Houston’s ShotSpotter Under Scrutiny: High False Alert Rates Question Its Efficiency

Houston’s ambitious ShotSpotter program, designed to detect gunfire and reduce gun violence, faces critical evaluation amid concerns over its effectiveness and impact on police response times to other emergencies. Despite the city’s multi-million dollar investment in the technology, recent reports highlight a high rate of false alerts, raising questions about its future.

Shotspotter – Technological Advance or Waste of Money?

Installed in predominantly Black and brown communities, ShotSpotter was seen as a technological advance in the fight against gun violence. The system’s priority is such that, according to Houston Police Officers’ Union President Doug Griffith, officers must redirect from other calls to respond to ShotSpotter alerts. However, a significant majority of these alerts, exceeding 80% in a recent review, have been dismissed or found to be unfounded, casting doubt on the system’s reliability.

During a public meeting, SoundThinking’s President Ralph Clark defended ShotSpotter’s accuracy, emphasizing its role in saving lives by alerting police to unreported shootings. Yet, the debate continues, with critics like RoShawn Evans of Pure Justice calling for the city’s investment to be redirected towards addressing community needs like food security and mental health.

ShotSpotter’s implementation covered areas known for high violence rates, aiming to provide rapid response to gunshots. Tom Chittum of SoundThinking argues that the technology has been crucial in saving lives, pointing out that many shooting incidents go unreported.

However, the program’s effectiveness is under scrutiny, with data showing a low arrest rate resulting from ShotSpotter alerts. Cities like Dayton, San Antonio, Charlotte, and New Orleans have already ended their contracts with the service, and Chicago plans to follow suit.

Chronicle Report

Yilun Cheng of the Houston Chronicle reports that a vast majority of alerts led to no substantial action, and in some cases, diverted police resources from other critical 911 calls. This has sparked a broader conversation about the technology’s impact on community-police relations and its potential for leading to legal discrimination, as highlighted by activist RoShawn Evans.

As Houston contemplates the future of its ShotSpotter contract, the discussion extends beyond the city’s borders, touching on broader issues of technology’s role in law enforcement and community safety.

Chicago ShotSpotter

In Chicago, the use of ShotSpotter technology has been a significant component of the city’s strategy to combat gun violence.

The system was implemented with the intention of providing the Chicago Police Department (CPD) with real-time alerts to gunfire, thus enabling quicker response times. However, the city’s reliance on this technology has been met with controversy, particularly in light of a multi-million dollar contract and mixed results in terms of its effectiveness in reducing gun-related incidents.

Critics argue that despite the substantial investment, the system has not markedly improved public safety, and in some instances, may have contributed to tensions between law enforcement and communities, particularly in areas with high rates of false alerts.

The decision by Chicago to conclude its ShotSpotter contract in September, after approximately six years of use, underscores the complexities and challenges of utilizing such technology in urban environments.

This move came in the wake of incidents that raised serious questions about the system’s accuracy and its role in law enforcement procedures. For example, a chase and deadly police shooting in 2021, initiated by a ShotSpotter alert, highlighted the potential for tragic outcomes based on possibly erroneous data.

As cities like Houston and Chicago reevaluate their approaches to gun violence prevention, the experiences with ShotSpotter offer valuable lessons on the need for careful consideration of technology’s role in public safety strategies and the importance of ensuring that such tools enhance rather than compromise community relations and trust.