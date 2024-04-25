Ivy League Universities Poisoned Against Americans

Prestigious American universities collectively known as “Ivy League Universities” have become Islamic takeover enablers. They are a kind of poison, used against Americans.

Derivation of the name Ivy League

Though the term Ivy League refers to the eight elite research universities, Harvard, Yale, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Columbia, Dartmouth College, and Cornell, the term Ivy League school actually originates from football.

The reason these schools are called “Ivy League” likely dates back to the 1930s. The “ivy” association with the schools was used by Stanley Woodward who wrote in the New York Herald Tribune.

As the story goes, Woodward was annoyed that he had to cover Columbia University playing football against University of Pennsylvania rather than his alma mater, Fordham. He referred to Columbia and schools in the conference as those old “ivy-covered” universities to his editor.

Ivy Poison

Poison ivy is a type of allergenic plant, well known for causing allergic rashes produced by the oil Urushiol, an itchy, irritating, and sometimes painful rash, in most people who touch them. Poison ivy is most often thought of as an unwelcome weed and the Ivy League universities are fast becoming unwelcome.

We have witnessed the madness that takes place at Columbia University, now spreading widely to many other universities and, we, the American people, must ask ourselves, where does this behavior originate?

Why have these supposedly educational institutes, become hot beds for radical Islam, Marxism, and fascism with Antisemitism and an anti-American tone and lawlessness?

One thing for sure is that American Ivy League universities now can be seen as an open rejection of all that America was founded upon and stands for.

Qatar and US Relations

Just as Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism, so is Qatar. It is the main sponsor of Hamas, and must be seen as a terror sponsor. And for the American people’s edification, the largest US military base in the Middle East is in Qatar*.

*The Al Udeid Air Base, located in the desert southwest of Doha, Capital of Qatar, is the largest US military installation in the Middle East that can house more than 10,000 American troops.

On January 2, 2024, the United States quietly reached an agreement that extends its military presence and operations at the sprawling Udeid air base in Qatar for another 10 years.

Qatari Involvement in US Higher Education



In the 21st century, Qatar and other authoritarian countries have increased financial involvement in a wide scope of US institutions of higher education, through the granting of significant financial donations, amounting to billions of dollars. According to studies, this grants Qatar direct power and influence over educational institutions in the US, and indirectly affects various aspects of society and local politics as well.

It’s not just tuition money that schools are milking foreign students who are studying in the US. Foreign governments also write big checks to ensure that their students – and their politics – are given red-carpet treatment at these universities.

According to the National Association of Scholars, since 2001 terror sponsor Qatar has given around $5 billion to American universities, more than any other foreign government. Between 2014 and 2019, American colleges and universities received $2.7 billion in Qatari funding without any public acknowledgment of the source of those funds. Given that Qatar hosts the leadership of Hamas, one can see how cracking down on Hamas-sympathizing students might seem like a bad idea for university presidents who cash Qatari checks.

What is more puzzling is that Qatar has been acting as a mediator in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas to release the Israeli hostages in captivity in Gaza. This is nothing short of laughable because Qatar has actually long been staunchly aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood organization, of which Hamas is an offshoot.

Since Qatar is a sponsor and leading force in the world of terrorism, more than Iran, it is not an impartial mediator.

On April 22, 2024, Qatar revealed its real face in a murderous anti-Israel speech in Cairo, Egypt:

Columbia University Case

The horrendous anti-Israel and Jew hatred expressions as well as anti-American protests have been the focal point at the private Ivy League Columbia University in the city of New York.

Egyptian-born Minouche Shafik is Columbia U president. She recently testified in congress and I was appalled at her tied tongue about Jew-Israel hatred “so well” expressed by students on her campus.

Columbia University’s president testifies at House antisemitism hearing:

Shafik was simply unable to admit, right out, that Columbia university is an epicenter of Antisemitism and Jew hatred. The vile slogan “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free,” so loudly yelled on her campus, means that the yellers want to see the state of Israel destroyed and all the Jews living there killed. This translates to a call for genocide, a call for a campus square policy which Shafik oversees.

