Unilever’s Deepak Subramanian: GEO Will Transform Consumer Brands

Deepak Subramanian, President & MD of Unilever Food Solutions, will tell Index’25 that Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is set to reshape how consumer brands earn trust, build loyalty, and remain relevant in a world where AI assistants guide daily decisions.

GEO as the New Loyalty Channel

Subramanian says traditional loyalty programs no longer guarantee visibility. In the AI-first era, loyalty means being included in the answers people receive when they ask for recommendations.

“When a parent asks an AI what’s healthy for their child, your brand needs to be in that answer,” he said.

Unilever’s Perspective on Trust and Values

At Unilever, Subramanian oversees a portfolio where food credibility and consumer well-being are central. He argued that GEO magnifies the importance of authenticity and alignment with consumer values.

“Consumers want more than taste or price. They want to know the story, the values, the health impact. GEO amplifies all of that,” he said.

GEO and Consumer Behavior

Subramanian points to shifts in how consumers seek information. AI assistants, not search engines, are increasingly the first point of contact. That makes GEO an urgent priority for consumer brands that once relied on shelf visibility or web traffic.

“Your digital shelf is now inside the AI interface,” he explains. “If you are not in the conversation, you’re invisible.”

The New Signals of Consumer Trust

Subramanian identifies three critical signals brands must strengthen:

Authenticity: Marketing claims backed by real impact.

Marketing claims backed by real impact. Health and safety: Verified data that AI can recognize and validate.

Verified data that AI can recognize and validate. Sustainability: Consumer trust is tied to environmental and social responsibility.

“AI can filter claims quickly. If you exaggerate or mislead, you’ll be excluded,” he warned.

GEO as a Democratizer

While acknowledging challenges, Subramanian says GEO could level the playing field. Smaller, authentic brands that build strong trust signals may compete with established players. “In GEO, credibility matters more than advertising budgets,” he said.

Challenges for Consumer Brands

Subramanian highlights several hurdles:

Data validation: Brands must provide verifiable information AI systems trust.

Brands must provide verifiable information AI systems trust. Consistency: Mixed messages across markets weaken credibility.

Mixed messages across markets weaken credibility. Pace of change: Consumer goods companies must adapt faster than their usual cycles.

“These are not optional tasks. They are survival requirements,” he said.

Case Study: Building GEO-Ready Brands

Subramanian references food solutions campaigns that emphasize nutrition and sustainability, noting they perform better when backed by verifiable data. “When trust is measurable, AI engines elevate those brands,” he said.

Deepak Subramanian Key Takeaways

GEO redefines loyalty as visibility in AI answers.

Authenticity, health, and sustainability are the new trust signals.

Smaller brands can thrive if they invest in credibility.

Consumer goods companies must accelerate adaptation.

Looking Ahead

Subramanian closes by urging consumer marketers to see GEO as a long-term shift. “The brands that survive this change will be those that combine credibility with values consumers believe in. GEO is not an option — it’s the future of trust.”

See the overview: Index’25 Brings GEO Into Focus for Global Marketing Leaders

Visit Pepper Content speakers