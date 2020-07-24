Diana Raab Healing Thousands via Memoir Writing and Therapeutic Writing on DailyOM

Loving Healing Press (LHP) publishes work that promotes self-healing, liberation, and empowerment. Many of its authors make a difference in the lives of readers by writing empowering and helpful books.

Diana Raab (MFA, PhD) is a prominent LHP authors who has inspired and motivated thousands and thousands of readers and writers via her writings, poetry, and workshops. She is an award-winning writer and practical educator who helps her audience by teaching memoir writing and writing as therapy. She teaches two courses on DailyOM, Write. Heal. Transform: A Magical Memoir Writing Course and Therapeutic Writing, which are the site’s top two writing courses. In recent months, Raab’s online course in memoir writing has been ranked #1 of all DailyOM courses.

More than 12,000 people have enrolled in Raab’s online courses. Write Heal Transform. as the course title implies, serves as a hands-on guide to healing and transformation through writing one’s own memoir. The eight-week course consists of eight lessons (one lesson per week) that teach the basics of memoir writing and the ways in which this type of writing cultivates self-awareness and using ones’ voice to speak one’s truth. In short, Diana Raab’s course helps wounded healers become storytellers. Her new course, Therapeutic Writing is an empowering ten-day course guiding and supporting participants in using writing as a therapeutic tool to individual self-exploration.

A unique feature of DailyOM courses is that the price is not fixed and those interested in taking them can pay what they can afford, starting from as low as $15 up to $50; the same material is available to those taking the course regardless of what payment option they choose. The course page reads:

We simply trust that people are honest and will support the author of the course with whatever they can afford. And if you are not 100% satisfied, we will refund your money.

When asked about the most important takeaways from her courses, Raab said, “There are a few salient points that I emphasize in all my workshops, whether it’s memoir writing or writing for healing, and whether it’s an in-person or an online course. First, writing is a process. Second, it’s important to enjoy the process or journey without focusing on the destination (possible publication), because this candetract from the creative aspect. Third, it’s important to write without fear. Writing our personal stories can be scary and daunting. It’s important to drop the fear and just write. As my first writing mentor told me, “Let it rip.”

Readers can learn more about Diana Raab and her work via www.dianaraab.com.