The Netanyahu Comeback, Now It’s Time to Prove To Us The Choice Was Right

The Netanyahu comeback is real! Israeli citizenry made a collective decision and elected a right-wing government to govern the country. The newly elected coalition now has one major task: to prove the decision to elect them was the right one.

The return of Benjamin Netanyahu to be Israel’s prime minister, again. Hopefully the third time is a charm.

It is a reflection that Israelis finally woke up and realized that ‘Just not Bibi’ and ‘Anyone but Bibi’ derangement syndrome was an almost fatal experiment for Israel. The Likud Party, with Netanyahu as its leader is the best Israel has to lead the country.

Netanyahu is the right man to steward the Jewish state on issues of law and order, public safety, national security, and even international diplomacy.

Meeting Expectations

Hopefully, Israelis will finally enjoy a stable government for the next four years. But just returning to power is not going to cut it this time. The public is watching carefully. Netanyahu, with Itamar Ben-Gvir, the successful attorney specializing in civil rights law by his side, is expected to prove they were rightfully elected.

The public’s expectations are high while the Israeli Left, backed by the Israeli media that comprises mostly hubristic Leftists, have not yet accepted the public’s choice.

The media have a lot to answer for.

It will be interesting to see what they dish out now, after several years of brainwashing propaganda against Netanyahu.

High Expectations

This newly elected government must clean up the corrupt courts that have taken dictatorial positions by unelected judges who rule over and above the legislative and executive branches of government.

This newly elected government must reinforce the rules of engagement for the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers and raise the level of personal security feeling. Much has been lost in the past few years, with the Bennett-Lapid government experiment, resulting in endless Arab attacks on Jews anywhere and everywhere in Israel.

This newly elected government must correct the maritime border and the gas field agreement Lapid signed with Lebanon-Hezbollah, on his way out the door. The Israeli public sees that as the worst decision made since the disastrous Oslo Agreements were signed in 1993-1995.

However, Israelis’ rights to be protected by a Right-wing governing coalition has been the right-on decision.

Quick History and Legitimate Rights

The British Mandate for Palestine was assigned to England after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in World War One. This mandate originally consisted of what is now known to be Israel, including Judea and Samaria region, (AKA “West Bank” by illegal occupier Jordan) and the east bank of the Jordan River, what is now Jordan. The territory where Jordan is located was ceded to the Hashemite Arab tribe by England, on 11 April 1921, leaving only 22% of the entire allocated territory to the Jews, to finally become the state of Israel.

UN Resolution 181

United Nations (UN) Resolution 181 recommended a partition of the 22% of the land left for the Jews into one Arab state and one Jewish state. Under that resolution, the city of Jerusalem would be governed by a specially assigned international regime, to take place at the end of the British Mandate in Palestine. It passed the UN General Assembly on 29 November 1947.

UN Resolution 181 stripped Israel’s territorial rights to 12% of the land, with the east bank of the Jordan River, handed to the region’s Hashemite Arab tribe, and the west bank of the Jordan River split between the Jews and the Arabs residing on that piece of land.

However, that UN Resolution 181 “offer” was unacceptable to the Arabs who did not want the Jews present in the region, period. Israel’s leaders at that time went ahead to declare an independent Jewish state and the Arabs declared a war on the nascent state of Israel.

Jordan Action

Although the Arabs lost the 1948 war, some areas, including Judea and Samaria, remained in the hands of Hashemite Jordan. In 1948 Jordan annexed Judea and Samaria and addressed it as “West Bank.’ Only Pakistan and England recognized that agreement, while the rest of the world saw this move as an illegal occupation.

What followed was endless acts of Arab terrorism on the Jews and sequential wars between Arab countries and Israel. There were also two so-called treaties, based on a ceasefire, namely the Camp David Accords. That pair of political agreements were signed by Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on 17 September 1978. They aimed to create an interim agreement that allowed first steps, and the Oslo Accords, signed in 1993-1995, also merely aimed at an interim agreement that allowed first steps to be followed by negotiation of a complete settlement within five years.

Oslo “Peace Process” Bait and Switch

The Oslo process, (the so-called “peace process”) started in 1993 with secret talks between Israel and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization). It became a cycle of negotiations, suspension, mediation, restart of negotiations and suspension again. A number of agreements were reached, until the Oslo process ended after the failure of the Camp David Summit in 2000 and the outbreak of the Second Intifada that year.

The Camp David and Oslo Accords both were flouted before the ink was dry by Egypt and the PLO. And that’s not even counting Israel’s mistaken Gush Katif-Gaza Strip withdrawal.

When, however, an Israel-Jordan peace treaty was concluded on 26 October 1994, it was without the Arabs who named themselves “Palestinians.” These Pal-Arabs are a thorn in the side of Israel’s existence.

What is most risible about those written-in-sand agreements, is that serious territorial and strategic concessions were demanded of Israel in exchange for Arab recognition of “Israel’s right to exist.”

Since when have the Arabs had the Almighty right to approve the right of Israel to exist? Who invented that right?

Not a single nation the world over, from A to Z, has ever been asked to accept serious strategic risks in exchange for a recognition of their “right” to exist.

Successive Israeli leaders bought the bait and ceded parts of the land to which Israel has integral territorial rights and international legal rights. Each such move has added to the exorbitant cost of Jewish life (Jews murdered by Arab terror), and Israel’s ability to defend itself.

Fast Forward to November 1, 2022 Election in Israel

It is becoming clearer by the day that China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran pose what appears to be a putative axis of great danger to the entire West, perhaps to the entire world. Of these listed, Iran poses the greatest threat to Israel’s survival due to Iran’s geographic proximity, its nuclear arsenal, and its repeated anti-Israel-anti-Semitic threats.

President Donald Trump understood the real intention of the Iran nuclear deal and withdrew from it.

However and regardless of its clearly disastrous predicted outcome, President Biden is determined to reinvigorate President Barack Obama’s disastrous 2015 Iran JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) Nuclear Deal.

In light of this, Iran’s 2nd phase negotiations deal and inaction by the thankfully short-lived Bennett-Lapid coalition represented a disaster for Israel’s existence.

Israel’s vox populi generated the highest voter turnout of 70.61%. They wanted and needed a politically right-wing, security-minded government and the political left went into indignant overdrive. The left slandered and libeled Israel, while predicting the new coalition would be a repressive, authoritarian, warmongering regime.

The People’s Message to the New Coalition

The people of the Jewish state of Israel have spoken. They do not want Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz and Gideon Sa’ar to mismanage their country and their lives. That experiment is over.

Finally, after a campaign of hate, lawsuits and ongoing incitement, the citizenry have had enough; they proved they want a stable, politically right-wing government, in full force, and have assigned this government to accomplish the following:

Repair the judicial system;

Strengthen pioneering Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem;

Respect the country’s Judaism ethos;

Strengthen the people’s personal security.

The Netanyahu Comeback

The new ruling coalition must now prove that the trust the people have handed them was the right decision.

The Netanyahu comeback is in full effect. Israel voted for security with a politically right-wing government. Rise and succeed.