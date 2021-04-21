Defund Israel of US Financial Aid: Senator Warren, Rep. McCollum

Defund Israel – that’s what Senator Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Betsy McCollum want to do. It is a case of US Middle East security and stability vs. Lefty ideology.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (Democrat-Massachusetts) and Representative Betsy McCollum (Democrat-Minnesota) are malicious, clueless Washington D.C swamp creatures. They use the Democrat Party majority rule to shamelessly attack Israel. They want to condition US financial aid for Israel on the treatment of the “deprived” Gazans and Ramallah dwellers.

Warren and McCollum refer to these autonomous Arab areas as occupied by Israel, where the people are subjected to wicked Israeli treatment, and of course that their human rights are expunged by Israelis.

None of those three things are true.

Anti-Semites Supported By Anti-Semite Voters

Supported by other anti-Semites such as Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Warren and McCollum propose a bill that will condition US aid to Israel. Lefty-Democrats have tried this kind of attack on US aid to Israel before. Always the Democrats pity the poor Gazans and Mahmoud Abbas. But it is Abbas and his cronies who oppress their own people because they are pathetic terrorists who vow to destroy Israel.

It is appropriate to note the people who voted for Warren and McCollum who allow them to tell such lies. By electing these two it may be assumed that many people in Massachusetts and Minnesota are anti-Israel, anti-Semites. Either that or they pay no attention to what their representatives do and say.

Far Removed From Middle East Reality

From their offices in Capitol Hill, well-guarded by hundreds of National Guard, these two Senate and House members, are far removed from Middle East reality. They appear to be guided by their detestation for Israel, and for Jews. They think that the Gazans, Ramallah dwellers, and their so-called leaders are all civilized; victims of Israeli “oppression.” This is an ongoing lie that some members of Congress continue to promulgate.

Among the ordinary people in Gaza and Ramallah, there are many terrorists, assassins, suicide bombers and rocket firing squads. These terrorists target Israeli civilians. And while Israeli schools teach their children to love, schools controlled by Fatah and Hamas teach their children to hate.

Defund Gaza not Defund Israel

Instead of proposing a bill that demands terminating payments to the Gaza and Ramallah terrorists, Warren and McCollum aim to neutralize Israel that is defending itself from daily villainous attacks. By going after Israel, the two legislators do a disservice to the United States and geopolitical stability, because Israel is the US most reliable Middle Eastern ally.

If the two Congress members were genuine about properly attaching US funding to the recipients’ behavior, then Israel is by far not the first recipient to be scrutinized. There are counties that received huge US financial aid and give nothing in return, not even loyalty.

Good Policy Is Not Their Goal

But of course this is not about good US foreign policy and rational disbursement of U.S aid funds, rather, it is about anti-Israel policy, it is about anti-Semitism. It is also about totally ignoring the Taylor Force Act, an Act of the U.S. Congress to stop American economic aid to the Palestinian Authority (PA) until the PA ceases paying stipends through the Palestinian Authority Martyr’s Fund to individuals who commit acts of terrorism and to the families of deceased terrorists.

Self-Hating Jews

The thing that should dismay American Jews is that J Street and Jewish Voice For Peace (JVP), among other self-hating “[un]Jewish” organizations, are gathered in the anti-Israel tent. These organizations march hand-in-hand with anti-Israel Elizabeth Warren, Betsy McCollum, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and others. They cheer on the call to defund Israel by pulling American aid.

On Monday, April 19, 2021, at a J Street conference, Sen. Warren said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “poorly served Israel’s long-term strategic interests,” sharply accusing him of driving Israel to political crisis as a means to protect himself from criminal charges.

That is interference in a foreign country’s domestic politics and elections and Elizabeth Warren should be scolded for her anti-Israel remarks.

American Jews who care about their own safety should defund J Street, Jewish Voice For Peace and other organizations like them. Canceling self-hating-anti-Israel organizations should be a priority for all.

Since the Democrat Party has become hostile to Netanyahu and wants to Defund Israel, it is hostile to all Jews.

It is time for American Jews to leave the Democrat political tent because it is leaking antisemitism and arson rain.

Stories About The Democrat Bill

Here are three related stories about the bill and its supporters.

Click to read: Elizabeth Warren suggests U.S. explore conditional aid to Israel; in a speech, the Massachusetts senator proposed the restriction of military aid from use in ‘occupied Palestine’.

Click to read: Minnesota Democrat sponsors bill to restrict aid to Israel

Click to read: Pro-Israel groups blast a new bill set to be introduced in Congress by Minnesota Democrat Betty McCollum, co-sponsored by Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar putting conditions on US aid to Israel