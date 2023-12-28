Seeking “Palestine”

Millions of people around the world today believe that there once existed and today exists a country called “Palestine,” and one bright day the Jews decided to conquer this country and expel its inhabitants – Arabs – and established their own state of Israel on that particular land.

But those millions who believe this about “Palestine,” in fact most people in the world, do not know, or ignore the facts, that there never was a state of “Palestine.” This is the greatest lie – a bluff – in human history.

Ten years ago I wrote a social media post which I called “State of ‘Palestine’? The greatest lies in history!”

The area that received the name “Palestina,” not “Palestine” derived from the ancient Philistine language, was given by the Romans of the Roman Empire who conquered the area. In 70 AD the Romans invaders expelled the rebellious Jews from their homeland – Judea – and scattered them around the world. In order to erase everything related to the name Judah/Judea and Israel, the Romans stuck the last sword in the history of the Jewish people and called the area “Palestina,” which included what is today the country named Syria.

But in fact the entire area was the biblical Land of Israel stretching east and west of the Jordan River’s banks and to the Mediterranean Sea in the west.

Palestina, Palestine, The Same

The name “Palestina” become “Palestine” and has been used throughout the last century, associated with the 20th century British Mandate in the land of Israel.

The Arabs’ claim that they have lived in this “Palestina” area for thousands of years, which from time immemorial, was in fact the land of Israel, is a fabricated lie.

In Mark Twain’s famous June 1867 travel book, “The Innocents Abroad,” chapter 56, he gives a description of the land of Israel’s desolation landscape and the ugliness of its people: “It is a hopeless, dreary, heart-broken land.”

“Palestine is desolate and unlovely. And why should it be otherwise? Can the curse of the Deity beautify a land?” And, “We traversed some miles of desolate country whose soil is rich enough, but is given over wholly to weeds – a silent, mournful expanse, wherein we saw only three persons – Arabs, with nothing on but a long coarse shirt like the ‘tow-linen’ shirts which used to form the only summer garment of little negro boys on Southern plantations.”

Mark Twain made no mention of “Palestinians.”

Translated Excerpts From 1695

Hadriani Relandi, the geographer, cartographer and polylinguist wrote the book “A Tour of Palestine 1695” excerpts from it I translated to English.

In 2009 Avi Goldreich visited Huber’s antiquarian bookstore in Budapest, Hungary, where he found a large volume (in Latin), published by Brodelet in 1714, entitled Palestina ex Monumentis, which documents a survey of the Holy Land made in 1695 by its author, Hadriani Relandi.

Relandi mapped Eretz Yisrael (Land of Israel), employed plane-table topography; his survey encompassed 2500 sites mentioned in the Bible, Mishnah and Talmud with each one’s named source. If the survey referred to a Jewish source, he quoted the appropriate text from the Scriptures; if the place name was Greek or Roman in origin, he supplied the source for those names.

No Arab Place Names

Relandi’s conclusion was:

Not one place in Eretz Israel has a name that originates in Arabic. Place names are Hebrew, Greek or Roman (Latin), that were given meaningless Arabic derivations. The country was a wasteland. Relandi’s book completely refutes post-modern theories about a “Palestinian” nation or a “Palestinian tradition,” and reinforces Jewish ownership of the land, to the total exclusion of the Arabs, who even stole and obfuscated the Latin name “Palestina” and adopted the derivative name “Palestine.”

In summation: there is no Palestinian nation, there never was one, and there may never be one.

British “Palestine”

Those who call themselves “Palestinians” are actually a collection of Arabs who immigrated to the area from the Arabian Peninsula, from various Arab countries and from Turkey.

After World War One, the victorious Supreme Powers divided the land they liberated from Ottoman Empire rule. The land of Israel was allocated to Great Britain and it received the name “British Mandate for Palestine – Land of Israel.” This name addressed the land from 1922 till 1948 when the British mandate authorities folded their flag, left the land and were replaced by the nascent independent state of Israel.

No Palestine in the Koran

The name Palestine does not appear anywhere in the Koran, the religious text of Islam, either!

Pay attention to what Arab leaders say on the subject:

“The Palestinian people do not exist. The creation of a Palestinian state is only a means for continuing our struggle against the state of Israel for our Arab unity. In reality today there is no difference between Jordanians, Palestinians, Syrians and Lebanese.” ~ Zuheir Mohsen, an Arab leader of the Syria-controlled as-Sa’iqa faction of the “Palestinian Liberation Organization” (PLO).

Hafez al-Assad, the former president of Syria, referred to “Palestine” as a region of Syria, as Southern Syria. He then told the Palestinians: “You do not represent Palestine as much as we do. Do not forget one thing: there is no Palestinian people, no Palestinian entity, there is only Syria! You are an integral part of the Syrian people and Palestine is an integral part of Syria. Therefore it is we, the Syrian authorities, who are the real representatives of the Palestinian people.”

And when the Syrian President Hafez-al-Assad said at a conference in Rabat Ammon in November 1987: “A state called Palestine has never existed,” King Hussein of Jordan answered him with words remarkably similar to the aforementioned statement of the terrorist Mohsen: “The emergence of the Palestinian national personality came in response to Israel’s claim that Palestine is Jewish.” And on October 10, 1977, the King added and explained on Egyptian television: “The two nations are in fact one – this is a fact.” And on February 2, 1970, his brother, Prince Hassan, declared at the Jordanian National Assembly: “Palestine is Jordan and Jordan is Palestine. There is one people and one country here, with one history and one destiny.”

Yasser Arafat and Palestine

And here is what terrorist Yasser Arafat said about “Palestine”: “Palestine is nothing but a drop in an enormous ocean. Our nation is the Arabic nation that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea and beyond it … The P.L.O. is fighting Israel in the name of Pan-Arabism. What you call ‘Jordan’ is nothing more than Palestine.”

In 1956, here is what Ahmed Shuqeiri, later the chairman of the P.L.O., said at the UN Security Council: “It is common knowledge that Palestine is nothing but Southern Syria.”

Or read what Azmi Beshara, a former Member of Knesset (MK) (parliament) of the State of Israel, said: “There was never a Palestinian nation or a Palestinian land or Palestinian people.”

Azmi Beshara spoke the truth. Even Arab leaders who called themselves “Palestinians” may speak the truth about it sometimes, even if it is by mistake.

Today, the world is swept with the word “Palestine.” In the streets we hear “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free,” even if the chanters have no clue which river, which sea and where exactly this “Palestine” land is.

But behind the chants there is one intent, to destroy the state of Israel by any and all means.

And indeed, the Arabs are winning in the world’s consciousness through propaganda, where Israel failed miserably. The Arabs and their minions, the anti-Israel revelers, have convinced the world to believe in the “Palestine” lie. And since the establishment of the State of Israel, in 1948, the Arabs and their assorted cohorts have been successfully moving the “Palestine” lie forward.