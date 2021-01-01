UN Still Pushing Anti-Freedom Anti-Israel Durban Line

The United Nations has shown once more, in its Program Budget for 2021 that the organization is captive to an anti-freedom anti-Israel sentiment.

UN funding used for an event that promotes the objectives of the Durban Declaration. Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State says the Durban Declaration is “a document saturated with anti-Semitism, anti-Israel bias, and hostility toward freedom of expression.”

The United States has opposed the Durban process for twenty years, calling it “corrosive.”

Anti-Freedom Durban Declaration

The US State Department wants UN member states to constructively and inclusively address the challenge of racism and racial discrimination is a way other than the divisive Durban Declaration.

Pompeo said “The United Nations should never serve as a platform for those determined to divide and diminish, but sadly that is all too often the case. For our part, we will continue to hold the United Nations to a higher standard.”

The 2001 Durban Declaration was supposed to build on the Vienna Declaration that was adopted by the World Conference on Human Rights in June 1993, calling for the “speedy and comprehensive elimination of all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.”

The Declaration singles out Israel among all other countries.

The UN has said many times that the document is “a process, not an event.” Even so, it appears unable to overcome its own anti-Israel bias.

It is often noted that the Declaration and process are “hijacked by human rights violators and irredeemably distorted into an anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, anti-freedom hate-fest.” It is funded with at least $2 million by the UN.

Today, the United States called once more for a vote in the UN General Assembly to register strong objections to elements of the UN annual Program Budget