1695 – 2024, Arabs Have No Claim to Palaestina or Palestine

Arabs Have No Claim to Palaestina or Palestine

We are launching a war of international scope of awareness in public opinion, a war for the true identity of the land of Israel, the Jews’ homeland. It was once called Palaestina, named by the Romans.

During August 2007 I took the time to translate from Hebrew an obscure essay which I found to be riveting: ‘A Tour Of Palaestina; the Year Is 1695’ by Avi Goldreich.

Due to the ongoing chant “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free” and the rampant anti-Israel-anti-Semitism displayed in the world I decided to return this essay to the front page.

Palaestina Documentation

One other source of facts and truth is that the Arabs’ “claim” to any part and place in Eretz Yisrael – the Land of Israel is a total fabrication and one of the greatest farces/BLUFFS ever perpetrated upon the world, is Adrian Reland (1676-1718), a Dutch Orientalist, born at Ryp, who studied at Utrecht and Leiden, and was professor of Oriental languages successively at Harderwijk (1699) and Utrecht (1701). His most important works were ‘Palaestina ex veteribus monumentis illustrata’ (Utrecht, 1714), and ‘Antiquitates sacrae veterum Hebraeorum’.

This is a worrier’s essay for the identity of the land of Israel; the Jewish people’s 3,300 year of ancestral land.

My comment in 2007, at the rise of Hamas and 14 years after the signing of the Oslo Accords:

In 1695, the Land of Israel was desolate, mostly vacant. There were few habitants mostly living in Jerusalem, Acre, Safed (Tzfat), Jaffa, Tiberius and Gaza. Most of the habitants in the towns were Jews and the others, Christians. There were very few Arab-Muslims, mostly nomadic Bedouins.

So again my dearest readers, there is no such entity to be called “Palestinian Nation”; never was never will be. It is a fiction of the Arabs which turned out to be deadly with the encouragement of the Israeli Left, now known to be suffering from a deeply seeded mental disorder of self-hate, cooperating with the worst of Israel and Jews’ enemies.

This is a launch a worldwide war of awareness in public opinion, a war for the true identity of the land of Israel, the Jews’ homeland

If there was or is Palestine, then there is such a nation too and so they have such a country too. But, PAY ATTENTION here: if there was/is Palestine then there was and there is NO Eretz Yisrael-the Land of Israel; end of 3,300 years’ history story!

The battle here is to defend Jewish identity. The enemy is also the Left that surrendered to the enemy of Israel and has adopted the Arab enemy’s propaganda, which we are here to wipe out.

The only way to win this warfare is for each and every one of us to take upon ourselves to embark on a mini crusade: we no longer use the terms Palestine and/or Palestinians. They are Arabs and no “Palestine” to be mentioned.

We tell others to do the same. If there is no Palestine, there are no Palestinians either. They are Arabs shrewdly disguised for one purpose only: to destroy the Land of Israel and the Jews as has been proven in October 7, 2023. They are out to destroy the Jews’ land and rob the Jews of their identity and history. This is the psychological warfare all Jews and those who still think clearly must fight.

The sooner you join the sooner-together-we will turn the tide.

ENOUGH is ENOUGH!

A Tour of Palaestina; the Year Is 1695

By Avi Goldreich (@[email protected]) – Published: 08/04/07

Translated from Hebrew by Nurit Greenger (February 02, 2008)

How Avi Goldreich Found the Book

The time machine is a sensation that nests in me when I am visiting Mr. Hobber old books store in Budapest, Hungary. Hobber learned to know my quirks and after the initial greeting and the glass of mineral water (Mr. Hobber is a vegan) he leads me down the stairs to the huge basement, to the Jewish “section.”

The Jewish section is a room full of antiquity books on subjects that Mr. Hobber sees to be Jewish. Among the books there are some that are not even worthy of their leather binding. However, sometimes, one can find a real cultural treasure there.

Many of the books are Holy Books that may have been stolen from synagogue archives: Talmud, Bible, Mishnah, old, Ashkenazi style Sidur, and others. Customary, I open them to see who the proprietor is; who was the Bar Mitzvah boy to have received the book two hundred years ago and to whom he passed the book at the end of his days. It is simply curiosity.

Many of the books are written in the German language. They are books of Jewish rumination written by Christians or assimilating Jews. Sometimes one can find a handwritten Talmud volume that is very expensive; thousands of Euros, set in the specially aired cabinet. Mr. Hobber knows their value.

Sometimes one can find a bargain such as the book: Hadriani Relandi – ‘Palaestina, ex Monumentis Veteribus Illustrada’, published by Trajecti Batavorum: Ex Libraria G. Brodelet, 1714. One can find such book’s originals in only a few places in the world, at a high cost.

The author Relandi, a real scholar, geographer, cartographer and well known philologist who spoke perfect Hebrew, Arabic and ancient Greek, as well as the European languages. The book was written in Latin. In 1695 he was sent on a sightseeing tour to the land of Israel, at that time known as Palaestina. In his travels he surveyed approximately 2500 places where people lived that were mentioned in the bible or the Mishnah*.

