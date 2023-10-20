A Call For Unity Among Jews

This is a message for unity among Jews, at a time when unity is much needed, after much disagreement. Jewish Sages said every Jew is responsible for the safety and well-being of his fellow man.

War in Israel: “Iron Swords War”

A conversation I had with a friend, which every Israeli should have. It came after I sent my friend this clip which is a message intended for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Content Of The Clip

“This video is intended for the Prime Minister of Israel Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu. I say and announce that we are behind you to conquer, crush and destroy Hamas. If we don’t do it now, all the reservists who are here, and I’ll be 47 soon, a volunteer, and we’re here with amazing people. But if we don’t wise up enough to destroy Hamas, to understand that the owner of the house has gone mad.

Send all the terrorists who are with us to Gaza now, all the detainees sent to Gaza so that they join the fighting. And we are there, ready to fight them. And continue to grind them to thin pulp and thus save a lot of money for the taxpayers. Instead, give the money to the reservists who left businesses, families, children, left jobs, lost a lot of money and spent many days away from the family and the children who stayed at home are scared. We are strong.

But if you don’t do what we expect from you, and if the government of Israel doesn’t know how to do it, the next time there’s a war, people will take their luggage and fly abroad because there won’t be a country. Because the reservists come to win, not to play games. Did not come to feed terrorists, did not come for another round, and did not come to see our daughters being raped and babies slaughtered.

We are here to defeat the enemy! To understand that anyone who raises head on us, anyone who has some sort of an idea, let him know that the owner of the house went crazy in front of the whole world. Friends say, the owner of the house has gone crazy and there is no such thing as a humanitarian corridor now. Bring all the abductees home now, including the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul. Everyone. Release them all back to Gazan prisoners and let them go fight. I want to see them. Good luck.”

Our Texting Conversation

Friend: Please, I don’t want to receive, I certainly won’t share, any video in which the Prime Minister (of Israel) name is mentioned. Thanks.

Friend’s immediate 2nd message: It is clear to me that your intention was only positive, as well as the intention of the video you sent. As you know, you and I are on both sides of the political spectrum, but this will not prevent us from continuing to maintain the warm relations between us. I apologize if you were offended by my reaction upon receiving the video. Have a nice day and goodbye.

My answer: I thought and thought about whether to answer. I wasn’t hurt and I’m just telling you one thing that during a war for the existence of the country, we stand as one nation behind the leaders, and it doesn’t matter who they are, when the goal is to win and only win.

Your quick answer only confirms the insanity of the Left and the Right in Israel which is unjustified and unfounded and lays heavy weight on brainwashing that has no precedent except in non-democratic countries; also the crazy irrationality that will lead to confrontation among the citizens.

I am neither “Right wing” nor “Left wing.” I am for what is right and good and against what is wrong and not good. And if you and I sat down and talked about politics we have much more in common than not but when the brainwashing clouds all the rational senses in Israel the end will be very bleak.

I live abroad and I do not vote in Israeli elections and my opinion here is my opinion only. But it is much easier to see what is happening in Israel with eyes that are not fogged by a damaged political screen.

I shared this video with you because what this reserve soldier says is correct and it strengthens Netanyahu’s hand – remember how Moses’ arms were strengthened in the battle with Amalek – so that Netanyahu can do his job as the people of Israel expect of him.

No answer is necessary; I understood your second answer and hope you understand my answer here. I want a landslide victory, not half-boiled eggs. Our friendship is not built on politics.

Only good news from a nation that is now broken heart and humiliated and that all the Arabs and Muslims in the world have learned to hate and hate it since the day of Muhammad’s birth and all the Progressive Leftists in the world joined them. The world is infected and sick.

Friend: Strong world with which I agree, and everything that is added subtracts!

Our mood is so, so. A week ago we buried the 25-year-old grandson of our in-laws, a fighter with the war on terror unit. Since the first day of the war, we have been following with concern the condition of another family member who was very seriously injured at the Sufa outpost in the Gaza Strip. The situation in Israel is certainly not simple, as is the mood of every citizen in the country. Nevertheless and in spite of everything we will pray for the best, only the best, and in the building of Zion we will be comforted.

My final answer: I only want better news; we received the worst news on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Zion will have to be rebuilt on a much stronger Zionist and Jewish basis than it is built on today.

