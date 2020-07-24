American Jewry Mis-Ally With Democrat Party

Calling on the logic of the Jewish brain’s left side, especially American Jewry.

The left side of the human brain is responsible for controlling the right side of the human body and also performs tasks that have to do with logic.

Dr. Guy Bechor is an opinion shaper in Israel and beyond. His analyses on issues are simply on the mark. This smart man, interviewed on April 30, 2019 on Israel Channel 7-GPlanet Commentary, has a message for American Jewry: “Democrat-Jews will bring catastrophe to American Jewry. Some of the Democrat Jews are becoming extremely anti-Israel. They are the Jewish people’s enemies and are more dangerous than Iran.”

Here is Dr. Bechor’s explanation as to why Jewish logic must take over from the Jews’ ludicrous loyalty to the Democrat Party.

The future for the United States’ Jews is not so rosy.

Going into the depth of this issue, at the end of the 19th century, the Jews in Europe believed that America was the solution to the “Jewish problem.”

Millions of Jews emigrated to the “golden land.” In the early 20th century, over 3 million Jews lived in the United States while in Israel only 60,000. Today, in Israel there are some 7 million Jews and in the USA only 5.5 million.

What Happened Is Rather Crazy

At first, nobody believed that the Zionist idea was at all logical, as if it was suggesting to establish a locality on planet Mars. As a result, until 20-30 years ago the United States was the center of the Jewish people and Israel the periphery. Today, Israel is the Jewish nation’s center and the USA, American Jewry has become the fringe. Over one million more Jews live in Israel than in the USA. It may be inconceivable but it happened.

“There are quite a few Progressive Jews that this bothers them. What they did maybe forbidden to talk about but here we tell the truth,” Dr. Bechor ventures into an arena where Jews hide.

American Jews and Their Democrat Party Safe Heaven

The Jews in the USA lived safely in the Democrat Party.

But the question must be raised: How did the Jews come to be part of the Democrat Party when this is the Party of the slavery, the KKK that was the assault unit of the Democrat Party and its racial segregation?

The answer is in the late USA President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) who was a socialist. He established the minorities alliance, and in it he included the Jews, the black people, some Hispanics and Catholics.

The Jews, always seeking to be protected, felt that America was theirs. They were guaranteed to be safe by this new alliance.

However, in recent years, on the demographic level, dramatic changes are taking place. The number of Jews is declining. Their birth rate is negative and there is a 70% assimilation rate among them. “I suggested to the Jewish Agency to bring the American Jews to Israel, otherwise they are going to disappear,” remarks Dr. Bechor.

On the other hand, the number of Muslims in the USA is rising. In the past decades we are seeing a leap in the number of US Muslims which is now 5 million and Jews are 5.5 million and the Muslims’ number continues to rise while the number of Jews stagnates or drops.

The outcome is that the Democrat Party shifts from its needs for Jewish support to gain the rising Muslim power vote. Exactly what is taking place in Europe, with the British Labour Party and elsewhere. The Jews are panicking because they were deeply rooted, with confidence, in their place in the Democrat Party. One good example is the resolution that was brought to vote in the House to condemn Rep Ilhan Omar for her blatant antisemitism. The Democrat Party did not back the resolution and prevented the House from passing it.

“I often listen to Mark Levin’s podcast. He often interviews Democrat Jews. They tell him, ‘we have nothing to hold on to.’ They are shocked. And yes, there is President Trump who is for the Jews,” Dr. Bechor brings an example from the American media reporting.

Consequently, the voices of the Jews are shifting. A small part will move to join the Republican Party, a small part will not vote and a large part is becoming a virulent and extremely anti-Israel.

Just as in the 19th century when Jews had to convert to Christianity in order to be accepted into the society, today, in the USA, you must be anti-Israel in order to be part of these Democratic communities.

One may ask, how does this all fit with President Trump’s empathy for Israel? Well, Trump called the Jews and invited them to join him and the Republican Party. And here is this entire discussion’s central point.

The Jews Who Hate Jews

The like of J Street, Thomas Friedman, Peter Beinart, the New York Times not only hate Israel. Today, they are Israel’s enemies and they are more dangerous to Israel than Iran. And they also hate President Trump. We have witnessed it with the anti-Semitic caricature that was published in the horrible paper NYTimes that has only terrible things to say about Israel. Yes, the paper has apologized for publishing the caricature, probably for the fear of losing Jewish subscribers. These people are the same Progressive Jews who are inciting against President Trump.

Jeremy Ben-Ami, the head of J Street said, “Progressive Jews are at the forefront of the war against President Trump.”

What exactly is happening here? The Americans who voted for Trump would say, “There is a Jewish conspiracy against my President.” All those who lead the lie, fake, conspiracy Russian collusion are Jews. Their names stand out. The Trump supporters will question, what is going on here? They are not allowed to say this in America but here, in Israel, we can say it because we are Jews.

Those Progressive Jews will bring a terrible disaster to the Jews in the United States. That is exactly what happened in Europe and it is happening in the USA now and these Jews do not understand the magnitude of the ingathering disaster.

Aiding and Abetting Unwelcome Changes

The Good American Jews, some 2-3 million in number, who are very supportive of Israel should rise up against those Progressives who have become the spearhead of changes in the United States. They abandoned basic values of family structure, nationalism and religion. But the Trump supporters are angry at the Progressive Jews and they seek to avenge the Jew and they find their revenge by attacking Jews, sadly, the ‘good Jews’ in the Chabad center or a Synagogue.

This situation will only worsen. Some years ago, in his article, “State of Ararat,” Dr. Bechor predicted this process which today is very clear.

The Forecast

The Jews in Britain thought that the Labour Party is their safe haven. Now they are planning to leave. In 2000 Dr. Bechor started to speak about the Jews in France having to leave. He was told he was hallucinating. But he insisted they will have to leave. Now it is the consensus.

In the present day, Dr. Bechor says that the Jews in the United States will be forced to leave. And to where will they leave? The United States is already booked. Then destination, Israel.

The Last Two Very Important Concerns

Israel has the Law of Return. Section 2B of the law says that it does not apply to Jews who harm the Jewish people. Since they are harming the Jewish people in the United States, this law therefore should not apply to those Progressive Jews. Every Progressive Jew should know and understand it now that if he or she is partner to the BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) organizations against the state of Israel, he or she will not enter the Jewish state. “I say it very clearly,” Dr. Bechor emphasizes.

But then, on whom will Israel lean if so many Jews in the USA no longer have her back?

In the United States there are some 100 million Evangelical Christians. They do not like the Progressives and they love the genuine Israel. They love Jerusalem and the Israeli patriotic spirit and they are Israel’s alliance partner with the Conservative Americans and the Republican Party to which more and more Jews will have to move, just as it is happening in Britain.

It is a gloomy forecast brought upon the Jews by themselves.

But there is still a flickering light of hope. The good Jews should leave the Democrat Party and join President Trump and his Party to make America safe for all Americans. The state of Israel will be able to separate the wheat from chaff, tort the valuable from the worthless.