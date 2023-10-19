Home Entertainment Theatre An Unforgettable Night of The Unknown in The Back Room at Zucchini’s

An Unforgettable Night of The Unknown in The Back Room at Zucchini’s

Alan Gray
Chris Herren seance in the back room at Zucchini's Tricks & Things

As I stepped into the mystical world of Zucchini’s Tricks & Things on the already eerie Friday the 13th, I couldn’t have anticipated the extraordinary night that lay ahead. The evening promised a seamless blend of eerie and enchanting, with a small haunted walking tour to set the mood before the main event in The Back Room at Zucchini’s.

Séance Cannery Row was the piece de resistance of the night. Chris Herren, our medium for the evening ventured into the supernatural realm, and this was our chance to glimpse his unique talents.

The short haunted walking tour leading up to the séance was a delightful tease of what was to come. It set the stage beautifully, immersing us in the ghostly lore of Cannery Row. It left me with goosebumps, and I couldn’t help but wonder if the stories I’d heard were true.

Then, it was time for the main event – the séance. The anticipation in the room was palpable, as Mr. Herren took center stage. The ambiance was thick with suspense and curiosity.

Chris Herren center stage at Zucchinis, onCannery Row. Photo: Will Roberts.

Mr. Herren effortlessly bridges the gap between the living and the unknown. His storytelling about Cannery Row was mind-blowing, weaving together history and mystery in a way that transported us to another era.

As the night unfolded, I found myself oscillating between belief and skepticism. The intimate room seemed to come alive with unseen forces, and Chris Herren WAS our conduit to the other side. The air was charged with energy, and the stories of the past seemed to echo through the room.

In the end, whether you’re a staunch skeptic or a firm believer, one thing was undeniable: Sèance Cannery Row was an unforgettable journey into the unknown. It was an evening filled with intrigue, mysteries, and an eerie sense of wonder that will forever linger in the memory of us fortunates who were there.

What truly sets Sèance Cannery Row apart is the crowd testimonials. I spoke with other theatergoers after the show. To call it a show is an understatement. We all had experiences that left us spellbound. The authenticity and transparency of these firsthand accounts added a layer of credibility to the supernatural encounters we witnessed.

If you missed this opening night, don’t despair. Visit zucchinismagicshop.com for more details on upcoming séances and events. Sèance Cannery Row and Chris Herren’s enchanting performance is something you won’t want to miss!

The Back Room at Zucchini’s

While this video is eerily enchanting, nothing excites the senses as much as being in The Back Room at Zucchini’s in person. Especially when you feel the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

Chris Herren seance in the back room at Zucchini’s Tricks & Things. Photo: Will Roberts.