Other, Similar Horrors That Occurred in The Land of Israel

Other horrors that Jew hating Muslims inflicted on the Jews living in the land of Israel took place as early as 1929, the events of 5689 in the Hebrew calendar. They were on a smaller scale because the number of Jews was smaller in the Land of Israel.

In those events, 133 Jews were murdered and 339 were injured, and settlements and communities throughout the Land of Israel were abandoned and destroyed; the most prominent of them was in Hebron, where a massacre of Jews took place.

We, the nation of Israel, the Jews in the land of Israel, must not let the evil that tries to divide us find a wedge they can exploit.

Unity Among Jews

Throughout history of persecution Jews survived by standing together, shoulder to shoulder. The Jewish people’s enemies don’t see the nuances that too often exist between us. All Jews are the target for the modern Amalekites.

And I Asked God

Please open the ground in Gaza to swallow the evil that exists there and then fill the pit of evil with sea water; and if not, how do You see the future of the State of Israel?

This story was translated from the real-time conversation in Hebrew which appears below.

כל עם ישראל ערבים זה בזה ~ חז”ל

מלחמת ישראל בחמאס – “מלחמת חרבות ברזל”

שיחה שניהלתי ועל כל ישראלי לנהל, עם חבר אחרי ששלחתי לו סירטון זה עם מסר שמיועד לראש ממשלת ישראל בינימין נתניהו.

תוכן הסירטון:

“סירטון זה מיועד לראש ממשלת ישראל מר בנימין נתניהו. אני אומר ומודיע כי אנחנו מאחוריך לכבוש, לכתוש להרוס את חמאס. אם אנחנו לא נעשה את זה עכשיו, כל המילואימניקים שפה ואני בן 47 עוד מעט, מתנדב, ואנחנו פה עם אנשים מדהימים. אבל אם לא נשכיל להרוס את חמאס, להבין שבעל הבית השתגע.

את כל המחבלים שיושבים אצלנו לשלוח עכשיו לעזה, את כל העצורים לעזה כדי שיצטרפו ללחימה. ואנחנו שם, מוכנים ללחימה בהם. ולהמשיך לכתוש אותם עד דק וכך לחסוך הרבה כסף למשלמי המיסים. ובמקום, לתת את הכסף לאנשי המילואים שעזבו עסקים, משפחות, ילדים, עזבו עבודות, מפסידים הרבה כסף והרבה ימים רחוק מהמשפחה והילדים שנשארו בבית מפוחדים. אנחנו חזקים. אבל אם לא תעשה את מה שאנחנו מצפים ממך.

ואם ממשלת ישראל לא תשכיל לעשות את זה, בפעם הבאה שתהיה מלחמה, אנשים יקחו את הפקלאות שלהם ויטוסו לחו”ל כי לא תהיה מדינה. כי אנשי המילואים באים לנצח, לא באים לשחק משחקים. לא באים להאכיל מחבלים, לא באים לעוד סבב, לא באים לראות את הבנות שלנו נאנסות ותינוקות נשחטים.

אנחנו פה כדי להכריע את האויב! כדי להבין שכל מי שיירים עלינו ראש, כל מי שיירים עלינו איזה שהוא רעיון, שיהיה לו בראש, שיידע, שבעל הבית השתגע מול כל העולם. תגידו חברים בעל הבית השתגע ואין דבר כזה עכשיו מסדרון הומניטארי. תביאו את כל החטופים עכשיו, כולל הגופות של הדר גולדין ואורון שאול. הכל. תשחררו את כול המחבלים האסורים לעזה ושיילחמו. אני רוצה לראות אותם. בהצלחה.”

שיחתנו בטקסט:

חבר: בבקשה, אני לא רוצה לקבל, בוודאי שלא אפיץ, כל סרטון בו מוזכר שמו של ראש הממשלה. תודה.

תשובת חבר שניה ומיידית: ברור לי שכוונתך היתה חיובית בלבד, כמו כן גם כוונת הסרטון שהעברת. כידוע לך את ואני נמצאים משני צדדי הקשת הפוליטית, אך זה לא ימנע מבעדנו להמשיך ולשמור על היחסים החמים ביננו. מתנצל אם נפגעת מתגובתי עם קבלת הסרטון. יום נעים ולהתראות.

