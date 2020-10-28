President Trump’s Third Supreme Court Nominee Confirmed by the Senate

The U.S. Senate confirmed The Honourable Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. After a short confirmation process in which Democrats sought to prevent her nomination, she was confirmed 52-48 on party lines. This event occurs one month after Barrett was nominated, by the President, to fill the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Following the Senate vote, on Monday, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas presided over the ceremony during which Coney Barrett took the constitutional oath. The President held a short speech at the event, during which he praised Barrett’s composure and intelligence. He also declared that it was a “momentous day” for the USA and the rule of law. Barrett is still required to take the judicial oath before being able to serve as part of the Supreme Court.

The results of the Senate vote came after the Democrats had unsuccessfully tried to slow down the confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett. However, the fact that the Senate currently consists of a majority of Republicans had intrinsically led to a high probability that President Trump’s third nominee for the Supreme Court would be confirmed.

One of the main issues presented by the Democrats when considering Barrett’s nomination was that the event was too close to Election Day. The basis of this issue stems from the fact that in 2016, the Senate (then led by Republicans), refused to hold hearings for Merrick Garland, who was then-President Obama’s nominee. The Democrats have also suggested that the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg had hoped for her seat only to be occupied once a Democrat takes power.

There are also members of the Democrat Party that argued that Barrett refuses to consider their political priorities.

Despite the Democrat attempt to boycott the vote, Barrett was confirmed, with only two Republican Senators opposing the procedural motion. These were Senator Susan Collins of Maine, and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The latter declared on Sunday that she would vote against advancing Barrett’s nomination, but that she would confirm her on Monday.

A recently released poll conducted by Morning Consult has shown that approx. 51% of voters considered that Barrett should be confirmed by the Senate. This also shows that President Trump’s third nominee has more support than the previous two. It is also worth mentioning that more than a third of the participants to the poll stated that they had heard “a lot” about Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

