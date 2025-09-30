Menu
Search
Subscribe
Anand Swaminathan, newsblaze image
Anand Swaminathan, NewsBlaze image
Events
Less than 1 min.Read

McKinsey’s Anand Swaminathan: GEO Is a Boardroom Issue

newsy1ad
By newsy1ad

Anand Swaminathan, Senior Partner at McKinsey, will tell Index’25 that Generative Engine Optimization must be on the agenda of boards and C-suites, not just marketing departments.

GEO as Enterprise Strategy

Swaminathan argues that GEO affects brand equity, revenue, and risk. “If your brand isn’t in the answer, you lose visibility, trust, and potentially market share,” he said.

Lessons From Global Clients

Drawing from McKinsey’s work with global corporations, Swaminathan says organizations that silo GEO within marketing miss the bigger picture. “This is about enterprise resilience. GEO must be embedded in strategy.”

The GEO Playbook for Leaders

Swaminathan outlined three steps for executives:

  1. Acknowledge GEO as a cross-enterprise risk.
  2. Invest in authority-building across functions.
  3. Measure trust signals as KPIs alongside revenue.

Anand Swaminathan Key Takeaways

  • GEO drives risk, revenue, and reputation.
  • Boards must see GEO as a governance issue.
  • Companies that integrate GEO will secure lasting advantage.

Pepper Content

See the overview: Index’25 Brings GEO Into Focus for Global Marketing Leaders

Visit Pepper Content speakers

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Health

A Correspondent’s Notes: Day Two in Hospice

0
Three weeks ago, I woke up in the ER...
Lifestyle

Flora Carrella on Coaching Padel and Tennis: Adapting, Reading, and Respecting the Game

0
Flora Carrella, a successful Italian tennis player and Coach,...
Marketing

Lucas Pusch: Building Your Brand in the Age of AI

0
Every day, artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly significant...
Business People

Leadership Through Integrity: Luka Buzaladze Blazes His Own Trail

0
Conventional wisdom is, well, just that: conventional. It sets...
Finance

Arc Miner Offers Alternative as XRP ETF Approval Moves Closer

0
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that approval of an...
Events

Sydney Sloan: GEO Demands Customer-Centric Marketing

0
Sydney Sloan, Chief Marketing Officer of G2, will tell Index’25 that marketers must stop obsessing over algorithms and start focusing relentlessly on customer value.
Events

Meagen Eisenberg: GEO Will Reshape B2B Marketing

0
Meagen Eisenberg, CMO of Samsara, will tell Index'25 that...
Finance

Cloud Mining Gains Traction in Low-Rate Era, NB HASH at the Center

0
Cloud mining has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors, and UK-based NB HASH is at the forefront of this trend.

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsHealthPoliticsLatest Business
Previous article
A Correspondent’s Notes: Day Two in Hospice

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

A Correspondent’s Notes: Day Two in Hospice

Health 0
Three weeks ago, I woke up in the ER...

Flora Carrella on Coaching Padel and Tennis: Adapting, Reading, and Respecting the Game

Lifestyle 0
Flora Carrella, a successful Italian tennis player and Coach,...

Lucas Pusch: Building Your Brand in the Age of AI

Marketing 0
Every day, artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly significant...

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.