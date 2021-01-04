Candace Sosa Releases EMOTION – OUT NOW

Multi-talented Candace Sosa has released an emotionally charged music video to accompany her single ‘Emotion’ out now on all digital platforms.

The 25-year-old Los Angeles based songwriter and producer cemented her place in the music industry, having eight placements on four #1 albums of the outrageously popular K-Pop group: BTS, including the debut, hit record, ‘Euphoria’ (originally titled ‘Time To Kill’) performed by the Korean phenomenon. She has also written hits for Korean acts TXT, WayV, and OnlyOneOf.

Taking center stage as an artist, Candace Sosa has released ‘Emotion’.

“Emotion is about finally feeling emotions towards someone and not being entirely sure how to feel about the whole situation,” explained Sosa. “The video visualizes dancers as my emotions confronting me, every which direction and be not being able to escape them. Until finally, they consume me, and I embrace the fact that these emotions can only be felt for this person and there’s no point in running from it!”

Written, produced, and performed by Candace Sosa, ‘Emotion’ is out now on all digital platforms.