* The Mishnah is the first major written collection of the Jewish oral traditions that are known as the Oral Torah. It is also the first major work of rabbinic literature, with the oldest surviving material dating to the 6th to 7th centuries CE.

Relandi’s research method was interesting. He first mapped the Land of Israel. Secondly, he identifies each of the places mentioned in the Mishnah or Talmud* along with their original source. If the source was Jewish, he mentioned it along with the appropriate sentence in the Holy Scriptures. If the source was Roman or Greek he brought up the connection in Greek or Latin. Thirdly, he also arranged a population survey and census of each community.

*The Talmud is the central text of Rabbinic Judaism and the primary source of Jewish religious law and Jewish theology.

Relandi’s Most Prominent Conclusions in 1696

In the Land of Israel not one settlement’s name source is of Arabic origin. Most of the settlement names originate in the Hebrew, Greek, Latin or Roman languages. In fact, till today, except for Ramleh, not one Arabic settlement has an original Arabic name.

Till today, (the year 1696), most of the settlements’ names are of Hebrew or Greek that were distorted to senseless Arabic names. There is a lack of historical roots, Arabic philology or meaning in Arabic to names such as Acco (Acre), Haifa, Jaffa, Nablus, Gaza, or Jennin and towns named Ramallah, Al Halil and Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

In 1696, the year Relandi toured the land of Israel, Ramallah, for instance, was called Bet’allah (From the Hebrew name Beit El-the house of God); and Hebron, in Biblical Hebrew Hevron, where Ma’arat HaMachpela (The Cave of the Patriarchs) is located, the Arabs called El Chalil, the name the Arabs called the Biblical Forefather Abraham.

Most of the land of Israel was empty, desolated, and the inhabitants, few in numbers, mostly concentrated living in the towns Jerusalem, Acco, Tzfat (Safed), Jaffa, Tiberius and Gaza. Most of the residents were Jews and the others, Christians. There were few Arab-Muslims, mostly nomadic Arab-Bedouins. The town of Nablus, known in the Bible as Shchem, was exceptional, where approximately 120 people members of the Muslim Natsha family and approximately 70 Shomronim*, (Shomronites, Samaritans) lived.

* The Shomronim/Samaritans, also known as Israelite-Samaritans, are an ethnoreligious group originating from the Hebrew-Israelites of the ancient Near East. They are indigenous to Samaria, a historical region of ancient Israel and Judah.

In Nazareth, the Galilee capital, lived approximately 700 Christians and in Jerusalem approximately 5000 people, mostly Jews and some Christians.

The interesting part is that Relandi mentioned the Muslims as nomad Bedouins who arrived in the area as construction and agriculture labor enforcement seasonal workers.

The Jewish Gaza

In Gaza for example, approximately 550 people lived, fifty percent Jews and fifty percent Christians.

The Jews grew crops and worked in their flourishing vineyards, olive tree orchards and wheat fields (Writer’s note: remember the Israeli communities of Gush Katif in the Gaza Strip?) and the Christians worked in commerce and transportation of produce and goods.

Other Jewish Communities

Tiberius and Tzfat (Safed) were mostly Jewish and except for mentioning the fishermen in Lake Kinneret – Lake of Galilee – a traditional Tiberius occupation, there is no mention of other occupations.

A town like Um el-Phahem was a village where ten families lived, approximately fifty people in total, all Christian. There was also a small Maronite church in the village (The Shehadah family).

The book totally contradicts any post-modern theory claiming a “Palestinian heritage,” or Palestinian nation. The book strengthens the connection, relevance, pertinence, kinship of the Land of Israel to the Jews and the absolute lack of belonging to the Arabs, who robbed and now misspell the Latin name Palaestina and appropriated it as their own.

Spain vs. The Land of Israel

In Granada, Spain, for example, one can see Arabic heritage and architecture. In large cities such as Granada and the land of Andalucía, mountains and rivers like Guadalajara, one can see genuine Arabic cultural heritage of literature, monumental creations, engineering, medicine, etc. Seven hundred years of Muslim-Arabic reign left in Spain an Arabic heritage that one cannot ignore, hide or camouflage.

In Summation

However, facts are all to the contrary in Israel.

No Evidence of Arab Presence

There is no evidence of Arabic presence. No names of towns, no culture, no art, no history. There is only huge robbery, pillaging and looting; attempts to steal ownership of Jews’ holiest place and constant attempts to rob Jews of their Promised Land evidenced by the chant “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free.”

Lately, under the auspices of all kinds of anti-Israel and postmodern Israelis – there is also hijacking and robbing the Jewish people of their Jewish history.

Real Evidence

Whether it is the Bible, Adrian Reland or the United Nations vote for the establishment of a sovereign State of Israel, Jews are the indigenous people of the Land of Israel and the Arabs simply want it for themselves and are using all means available to them to reach this goal.

The job of the Jews and their supporters and those who believe in fairness and justice is to join this war of awareness in public opinion.