UN Still Pushing Anti-Freedom Anti-Israel Durban Line

By
Alan Gray
-

The United Nations has shown once more, in its Program Budget for 2021 that the organization is captive to an anti-freedom anti-Israel sentiment.

UN funding used for an event that promotes the objectives of the Durban Declaration. Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State says the Durban Declaration is “a document saturated with anti-Semitism, anti-Israel bias, and hostility toward freedom of expression.”

The United States has opposed the Durban process for twenty years, calling it “corrosive.”

Anti-Freedom Durban Declaration

The US State Department wants UN member states to constructively and inclusively address the challenge of racism and racial discrimination is a way other than the divisive Durban Declaration.

Pompeo said “The United Nations should never serve as a platform for those determined to divide and diminish, but sadly that is all too often the case. For our part, we will continue to hold the United Nations to a higher standard.”

The 2001 Durban Declaration was supposed to build on the Vienna Declaration that was adopted by the World Conference on Human Rights in June 1993, calling for the “speedy and comprehensive elimination of all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.”

The Declaration singles out Israel among all other countries.

The UN has said many times that the document is “a process, not an event.” Even so, it appears unable to overcome its own anti-Israel bias.

It is often noted that the Declaration and process are “hijacked by human rights violators and irredeemably distorted into an anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, anti-freedom hate-fest.” It is funded with at least $2 million by the UN.

Today, the United States called once more for a vote in the UN General Assembly to register strong objections to elements of the UN annual Program Budget

mike pompeo cmplains about anti-freedom UN - newsblaze file photo
Mike Pompeo – NewsBlaze file photo, from official US government photo.
Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

