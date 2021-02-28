Nepal Government Responds to Indian Climbers Accused of Faking Their Mount Everest Climb

The Nepal government continues to take drastic measures against individuals who fake their climb to the peak of Mount Everest. This decision comes in light of accusations that 26-year-old Narender Singh Yadav, who was proposed to be awarded the Tenzing Norgay national adventure award, faked the proof of his climb.

While Mount Everest is constantly a focus of controversy among amateur and professional climbers alike, the situation of Narender Sing Yadav has escalated quite quickly. The accusation was made after a group of 3 climbers, including the 26-year-old, posted photographs of their climb on social media.

The media content quickly became subjected to a rigorous analysis by members of the Everest climbers’ community, as well as social media experts. After much debate, it was decided that the photos showed several inconsistencies that proved that the content was fabricated.

Soon after the news surfaced, a detailed investigation of the situation was started. All climbers that reach the top of the mountain need to be accompanied by a Sherpa who can support their claims of reaching the top. They also need to provide photographic evidence of their feat.

In the case of Narender Sing Yadav and the 2 other climbers, the photos where presented only after the group had reached India and the certificate was issued with the support of Dawa Sherpa. However, after a detailed investigation, the Nepali government discovered that not only where the photos fabricated, but the accompanying Sherpa had lied regarding witnessing the climb.

It now appears that the group did not reach the top and faked all evidence of the climb in order to appear that they had indeed reached the top. As a result, the three young climbers have been banned from Mount Everest, unable to return and reattempt the climb. Furthermore, the Sherpa that accompanied them has been fined 10,000 Nepali rupees.

Even the Everest base camp trek can be difficult for individuals that are not physically fit or who do not have the required equipment. There have been many cases of climbers who attempted to reach the peak of the mount, only to discover that they were ill-equipped for the journey, or that the weather made the climb impossible.

However, cases in which the climbers have been proposed for an award as a result of their climb, that turned out to be faked, have been rare. This has not prevented the Nepali government from taking serious action in investigating the accusations, as well as sanctioning the climbers.

It is currently unknown if the ban will ever be lifted from the three climbers, however, it is certain that Narender Sing Yadav will not receive the Tenzing Norgay national adventure award for his alleged climb.

This having been said, the three are not the first to claim that they reached the top of perilous mountains when, in fact, they did not. Another case occurred in 1906, by Frederick Cook, who claimed to have reached the top of one of the tallest mountains in North America.