Shafik’s testimony, conducted by Rep. Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, was very telling. Earnestly, Shafik has no place as a president of any education institute.

Diving into Minouche Shafik’s Behavior Background

What makes Shafik so deliberately BLIND to the vile hate for Israel and Jews on her campus? Is it because anti-Israel-Antisemitism is rampant in Egypt, the country where Shafik was born?

We really need to know from where in the Middle East Shafik brings donors’ money to her university. What Middle East entities are paying at Columbia U and what did they expect in return from its president Shafik? After all, the Columbia U faculty and management are not pro-Iran and pro-Hamas for no reason!

This conduct is un-American, shameful, distasteful, and deplorable.

Some Minor Steps

As of April 22, 2024 Columbia’s President may face a censure resolution. The university senate is expected to vote as early as Wednesday, April 24, on a resolution censuring Shafik, a reaction to her testimony before Congress and the arrests of student protesters.

Poisonous influence From Outside The US

Mohamed Abdou is a North African-Egyptian Muslim anarchist interdisciplinary activist-scholar of Indigenous, Black, critical race, and Islamic studies, as well as gender, sexuality, abolition, and decolonization with extensive fieldwork experience in the Middle East-North Africa, Asia, and Turtle Island.

Abdou is a visiting professor in the modern Arab studies department at Columbia University. This non-American is teaching American students at an American university the business of anti-Israel propaganda.

Ivy League visiting professor caught telling students to start a violent revolution:

I think that parents who send their sons or daughters to Columbia U at $65,340 a year tuition, should know that they are taught poisonous propaganda, rather than getting a good education. In Abdo’s case, he is selling anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, anti-America propaganda, about destroying Israel, and destroying the USA.

Propaganda Definition and Origin

Propaganda is dissemination of information – facts, arguments, rumors, half-truths, or lies in order to influence public opinion. It is often conveyed through mass media.

It is more or less a systematic effort to manipulate people’s beliefs, attitudes, or actions by means of words, gestures, banners, monuments, music, clothing, insignia, hairstyles, designs on coins and postage stamps, and other symbols.

Propagandists have a specific goal or set of goals. And to achieve these goals, they deliberately select facts, arguments, and displays of symbols and present them in ways they think will have the most effect.

Propaganda is distinguished from casual conversation or the free and easy exchange of ideas by deliberateness and a relatively heavy emphasis on manipulation. To maximize Propaganda’s effect, the deliverers omit or distort pertinent facts or simply lie, and they may try to divert the attention of the people they are trying to sway from everything but their own propaganda.

This type of propaganda was “sold” to the group of clueless young people who are busy with chaotic reactions to Jews, the State of Israel and in support of Hamas terrorism and terrorists in general.

How Terrorism Works For Terrorists

Recently I have witnessed Ivy League university presidents pretzel themselves in discomfort when asked by members of congress whether the Hamas supporters and “from the river to the sea” yelling students at their campuses are in fact terror supporters and anti-Semites.

And that is exactly how terrorism works. Its ideology forces people to act in certain ways through explicit and implicit threats to promote fear. The pro-Hamas and anti-Israel mob have basically broken every possible rule of the university and possibly multiple State and Federal laws.

Being scared is not an excuse for not acting correctly. However, thousands of university and college administrators all over the US are scared to do their job right. And in the 1930s there were millions of Germans who were scared of the Nazis among them to resist them and act right. And “good” Germans, “upstanding” Germans, did their job right and murdered Jews; they facilitated the murder of 6 million Jews.

In the 1930s, administrators, like the Ivy League ones, ran the universities of Berlin, Munich, Heidelberg and Frankfurt. They helped the Nazi Hitler Youth check out books written by Jewish authors that were thrown out and burned in the campus square.

The time is now to expel the radical extremists who are brainwashing the pro-Hamas mob on campus. Some are faculty members. Time to dismantle all of the student organization coalitions behind all the Antisemitism and the calls for terrorism on campus; to restore the full rights of all students in public.

