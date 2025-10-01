Menu
SIM Mining cloud mining offers new opportunities for XRP and BTC investors. New users receive $100 in free cloud computing power and can earn up to $7,999 per day.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve in 2025, XRP and BTC remain two of the most popular assets among global investors. Bitcoin, often referred to as “digital gold,” is favored for its scarcity and hedging potential, while XRP has gained widespread adoption among global financial institutions due to its fast and low-cost cross-border payment capabilities. However, short-term price fluctuations make it difficult for ordinary investors to time the market, and long-term holding alone may not guarantee stable growth.

SIM Mining‘s Solution

To address this challenge, SIM Mining has launched cloud mining services. Through remote computing power contracts, investors can earn stable daily returns without having to purchase hardware, incur maintenance costs, or incur electricity costs. This innovative model enables BTC and XRP holders to transform their assets into a continuous income stream, realizing the vision of “holding and generating income.”

Starting today, all new users who register for SIM Mining will receive $100 in free computing power. Use this bonus to purchase futures contracts and easily earn $1 in profit each day. Plus, here’s a newbie bonus: Earn a $12 bonus with your first $150 contract purchase, plus a $3 daily stable income (including $1 in profit from a $100 free contract, withdrawable at any time). 👉 [Click here to claim your $100 free bonus instantly]

Getting started is easy and takes just a few minutes:

  1. Register on the official website: https://simmining.com (get $100 for free)
  2. Select a mining plan – $100 free contract, earn $1 daily.
  3. Activate and earn – Receive daily payouts directly on your dashboard.
  4. Withdraw or reinvest – Flexible withdrawal and compounding options.

 

Contract Name Contract Amount (USD) Contract time (days) Daily earnings (USD)
Free purchase of $100 contracts every day $100 1 day $1
Newbie Benefit (Get $12 cashback on every $150 contract purchase) $150 1 day $3
Classic Contract $400 6 day $6.48
Classic Contract $1000 11day $21
Advanced Contract $5500 18 day $120.45
Advanced Contract $10000 20 day $230
Super Contract $150000 20 day $6990

 

Platform Highlights

Zero barriers to entry: New users register and receive a $100 bonus, making it easy to start mining.

Multi-currency support: In addition to BTC and XRP, SIM Mining also supports major assets such as ETH, USDT, LTC, and DOGE. Daily Payouts: Profits are settled daily, ensuring clear and controllable cash flow.

Flexible Contracts: A variety of short-term and long-term mining contracts are available to suit different investor preferences.

Security and Compliance: The platform employs multi-layered risk management to protect user assets.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a BTC investor seeking long-term stability or an XRP holder seeking consistent returns amidst volatility, SIM Mining’s cloud mining service provides a reliable way to grow your assets. With the booming digital economy, the combination of “cloud computing power + passive income” is expected to become a new trend in cryptocurrency investment.

Visit the official website: simmining.com

Official Email: info@simmining.com

Official App: https://simmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

