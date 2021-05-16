Liberal Magazine Reverses Its Crazy Positions to Remain Vaccine Woke

Liberal media, represented by Mother Jones, is out of its mind. The liberal magazine has thrown out all of its guiding principles to become Vaccine Woke. Now trans is good, experimental, untested shot technology is safe, and women are bad, stupid, brainless – and unable to think for themselves. The left side of the world has gone completely mad.

Eighteen years ago, when the U.S. was readying to invade Iraq, the following joke was making the rounds among comedians:

“You know the world is off tilt when the best rapper is a white guy (Eminem), the best golfer is a black guy (Woods), France is accusing the U.S. of arrogance and Germany doesn’t want to go to war!”

(People will remember that neither France or Germany were eager to join the invading coalition.)

Vaccine Woke

In 2021, the world is equally as off tilt and the realignments are equally as unprecedented except it is now the media who have switched sides. To try to keep their pro-vaccine narrative intact, liberal media are now shamelessly cheerleading for Pharma and corporations – two groups who used to be their arch enemies.

Being Vaccine Woke is the in-thing for Liberals now, so their leading magazines are pushing that viewpoint as hard as they can. Even if they have to destroy all of their former positions.

The latest example is Mother Jones, once the grandmother of liberal media. As the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 this month, the magazine published an article that struggled so hard to be pro-vaccine, it ended up bashing mothers, health activists and women!

The article, titled “The Real Reason Behind the Misinformation Epidemic in Online Moms’ Groups,” by senior editor Kiera Butler, claims that so-called anti-vaccine groups “took over” and “exploited” online parenting communities to lead them away from inoculating their children – never once considering that the parenting forums did their own thinking and reached their conclusions on their own.

Why was it outside agitators?

Butler quotes sexist stereotypes from experts to explain the growing vaccine doubts among parents – they are “isolated, exhausted mamas who look to these [anti-vaccine] groups for support at all hours of the days and nights.”

The article suggests the views would be diminished in parents’ lives if doctors were only better trained to take parents’ concerns more seriously and if there were greater postpartum care, “paid family leave, affordable and accessible child care, and universal basic income for women.”

Ka-ching.

Which suggestion is more offensive? That parents, especially women, don’t do their own thinking and are brainwashed or that taxpayer entitlements are the answer to vaccine doubts? Clearly, the parents are not Vaccine Woke, and Butler thinks they should be.

New, Contorted Liberal Positions

There was a time when the liberal media were anti-corporate, anti-Pharma, pro-women and pro-holistic health. Not anymore. In her article Butler bashes “anti-corporate types,” “Whole Foods shopper types,” and women who use the “physical acts of motherhood – like unmedicated childbirth and breastfeeding” – as their identity. (That is anti-trans says the Vaccine Woke Butler! Men give birth too.)

She writes it is not a big intellectual leap from questions against “profiteering hospitals and pharma-aligned doctors” – once the province of muck-raking journalism, some will remember – to vaccine skepticism. She ridicules the well-documented safety signals associated with the flu medication Tamiflu and the growing science around the many new roles of the microbiome.

Pharma would never proclaim that “all drugs are safe” – yet it makes similar, absurd claims about vaccines which are an insult to the public’s intelligence. These are the same companies who made Vioxx, Bextra, Baycol, Trovan, Meridia, Seldane, Hismanal, Darvon, Mylotarg, Lotronex, Propulsid, Raxar, phenylpropanolamine (PPA), phenacetin and Redux all of which were withdrawn after being termed “safe.”

As a well known drug reporter I have interviewed a man whose blindness was caused by a 1976 flu vaccine for which the government compensated him. More recently I interviewed a medical professional whose normal toddler was never the same after receiving a vaccine when he shouldn’t have. “He cried hysterically for 24 hours,” she told me. He is now institutionalized.

What Happened To Mother Jones?

It is shocking how readily Woke media is willing to join with their former foes, corporations and Pharma, to sell vaccines. Now that they are Vaccine Woke and have no principles remaining.

The slogan on Mother Jones’ website is “Smart Fearless Journalism.” There are two things they need to change in that slogan to reflect their new reality. They could replace “Smart” with “Dumb.” Journalism might just need to be dropped altogether.

What happened to journalistic integrity?