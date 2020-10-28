UN Delegates Laugh At Donald Trump During His Speech

When Donald Trump spoke to the United Nations, bragging about America and his achievements, the UN delegates laughed at him.

It wasn’t what he was expecting.

It is important to listen to the whole short video to learn what happened.

Then all through his speech there was disquiet and there were many glares.

Trump explained his reasons for pulling out of agreements and withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Organization.

It is very important for all to watch and listen to this speech because it explains many things. Democrat voters and disaffected Never Trump Republicans will be especially heartened.

This was Trump’s second speech to the United Nations floor and as usual, the media mostly ignored it, but Americans need to hear this before they vote. Some may even consider changing their vote, in states that allow it.