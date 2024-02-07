The UNRWA Story, An Internationally Accepted Scam

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is a UN agency that supports the relief and human development of Arab [“Palestinian”] refugees. UNRWA’s mandate encompasses Arabs who were displaced by Israel’s 1948 war for independence, as well as their descendants, including legally adopted children.

As of 2019, more than 5.6 million Palestinians are registered with UNRWA as refugees.

For all intents and purposes an UNRWA employee is an employee of the UN (United Nations Organization), in which there are 193 member states.

UNRWA Gazan Terrorist Employees

According to Israel’s intelligence, UNRWA employees participated in Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel. Israel also holds much more damning information about UNRWA’s involvement with Hamas.

The document claims that twelve UNRWA staff members stormed into Israeli territory during that murderous attack.

According to the intelligence report that Israel handed over to the United States, one of UNRWA’s employees, suspected of being involved in the October 7 massacre, kidnapped an Israeli woman and also participated in the massacre, while another UNRWA employee distributed ammunition.

According to the report, a total of twelve of the agency’s employees stormed into Israeli territory during that murderous attack and actively participated in the attack.

Israel claims that ten of them are Hamas operatives and one is an Islamic Jihad operative. Seven suspects are UNRWA school teachers. The New York Times was able to reveal the identity of one of the workers who participated in the massacre, who serves as an UNRWA warehouse manager.

Now UNRWA, operating in Gaza, was found to be a branch of the terror group Hamas. More disturbing, one in ten UNRWA employees in Gaza has links to terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Israeli intelligence shows that 10% of UNRWA workers in Gaza have ties to terror groups. What a disgrace on an international level.

Report On Hamas Control Of UN And UN Agencies

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy presents evidence of UNRWA complicity with Hamas in the video below.

Here it is important to understand how bizarre, infuriating and unacceptable it is: the UN pays salaries to murderers of Jews. The pay comes from the UN budgets paid by its member states.

The problem with UNRWA is much more serious than the deep synergy between this UN branch and Hamas: not only that many of UNRWA’s employees are Hamas operatives, but this organization maintains an extensive education system in the Gaza Strip that instills harsh anti-Semitic content and the drive to murder Jews into generations of Gazans.

This is precisely how the inhuman monsters who burned Jewish babies alive are created; it is how these inhuman barbarians beheaded people and brutally raped women in the Gaza Israeli communities’ envelope, in southern Israel.

UNRWA Perpetuates Arab Refugee Status

The UN already has a refugee agency, it is UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees). UNHCR handles refugees from all over the world with the exception of the Arabs. In 1964, 16 years after they became refugees, due to their war with Israel in 1948, these Arabs changed their Arabian ethnicity and became “Palestinians,” a historically unknown ethnic group.

These Arabs (“Palestinians”) are the only refugee group in the entire world for whom a special assigned refugee agency was established, namely UNRWA.

All refugees in the world, handled by UNHCR, normally within a few years, lose their refugee status when they have been accepted in a new country where they start a new life.

The Arab (“Palestinian”) refugees, for whom UNRWA is responsible, are the only refugee group in the word that not only have their refugee status in perpetuity, but it is also inherited from generation to generation though none are in fact refugees.

Instead of UNRWA settling the Arabs who became refugees after that 1948 war, UNRWA became an international kleptocracy body that made these Arabs and the generations that follow permanent refugees and UNRWA’s social patients.

The UN Scam in USA

For example, an Arab (“Palestinian”) who accepted settling in the USA in 1948, became a US citizen there, gave birth to children who are American citizens. These children were educated in the US and obtained a professional career or established a business. Their children are already well established – all of these AMERICANS are still defined by the UNRWA as “Arab [‘Palestinian’] refugees,” entitled to UNRWA beneficial support and the “right of return.”

Take the case of the father of internationally renowned, well off financially Arab [“Palestinian”]-American models Bella and Gigi Hadid. He is still recognized by UNRWA as an Arab [“Palestinian”] refugee.

Hadid has a net worth of $5 million and is known for building luxury hotels and mansions, mainly in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles, and the city of Beverly Hills, both in California.

The Hadid family do not consider themselves to be Palestinian refugees, but Hamas and UNRWA do.

Should these people be seen as refugees or is this a well-orchestrated UNRWA scam scheme, to have generations after generations under its wings as social welfare Arabs?

Right of Return Claim

On May 15, 1948, a day after the State of Israel declared its independence, the military forces of Egypt, Transjordan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen attacked the nascent Jewish state.

Many Arabs who resided in Israel fled the land upon their Arab leaders’ promise that the war would soon end. They were told the Jews would lose the land and they would be able to return to their homes.

This did not happen. Israel won its War of Independence. All those Arabs – at that time they recognized themselves as simply Arabs – who fled the land of Israel in 1948 were not able to return.

That is when the idea of “the right to return” was born.

The “right of return claim” is the political position or claimed principle that Arab refugees, both first-generation refugees (c. 30,000 to 50,000 people still alive as of 2012), as well as their descendants (c. count of 5.6 million people as of 2019), claim they have a right to return to the land of Israel. They also claim they have a right to the property which they or their forebears left behind as part of their decision to escape from the war zone.

That is why the Arab [“Palestinian”] “refugee” population is the only refugee population in the entire world that is exponentially growing instead of shrinking and finally vanishing. These Arabs, with the approval of 193 UN member states have gained the endearing term “eternal refugees.”

This “right of return” is just an wishful Arab scheme to end the state of Israel’s existence.

Who Contributes To UNRWA’s Budget?

UNRWA receives funding from the U.N. regular budget and financial contributions. In 2022, its top government donors were the United States, Germany, the European Union, Sweden, Norway, Japan, France, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Turkey.

Due to the fact that at least 10% of UNRWA employees are terrorists who partook in the murderous invasion into Israel, one by one countries that contribute to UNRWA’s budget have frozen funds. This is the first concrete action taken against the agency, even though its relationship with Hamas was known for years.

Opponents of the agency say partially defunding UNRWA is an incomplete act.

Time To Shut Down UNRWA Permanently

It is time to check UN credibility all around because it is possible that it does not meet its charter requirements criteria, just as UNRWA does not meet its charter criteria.

So far, as of this writing, here is the list of countries that halted UNRWA funding:

USA,

Canada,

UK,

Germany,

The Netherlands,

Switzerland,

France,

Japan,

Australia,

Italy,

Finland,

Iceland,

Romania,

New Zealand,

Sweden, the 4 th largest contributor to UNRWA,

largest contributor to UNRWA, Estonia

Some agency opponents expressed surprise that some countries are not sufficiently disgusted with what UNRWA turned out to be.

UNRWA Controls Gaza Schools

All the teachers at the UNRWA schools in Gaza cheered the carnage Hamas perpetrated in Israel on October 7, 2023. The entire UN member states should defund UNRWA! Shut this terror wasp’s nest down.

UN Fires Gaza Staff

UNRWA employees were involved in Hamas attack, say reports; UN fires Gaza staff; US suspends funding.

The US government, as one of the main financiers of UNRWA, considers this dubious organization to be a vital factor in the day after the Swords of Iron War between Israel and Hamas in Gaza Strip ends. Israel now demands the dissolution of UNRWA as part of the much needed reeducation and de-radicalization process of Gazans.

UNRWA’s fate may be determined on November 5, 2024, with the US presidential election ballot. It is widely expected that if president Trump is reelected, UNRWA will be disbanded, or at least totally removed from the Gaza Strip. What is unknown is what action the Biden administration would take if he wins the White House for four more years.