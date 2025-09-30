Menu
Search
Subscribe
giant SUV with teen girls, hospice next. ai image
giant SUV with teen girls. ai image
Health
3 min.Read

A Correspondent’s Notes: Day Two in Hospice

John McCormick
By John McCormick

Three weeks ago, I woke up in the ER after my partner, frightened by the amount of pain I was experiencing, called 911. Four paramedics virtually carried me down the sloping yard to the ambulance. I have some vague memories of that. The hospital did nothing for me, so I left the next morning. Two weeks before that, I was in the same ER, massively dehydrated because I hadn’t eaten or had a drink in three days.

I had already been on palliative care for several years so I knew the hospital could really do nothing to treat my condition, but they could give me pain killers and did a full exam including an MRI which found a large mass on one of my kidneys.

That surprised me and it surprised the doctor that I had no indication of its presence. No pain, no other problem.

So another wasted hospital stay and another ER bill and I was anxious to get home.

Fortunately, we have a wonderful friend, Caren, who used to be the CPA who handled our corporate taxes. During the computer boom, I was writing a newspaper column for 25 years, reviewing computers and software for a total of 103 print magazines. With 18,000 paid articles and five books published with major houses, my life was pretty complicated.

Caren had come to pick me up from the hospital for the second time in four weeks. She was sitting there in jeans so old and washed so many times the knees were worn to threads. We got to talk for the first time in years. You see, I always tried to hire Caren’s kids to help on my ranch and lately the old house we use as a retirement home, which used to be the company warehouse but was just an ugly but solid old farmhouse.

Home Hospice

Caren was the third person in a few hours to mention the word “hospice.” She talked about the one she engaged to care for her elderly mother who had a broken hip and cancer. Hospice care at home meant her mother could leave the awful nursing home she, very reasonably, hated.

The very next morning, I called the hospice Caren recommended. Their intake person came within two hours, and while we chatted, I signed about fifty papers (probably really more like 5 or 6), giving my remaining life to the Medicare-paid hospice. Within three hours after that, they had contacted two doctors, and the same intake person arrived with a “comfort package” that included Morphine — not the injected kind, but a small amount you can drink. It’s not something you get high on.

But within a few hours, I was fully in hospice care, right in my own recliner, where I write books and articles like this.

Working to beat the final deadline, resting at home hospice care. ai image
Working to beat the final deadline, resting at home hospice care. ai image

No More Hospital Visits

In return for my promise to never go to a hospital again (except if I had a wound requiring immediate hospital care), they would give me a routine visit from a nurse three times a week, or at 3 a.m. if I had an emergency. Everyone involved with the hospice seemed to be a young woman, even my on-call helper for getting in the shower is only 21.

Hospice care requires patients to no longer have any treatment to heal some condition. In other words palliative care which I was already on. Palliative care is only to keep the patient more comfortable.

As for the hospice people, all in all, they are the kindest people I have ever met. You might say they are “professionally kind,” a thought a cynical, 60-plus year reporter might have. But no, they are genuinely nice people who could easily get other medical jobs but choose to work with the part of the population that is dying. Nurses always work with sick or injured people, but hospice workers are with people they know in advance will not survive for long.

large hospital. ai image
Large hospital. ai image

To be Continued

This story is for anyone caring for a sick, elderly person or a member of their family. By far, most people wait too long to enter hospice. They often die in a few days. I, on the other hand, should have months of comfort care.

Previous story: Hospice, The Last DEADLINE of a Correspondent

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Events

McKinsey’s Anand Swaminathan: GEO Is a Boardroom Issue

0
Anand Swaminathan, Senior Partner at McKinsey, will tell Index'25 that GEO must be on the agenda of boards and C-suites, not just marketing departments.
Lifestyle

Flora Carrella on Coaching Padel and Tennis: Adapting, Reading, and Respecting the Game

0
Flora Carrella, a successful Italian tennis player and Coach,...
Marketing

Lucas Pusch: Building Your Brand in the Age of AI

0
Every day, artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly significant...
Business People

Leadership Through Integrity: Luka Buzaladze Blazes His Own Trail

0
Conventional wisdom is, well, just that: conventional. It sets...
Finance

Arc Miner Offers Alternative as XRP ETF Approval Moves Closer

0
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that approval of an...
Events

Sydney Sloan: GEO Demands Customer-Centric Marketing

0
Sydney Sloan, Chief Marketing Officer of G2, will tell Index’25 that marketers must stop obsessing over algorithms and start focusing relentlessly on customer value.
Events

Meagen Eisenberg: GEO Will Reshape B2B Marketing

0
Meagen Eisenberg, CMO of Samsara, will tell Index'25 that...
Finance

Cloud Mining Gains Traction in Low-Rate Era, NB HASH at the Center

0
Cloud mining has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors, and UK-based NB HASH is at the forefront of this trend.

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsHealthPoliticsLatest Business
Previous article
Flora Carrella on Coaching Padel and Tennis: Adapting, Reading, and Respecting the Game
Next article
McKinsey’s Anand Swaminathan: GEO Is a Boardroom Issue

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

McKinsey’s Anand Swaminathan: GEO Is a Boardroom Issue

Events 0
Anand Swaminathan, Senior Partner at McKinsey, will tell Index'25 that GEO must be on the agenda of boards and C-suites, not just marketing departments.

Flora Carrella on Coaching Padel and Tennis: Adapting, Reading, and Respecting the Game

Lifestyle 0
Flora Carrella, a successful Italian tennis player and Coach,...

Lucas Pusch: Building Your Brand in the Age of AI

Marketing 0
Every day, artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly significant...

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.