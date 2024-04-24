Unraveling January 6: Allegations of Lies, Delays, and a Quest for Truth

Introduction

On January 6, 2021, a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, challenging the integrity and responsiveness of the United States’ defense mechanisms. There are many questions about who instigated it, and who took part in it. Depending on who tells the story, it was Trump supporters, or federal agents or assets.

Amidst the chaos, a critical delay in deploying the National Guard has sparked controversy, with recent revelations suggesting possible deception at the highest levels of military leadership.

January 6 Background and Context

There were two distinct sets of people present in the Capitol grounds, rioters and peaceful people. This is clearly evident when watching videos of all that happened on January 6th. This report only refers to the rioters and the DC National Guard response.

The Capitol riot not only breached physical security but also tested the ethical boundaries of those in power. Central figures in this unfolding drama are Colonel Earl Matthews and Major General William Walker, whose actions and testimonies paint a troubling picture of the day’s events.

Four National Guard Whistleblowers

Four DC National Guard Whistleblowers reveal the Pentagon would not deploy the DC National Guard until after 5 PM, hours after the riot started. In addition, Republican Liz Cheney’s Committee never called on these whistleblowers to testify.

On Wednesday morning the House Subcommittee on Oversight held a hearing with four DC National Guard whistleblowers who stepped forward to correct the narrative on the January 6 protests and riots. The hearing was “3 Years Later: D.C. National Guard Whistleblowers Speak Out on Jan 6 Delay.”

Those DC National Guard members testified that they were ready to be deployed on January 6 but Pentagon inaction held them back.

The four DC National Guard whistleblowers are Command Sgt. Major Michael E. Brooks, Colonel Earl G. Matthews, Aaron Dean Retired, and Captain Timothy Nick.

Detailed Testimonies and Accusations

Colonel Earl Matthews, formerly a high-level official in the National Security Council and the Pentagon, authored a scathing 36-page memo to the January 6 select committee, accusing Generals Charles Flynn and Walter Piatt of being “absolute and unmitigated liars.”

His memo, revealed by a 2021 Politico article, criticizes the Pentagon’s inspector general for what he calls an error-ridden report that attempts to protect top military officials. Matthews’ background as a senior legal advisor lends significant weight to his claims, underscoring his understanding of military protocols and legal standards.

Quote from Matthews’ Memo

“Every leader in the D.C. Guard wanted to respond and knew they could respond to the riot at the seat of government,” Politico reported. “D.C. guard officials set [sic] stunned watching in the Armory,” during the first hours.

Analysis of the Delay

The delay in deploying the National Guard as described by Matthews and documented in multiple sources points to an odd change in protocol that was communicated just a day before the event. This last-minute alteration required higher-level authorization than typically necessary, which Major General Walker and others found unusual and restrictive.

The Flynn Connection

The involvement of General Charles Flynn, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, U.S. Army, the brother of Michael Flynn, a figure known for his controversial political activities, raises additional questions about the impartiality and motivations behind the military’s actions that day.

Broader Implications and Ethical Concerns

Matthews’ accusations extend beyond individual failures, suggesting a systemic attempt to reshape the narrative of January 6. He alleges that Flynn and Piatt’s testimonies were part of an effort to cover up their true roles and influence public perception and congressional oversight.

Issues That Need Investigation

Protocol Changes: The unusual changes to the National Guard’s deployment protocols introduced suddenly before January 6. Delayed Responses: Why it took over three hours to authorize the National Guard’s deployment despite immediate readiness. Did two Generals cover this up? Potential Conflicts of Interest: The role of personal and familial relationships in decision-making, particularly concerning Charles Flynn. Congressional Oversight Failure: Why didn’t Liz Cheney’s Committee call these whistleblowers to testify.

Conclusion

The January 6 Capitol riot was not just a security failure but potentially a reflection of deeper issues within America’s military leadership. The ongoing investigations must address these complex layers to ensure accountability and restore trust in the institutions designed to protect the nation.

Further Reading/References

More specific details about the whistleblowers’ backgrounds, and direct quotes from the testimonies reveal deep-seated problems in government. A clearer focus on the oddities and necessary areas for further investigation, would help to make a more comprehensive analysis of the events surrounding January 6.

Oversight Committee Livestream Recording