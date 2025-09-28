Menu
Search
Subscribe
hospital iv fluids. ai image
Hospital iv fluids. ai image
Health
3 min.Read

Hospice, The Last DEADLINE of a Correspondent

John McCormick
By John McCormick

Emergency Room Deadline Reality

I woke up in an emergency room at the local hospital facing what may be the last real deadline of my career. I was so dehydrated they couldn’t find a vein for an IV needle. This wasn’t a surprise to me; I hadn’t eaten or had much to drink for the past three days. Why? Simple enough: I was in too much pain to do anything but sit in my power recliner, listening to the radio. That’s the one I sleep in on nights when I actually get some shut-eye.

The medical staff immediately hooked me up to multiple IV bags. My doctor’s office hadn’t believed me before, but now it was clear just how much constant pain I was in and how much fluid I needed. They gave me two two-liter “bolus” bags—meaning they were administered as fast as possible. Before I left, I had received more than 12 liters of fluid. It was a massive amount, but it showed how concerned the ER doctors were.

hospital iv fluids. ai image
Hospital iv fluids. ai image

The staff checked on me every half hour, and they kept a heart monitor on me that they could watch from the nurses’ station. They were clearly frightened by my appearance and test results.

Doctors Out of Options

In my case, the bags were just sterile water with some minerals, but they were the massive two-liter bags, not the normal one-liter ones. I received six of them before I was discharged. I already knew they couldn’t do anything real for me in the realm of surgery or other treatment, so this was their only course of action.

At first, the doctor told me I had to sign my DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) document again in his presence. That was fine with me, but he also wanted me to sign an AMA (Against Medical Advice) waiver to leave.

However, while the nurse was confirming everything in my old records, the doctor read all my chart data. He then just discharged me without any paperwork needed.

“Bye, bye.”

They truly couldn’t do anything for me beyond the saline bags. As I prepare to return home, I don’t even realize that hospice care marks not just a medical step but the final deadline I will ever face.

A Difficult Discharge

Then the “fun” started. They were happy to let me stay in that room for hours, but the hospital has no staff who will drive a discharged person home. I have a nice Mercedes diesel 4×4, but my partner is over 80 and has a bad heart. She stopped driving years ago after losing vision in her left, or “sinister,” side. I have friends who would happily drive me home, but they all have jobs and couldn’t help until the evening.

The Road Home

Fortunately, my partner found one of my friends who was self-employed and not at work that day. She picked me up in a monster GMC SUV, which was apparently filled with teenage girls all headed to her daughter’s farm. Oh well. At least my friend drove me home, and the girls held off on any comments or jokes about me until I was safely back at my house.

giant SUV with teen girls. ai image
giant SUV with teen girls. ai image

To Be Continued, Next Chapter: Home Hospice Care

 

Working to beat the final deadline, resting at home hospice care. ai image
Working to beat the final deadline, resting at home hospice care. ai image

Editor’s Note: John is writing this, with some AI assistance in editing/spelling and pictures.

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Events

Neil Patel Brings Hard Truths on GEO to Index’25

0
Neil Patel’s presence at Index’25 underscored the event’s relevance to marketers navigating AI’s disruption.
Finance

FedMining Attracts Investors Amid $300 Billion Market Wipeout

0
As Bitcoin and Ethereum prices plunged and liquidations mounted, cloud mining platform Fedmining has seen a surge in activity
Politics

Yousef AlRefaei’s Political and Economic Vision for Kuwait and the U.S.

0
Yousef AlRefaei’s political journey began in Kuwait, where his...
Events

Index’25 Brings GEO Into Focus for Global Marketing Leaders

0
A new chapter in digital marketing begins on October 1, when Index'25 opens its virtual doors to more than 1,000 global marketing leaders.
Finance

Investor Reports Daily $1,750 Passive Income Through Invro Mining

0
Investor reports earning $1,750 daily through Invro Mining, as cloud mining platforms draw interest for passive crypto income.
Finance

PAXMINING Launches Dogecoin Cloud Mining in Wake of US GENIUS Act

0
PAXMINING launches DOGE cloud mining plan after US GENIUS Act, offering retail investors a compliant entry into crypto mining.
Finance

SWL Miner Targets XRP Holders With New Cloud Mining Platform

0
SWL Miner offers XRP holders USD-pegged cloud mining contracts, aiming to turn idle tokens into daily BTC income with no hardware required.
Finance

Ripplecoin Mining Pushes Crypto Mining to Smartphones

0
Ripplecoin Mining launches smartphone-based crypto mining, aiming to expand access and sustainability beyond traditional hardware.

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsHealthPoliticsLatest Business
Previous article
FedMining Attracts Investors Amid $300 Billion Market Wipeout
Next article
Neil Patel Brings Hard Truths on GEO to Index’25

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

Neil Patel Brings Hard Truths on GEO to Index’25

Events 0
Neil Patel’s presence at Index’25 underscored the event’s relevance to marketers navigating AI’s disruption.

FedMining Attracts Investors Amid $300 Billion Market Wipeout

Finance 0
As Bitcoin and Ethereum prices plunged and liquidations mounted, cloud mining platform Fedmining has seen a surge in activity

Yousef AlRefaei’s Political and Economic Vision for Kuwait and the U.S.

Politics 0
Yousef AlRefaei’s political journey began in Kuwait, where his...

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.