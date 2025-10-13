Menu
Search
Subscribe
arthur blank scholarship
arthur blank scholarship
Education
2 min.Read

Arthur Blank Foundation Tackles the Hidden Cost Gap Holding Back HBCU Graduates

Alan Gray
By Alan Gray

ATLANTA — A new $50 million, 10-year scholarship commitment from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation could reshape how philanthropies support higher-education success, focusing less on tuition promises and more on the overlooked completion gap that keeps many students from graduating.

The foundation’s investment targets students at four of Atlanta’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, and Spelman College.

Beginning in 2026, the program is expected to assist nearly 10,000 students through so-called “gap scholarships” — funds that cover the final shortfall between financial aid and actual costs.

Focusing on Completion, Not Just Access

Education analysts have long noted that thousands of U.S. college students leave school within months of graduation because of unpaid balances as small as $500 to $2,000.

By directing resources specifically to students in good academic standing who have exhausted other aid, the Blank Foundation is aligning with a growing national trend toward completion-based philanthropy.

“Even a small financial gap can be the difference between walking across the stage or walking away,” said Fay Twersky, president of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. “This is a material investment in hope.”

The approach follows research from the United Negro College Fund and the Institute for Higher Education Policy showing that last-mile aid can raise graduation rates by 10 to 15 percentage points at minority-serving institutions.

Economic Impact Extends Beyond Campus

Atlanta’s HBCUs already contribute $1 billion annually to the region’s economy. Graduates earn 57 percent more over their lifetimes than non-degree holders, a return that translates into higher spending power and tax revenues for Georgia. By increasing graduation rates, the initiative is expected to strengthen both local workforce pipelines and family stability across the state.

A Model for Other Foundations

Arthur Blank, co-founder of The Home Depot, said the gift reflects his foundation’s long-term relationship with Atlanta and its institutions. “We know Spelman, Morris Brown, Morehouse and Clark Atlanta are vital to Atlanta’s future, and we are deeply committed to supporting the students who will carry that legacy forward,” he said.

Policy observers say the 10-year commitment could serve as a blueprint for other donors. Rather than funding one-off scholarships or campus facilities, it ties philanthropic money to clear student outcomes and measurable economic impact.

“This signals a mature phase of philanthropy,” said Dr. Elena Miles, an education-finance researcher in Washington, D.C. “Foundations are shifting from access to completion — from getting students in the door to getting them across the finish line.”

Continuing a Legacy of HBCU Support

The Blank Foundation has a record of targeted HBCU investments — including a $10 million innovation lab at Spelman College, athletic field refurbishments across four campuses, and a hospitality credential program at Morris Brown. Together with the new scholarship initiative, these efforts underscore a strategy focused on long-term institutional capacity and student success.

Scholarship Broader Implications

If other major foundations replicate the model, gap scholarships could become a cornerstone of U.S. college-completion policy — particularly for low-income and first-generation students. For Atlanta’s HBCUs, the initiative offers not only financial relief but a signal that their students and missions remain central to America’s educational future.

For more information: www.blankfoundation.org

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Legal

Marble Law Named #1 Family Law Firm in San Diego—Redefining How Families Navigate Legal Challenges

0
Hiring a family law attorney in San Diego can...
Digital Security

AI Security Company ActiveFence Shows How Perplexity’s Comet Can Be Turned Into a Phishing Trap

0
AI has moved from novelty to infrastructure, embedding itself...
Latest Business

From Demo to Deployment: How Sora 2 API on Kie.ai Is Bringing AI Video Generation

0
When OpenAI released Sora 2, its most advanced AI...
Health

Another Day In Hospice – A Good One This Time

0
After days of pain, journalist John McCormick writes from home hospice about relief, oxygen, and finding comfort in simple routines.
Finance

DL Mining is Good for BTC/ETH/XRP Owners: Build Sustained Wealth Through Intelligent Digital Investment

0
Cryptocurrencies have evolved from a niche concept into a...
Lifestyle

Little Comfort Hacks You Didn’t Know You Needed Yet

0
Comfort works itself into the unnoticed corners of daily...
Health

Hospice Notes, Week Two: Pain, Cookies, and Letting Go of a Library

0
In his second week of hospice, John McCormick writes of pain, small comforts, and parting with the books that shaped his life.
Finance

PioneerHash Expands Global Cloud Mining Access as Blockchain Enters a New Phase of Accessibility

0
PioneerHash expands global cloud mining from London, offering accessible, transparent, and compliant participation in blockchain.

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsHealthPoliticsLatest Business
Previous article
From Demo to Deployment: How Sora 2 API on Kie.ai Is Bringing AI Video Generation
Next article
AI Security Company ActiveFence Shows How Perplexity’s Comet Can Be Turned Into a Phishing Trap

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

Marble Law Named #1 Family Law Firm in San Diego—Redefining How Families Navigate Legal Challenges

Legal 0
Hiring a family law attorney in San Diego can...

AI Security Company ActiveFence Shows How Perplexity’s Comet Can Be Turned Into a Phishing Trap

Digital Security 0
AI has moved from novelty to infrastructure, embedding itself...

From Demo to Deployment: How Sora 2 API on Kie.ai Is Bringing AI Video Generation

Latest Business 0
When OpenAI released Sora 2, its most advanced AI...

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.