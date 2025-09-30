McKinsey’s Anand Swaminathan: GEO Is a Boardroom Issue

Anand Swaminathan, Senior Partner at McKinsey, will tell Index’25 that Generative Engine Optimization must be on the agenda of boards and C-suites, not just marketing departments.

GEO as Enterprise Strategy

Swaminathan argues that GEO affects brand equity, revenue, and risk. “If your brand isn’t in the answer, you lose visibility, trust, and potentially market share,” he said.

Lessons From Global Clients

Drawing from McKinsey’s work with global corporations, Swaminathan says organizations that silo GEO within marketing miss the bigger picture. “This is about enterprise resilience. GEO must be embedded in strategy.”

The GEO Playbook for Leaders

Swaminathan outlined three steps for executives:

Acknowledge GEO as a cross-enterprise risk. Invest in authority-building across functions. Measure trust signals as KPIs alongside revenue.

Anand Swaminathan Key Takeaways

GEO drives risk, revenue, and reputation.

Boards must see GEO as a governance issue.

Companies that integrate GEO will secure lasting advantage.

