Simon Mulcahy Warns Marketers to Adapt Fast in the AI Era

Simon Mulcahy, former Chief Marketing Officer at Salesforce and past President of TIME, is expected to tell Index’25 that Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is not only a marketing concern but a leadership challenge that will test how fast organizations can adapt to the AI-first economy.

The Urgency of AI Transformation

Mulcahy’s forthcoming Index’25 session will examine how the speed of AI adoption is outpacing previous technology shifts.

Unlike the gradual evolution of mobile or social media, generative AI is redefining workflows, content delivery, and brand visibility in real time.

For business leaders, the question is no longer whether to respond but how rapidly to align teams, resources, and budgets to remain discoverable when AI systems decide which brands appear in generated answers.

From Salesforce to TIME: Lessons in Adaptation

Mulcahy’s background across technology and media gives him a unique vantage point on large-scale transformation.

At Salesforce, he oversaw how early AI adoption improved customer engagement and data-driven decision-making.

During his tenure at TIME, he witnessed how delayed adaptation to digital publishing reshaped a century-old institution.

Those experiences inform his perspective that GEO success depends on clear leadership and cross-functional collaboration, not isolated marketing tactics.

GEO as a Strategic Imperative

Generative Engine Optimization shifts discovery from keyword rankings to credibility-based inclusion in AI responses.

Mulcahy views this shift as a corporate-wide issue, affecting brand equity, risk exposure, and competitive resilience.

He is expected to outline why executive teams and boards must incorporate GEO readiness into broader digital-transformation agendas.

By embedding GEO principles—trust, authority, and verifiable expertise—across departments, organizations can ensure that their brand narrative remains visible within AI-generated environments.

Aligning Teams for the AI-First Future

Implementing GEO requires cultural and operational alignment.

Leaders must coordinate data governance, content quality, and ethical standards to meet AI systems’ expectations for reliable information.

Marketing teams alone cannot maintain brand credibility if product, communications, and customer-success teams operate independently.

Mulcahy’s session is expected to emphasize governance frameworks and performance metrics that tie GEO outcomes to leadership accountability.

Risks of Slow Adoption

Across industries, delayed adaptation remains a recurring pattern.

Mulcahy argues companies that treat GEO as a minor marketing experiment risk losing visibility entirely when AI assistants dominate search behavior.

Early adopters will capture the credibility advantage, while late movers may face steep recovery costs once AI discovery ecosystems mature.

Opportunities for Leaders

For proactive executives, GEO presents a strategic opportunity to reinforce corporate trust and transparency.

Leaders who establish strong information standards, invest in data validation, and promote consistent brand messaging can turn GEO from a risk factor into a growth driver.

GEO also aligns naturally with sustainability and governance initiatives, providing measurable proof of corporate reliability—an increasingly valuable asset in investor and consumer relations alike.

Key Takeaways

GEO is an enterprise-wide leadership issue, not a marketing experiment.

Rapid adaptation to AI discovery systems determines future visibility.

Cross-functional alignment strengthens brand authority and resilience.

Early action secures long-term competitive advantage in the AI-first market.

Simon Mulcahy Looking Ahead

Mulcahy’s Index’25 appearance is positioned to help business leaders understand that GEO will sit at the heart of modern digital strategy.

His emphasis on speed, coordination, and credibility echoes a broader theme across the conference: success in the AI-first era depends on leadership clarity, not algorithmic shortcuts.

For companies preparing to navigate GEO, the message is straightforward—adapt fast, align deeply, and lead decisively.

