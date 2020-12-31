A Drug Maker Halo For a Covid Vaccine? Not With This Track Record

No one who cares about humanity could oppose the creation of a Covid-19 vaccine to help end the pandemic. Yet, the vaccine “halo” drug makers are currently wearing obscures their disturbing track record of selling addictive drugs, overpriced drugs and drugs with dangerous side effects hidden from the public.

Lest drug makers become Covid heroes let us remember:

While the world appreciates expedited Covid vaccines, other medicines that drug makers have expedited and aggressively marketed have harmed the public. Worse, the fallout has barely been covered by mainstream media in this year of a pandemic.