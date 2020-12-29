Book Corner – Ernest Dempsey Launches New Book Review Site

By
Alan Gray
-

NewsBlaze Writer and editor Ernest Dempsey has launched his new book review website, Book Corner. The site features many of the reviews of books Dempsey read and reviewed over the past several years.

The idea of starting a new site arose from his Blogger.com review blog of the same name that Dempsey started in the summer of 2005. Over the years, as he reviewed titles for various publications, he added many of the reviews to his own blog. With around 150 reviews posted to the rather traditional and outdated-styled Blogger site, he decided to move the site to WordPress, thus creating the new Book Corner.

“It has only transformed, retaining its soul but switching its body – from Blogger to WordPress – and getting a new URL,” says the About page of the new site about the older site, one that he means to erase soon. However a keepsake of the older site appears on the About page of the new Book Corner – a screenshot of the first post that went online on his Blogger site in June 2005.

Book Corner Categories

The reviews on the new Book Corner site are categorized and rated on a star rating system of 1 to 5 (1 being the lowest and 5 the highest rating). Existing categories of reviews include Fiction, Science, Health and Medicine, Biography and Memoir, History, Philosophy, and more. The new site also contains a special category for press releases so that authors and publishers can have another place to get the word out about their new releases or announcements regarding existing publications.

“I do plan to monetize the site to pay for the editorial effort put into the reviewing and site maintenance,” says Dempsey. However he specifies that book reviews will not be paid work and the only thing authors and publishers will need to get a book reviewed on Book Corner will be providing a review copy of the book.

New categories will be added as well as new reviewers as the site starts to grow and gain traction. For now, Dempsey finds satisfaction in the thought of getting yet another platform out for appraising and appreciating the written word. As his site tagline says, it’s all about exploring the life in reading.

Interested readers can also follow Book Corner on Facebook.

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

