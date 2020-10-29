Adhering to National Tradition, I Will Be Voting For Donald J Trump on November 3, 2020

Anxiously I will be voting for Donald J Trump on November 3, 2020, not a moment earlier.

I am writing this op-ed ahead of the November 3, 2020, presidential election and I am nervous.

In 2016, when Donald Trump ran first I was also nervous. I did not want to have Hillary Clinton, a nasty condescending liar, remember the ‘Basket of deplorables,’ as my president.

The 2016 election was a duel over personality. But in 2020, the elections have turned into a fight to save our United States Republic.

While President Trump will keep on navigating the Republic to safe shores of success, President Biden will sink the republic ship into a basement devoid of oil and coal from which only a few will be able to successfully emerge.

The prediction from pundits is post-election day chaos, and for days after the polls have been closed and the vote tally has been counted and concluded.

People predict that a Biden loss is the mob’s ‘festivity.’

Jogging this morning I heard on the radio that Beverly Hills city hall is planning to close its downtown and they suggest taking precautions, boarding up the main street Rodeo Drive store fronts and safely storing away their merchandise.

Eric Garcetti, the mayor of the city of Los Angeles came on the radio wave to caution the city’s residents. He expressed his hope that the Mob will stay away and not burn the city once again.

So yes, I am anxious. I do not wish to see more disruption of life. As it is, the nation has been suffering from this very disruption since March 2020, with a lockdown and looting, burning and mayhem everywhere.

Postulation is the game of many journalists. Election polls have proven to be inaccurate. I therefore prefer to know the election outcome rather than be part of a guessing game. The elections are so negatively divisive these days, and are no health menu.

I did not like the tension leading to the 2016 elections. To get away from the pressure I crawled into bed at 10:00PM. At 3:00AM I woke up and was afraid to turn on the TV. So, I gently turned on the radio and to my surprise I heard Hugh Hewitt, an attorney, academic, author and conservative radio talk show host with Salem Radio Network speaking about Donald Trump’s win. Only after hearing the good news did I turn on the TV to see Trump’s win jubilee. After a huge, loud ‘Yeah,’ I went back to bed and calmly slept until morning.

What I will do on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, is unpredictable but I am anxious.

I am anxious because our constitutional republic election system is failing in front of our eyes.

I am anxious because the goodness of America, the freedom and liberty We, the People, were so generously given by our Founding Fathers and have been thriving on, is being badly harmed.

I am anxious because the Biden-Harris – or Harris-Biden – duo’s platform is antithetical to our constitution. If elected, they already promised a significant rise in taxes, imposed on a population that has suffered a huge financial setback already. They also promise a crippled socialized medical system, disruption to the way of our life and its quality that we have been accustomed to.

I suspect more violent demonstrations may erupt at the will of the mob.

I am anxious because the Left’s motto is always “you did it, you are to be blamed” for what they have done and caused themselves. The Left more often than not blame President Trump for any and all their misdeeds and failures, even if they were caused years before he became President.

We know the reason he ran was to fix their failed governance.

I am anxious because we are still in COVID-19 trajectory and the Left has the gall to blame President Trump for this invisible enemy that has no political agenda and which the Left has turned into their political agent. Even Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become the Left’s enslaved agent.

I am anxious because Joe Biden appears to be fit for an old age home with a fulltime caregiver by his side. He will not be able to respectfully deal with other nations’ leaders. Oh’ yes, he will be able to throw his obnoxiousness around in their presence which is a turn-off to all. And Madam Harris brings no experience in international affairs to the VP office. I am afraid into what iceberg she will navigate our nation toward?

I am anxious because President Trump opened the American people’s eyes to recognize the harm China has caused to our nation for years. This has been even more apparent, with the way the CCP (China Communist Party) mishandled COVID-19, that helped spread it around the world.

Joe Biden’s ‘#Bidengate‘ has shown us that Joe Biden has been compromised and will be further compromised by China, now the United States’ arch enemy. We, the People, could reasonably expect a President Biden to be a puppet of the CCP. That should worry all Americans, no matter how partisan they are.

I am anxious because Joe Biden promises to undo much of what President Trump achieved already. That includes rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and to favor the corrupt Palestinian Authority (PA) that never had peace with Israel in mind. As a Jew, I am fearful that the Biden-Harris team will put Israel back into a weaker position with the PA. A possible peace with the PA, representing all that peace is not about, will take a further, long-lasting step backwards.

I am anxious because if President Trump is not reelected, we would lose his Middle East political realignment, in which Israel will be the key positive superpower player. I question whether the Biden-Harris presidency will undo the peace process that President Trump is in the middle of helping realize. That is the newly-forming peace between the Muslim-Arab states that for a century were out to destroy the Jewish state and Israel that against all odds became a start-up, and most successful nation?

I am anxious because in America Antisemitism is on the rise, much of this hate of Jews sentiment comes blowing in from BLM and Antifa. Anti-Semite Democrat Party Representatives are now serving in Congress, some already received ‘the squad’ title. So yes, I am afraid for the safety of American Jews’ lives as much as I am worried about Biden-Harris’ unfavorable policy toward Israel.

Speaking about ‘I am anxious because,’ is Joe Biden as president a role model? The ‘Bidengate’ scandal of scandals we are just learning about should shake to the core any good American. It should literally make a person puke from dismay, disgust and disapproval. Voting for Joe Biden will make these nouns linger for years.

President Donald Trump is carrying a heavy load for all of us, We, the People. President Trump is single-handedly fighting to sustain our Republic. I ask my fellow Americans to not leave him alone on the battlefield. Do not give a hand to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to undo our Republic.

Do what is right. Vote for the Trump-Pence ticket.

On November 3, 2020, I will be doing my duty and what is right; I will be voting for Donald J Trump. Please join me.