תשובתי: חשבתי וחשבתי אם לענות. אני לא נפגעתי ורק אומר לך דבר אחד שבזמן מלחמה על קיום המדינה עומדים כעם אחד אחרי מנהיגיה, ולא משנה מי הם, כשהמטרה היא לנצח ורק לנצח.

התשובה המהירה שלך רק מאשרת את שיגעון השמאל והימין בישראל שלא מוצדק ומבוסס ורובץ כבדות על שטיפת מוח שאין לה תקדים אלא במדינות לא דמוקרטיות וגם אי רציונליות משוגעת שתביא למערך בין האזרחים.

אני לא ימנית ולא שמאלנית אני בעד מה שנכון וטוב וכנגד מה שלא נכון ולא טוב ואם אתה ואני נשב ונדבר על פוליטיקה יש בינינו הרבה יותר משותף מאשר לא אבל כששטיפת המוח עירפלה את כל החושים הרציונליים בישראל הסוף יהיה עגום מאד.

אני חיה בחו״ל ואני לא מצביעה בבחירות בישראל ודעתי כאן היא דעתי בלבד. אבל בהרבה יותר קל לראות את המתרחש בישראל בעיניים שלא מכוסות במסך פוליטי קלוקל.

אני שיתפתי אותך עם הוידיאו הזה כי מה שחייל במילואים הזה אומר הוא צודק והוא מחזק את ידיו של נתניהו – יש לזכור איך חיזקו את זרועות משה בקרב עם עמלק – כדי שיעשה את תפקידו כפי שעם ישראל מצפה ממנו.

אין צורך בתשובה; הבנתי את תשובתך השניה ומקווה שתבין את תשובתי פה. אני רוצה ניצחון מוחץ ולא חצי ביצים מבושלות. החברות שלנו לא בנויה על פוליטיקה

רק בשורות טובות מעם שלדאבוני כעת שבור ומושפל ושכל הערבים והמוסלמים בעולם למדו לשנוא ושונאים אותו מיום הולדתו של מוחמד ואליו הצטרפו כל השמאל הפרוגרסיבי בעולם.

העולם נגוע וחולני.

חבר: מילים כדורבנות, וכל המוסיף גורע!

מצב הרוח אצלנו הוא ככה ככה. לפני שבוע ליווינו למנוחת עולמים את נכדם בן ה-25 של מחותנים שלנו, לוחם הלוט”ר (לוחמה בטרור). החל מהיום הראשון של המלחמה אנחנו עוקבים בדאגה אחר מצבו של עוד בן משפחה, לוחם נח”ל שנפצע קשה מאד במוצב סופה בעוטף עזה. המצב בישראל בהחלט לא פשוט, כמו כן גם מצב הרוח של כל אזרח במדינה. אף על פי כן ולמרות הכל נייחל לטוב, אך ורק לטוב, ובבניין ציון ננוחם.

תשובתי לסיום: אני רוצה רק בשורות יותר טובות; את הכי גרועות קיבלנו ב- 10 לאוקטובר, 2023. את ציון נצטרך לבנות מחדש על מצע בהרבה יותר ציוני ויהודי מאשר עליו היא בנויה היום.

זו לא הפעם הראשונה של זוועות מוסלמים שונאי יהודים על יהודים

הזוועות שהטרוריסטים הכלו על יהודי מדינת ישראל ארעו בארץ ישראל עוד ב-1929 במאורעות תרפ”ט אך בקנה מידה קטן יותר כי מספר היהודים היה קטן יותר בארץ ישראל. במאורעות אלה נרצחו 133 יהודים ו־339 נפצעו, ויישובים וקהילות ברחבי ארץ ישראל ננטשו ונחרבו; הבולט בהם בחברון, בה אירע טבח יהודים.

אסור לנו, עם ישראל, היהודים בארץ ישראל, לתת לרוע שמנסה לפצל אותנו למצוא טריז שאותו יוכל לנצל.

לאורך ההיסטוריה של רדיפות, היהודים שרדו בגלל שעמדו ביחד, כתף אל כתף. אויבי העם היהודי אינם רואים את הניואנסים הקיימים בינינו לעתים קרובות מידי. כל היהודים הם המטרה של העמלקים המודרניים.

ובקשתי מאלוקים

פתח את האדמה בעזה שתבלע את הרוע שקיים שם ולאחר מכן מלא את בור הרוע בים, ואם לא, איך נראה לך עתיד מדינת ישראל?