For nine years, many liberals have fantasized that Trump is Hitler and their brave “Resistance” proves how they would’ve acted in Germany in the 1930s. In reality, nascent pogroms have broken out across America’s campuses and these very same liberals sit silently or even defend the mobs, which actually tells you how they would’ve acted in Germany in the 1930s. ~ Senator Tom Cotton.

Support for Terrorism Raises The Bar for anti-Israelism

While the protesters wear terrorist Yasser Arafat’s symbolic garb – the keffiyeh – to show support for terrorist group Hamas, anti-Israel solidarity protests shut down campuses across California and other campuses.

And mind you, the vast majority of the terrorism supporters in the US campuses are not American students. It will be important to understand how they were accepted into these elite US schools and WHY they are not punished for their despicable actions. More so, WHO benefits from all this.

At California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, a public university in Arcata, Northern California, clashes with riot police turned violent during a sit-in protest for Gaza. Protestors shouting “we are not afraid of you” as the police tried entering the room where the protesters stayed.

Protesting Israel is a Pretext

Israel’s war with Hamas is some 8 thousand miles away from the United States. One must ask, are America’s young generation and its future leaders so very dissatisfied with life that they are taking all their frustrations out on the easy target, the Jewish state and Jews?

Do the pro-“Palestine” and “Palestinians” know they have been deceived by 75 years of unbelievable anti-Israeli fake news?

Funders of the Chaos Across the US

Chaos cost money. One needs to ask who funds these riots, these violent people at Columbia universities and other universities and in US city streets.

Not surprisingly, the Democrat Party and the terrorist regimes, a fusion of Marxists with Islamists, fund the antisemitism based chaos in the US. A complicated matrix and network of the Democrat party, billionaires, millionaires, including chaos conductor George Sorors, the Tides Foundation, a US left-leaning donor advised fund, as well as dark money, and Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and others are all in this coordinated effort.

An Islamist movement overlapping with a Marxist movement. Also it is Qatar which funds US colleges and universities. In other words, the enemies of America, Israel and Jews are in action on American soil.

As Mark Levin states: This is Marxist phenomenon, not ‘progressive.’

Putting it forthrightly, the enemy of every American is among us, and clarity of vision is a survival skill. Americans need to realize who the enemy is, even if at times the enemy just happens to be one of your co-religionists. And they must be pointed out, objectified, even rejected and publicly designated as supporters of anti-America including anti-Jewish interests.

An Appeal to the American Public

It is necessary to address the American public here:

The Gaslighting, the deception of these students’ memories, perception of reality, and their mental stability must come into question here.

When the mob accuse Israel of genocide they lie.

After all according to Scott Galloway, a clinical professor of marketing at the New York University Stern School of Business, public speaker, author, podcast host, and entrepreneur: 2 million people were killed in the Sudan civil war and there was no protest on US campuses; Assad in Syria killed 500,000 Arabs and no US college was burned down; Saddam Hussein killed over 1 million Muslims in wars and no protests about it; 2200 American servicemen were killed in Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor and in response America killed 3.5 million Japanese; 2800 Americans died in the 9/11 attack and America’s response was to kill 400,000 people in Afghanistan and Iraq.

If you compare researched statistics, figures Hamas constantly inflates, Israel’s combatants to civilians’ mortality ratio during war is lower than the American ones. Yet America was not accused of genocide.

It is all about the Jews, to them a different standard is applied. Israel is not allowed to prosecute a war, nor to win a war, even against terrorists.

We must all take heed of this op-ed and start to fight against what we despise the most – terrorism and support for terrorism. The American army traveled many miles away from home to fight the root of terror that brought upon the US the 9/11 disaster in 2001.

This terrorism mindset and its possible frightening consequences has now found a home in the streets of US cities. More frightening, it has found a home in American universities, already trickling down to high schools and middle school education curriculum.

Terrorism meshed with Marxism is a death sentence for America.

Now it is the time for our fight to save America, as simple as that.