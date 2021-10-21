“My Israel,” a Civilian Force Movement for National Undertaking

A call to partner with ‘My Israel‘ Movement that is creating stable ground for all the current issues that challenge the State of Israel and its civilians’ life.

Eleven years ago the ‘My Israel’ Movement was established for the people of Israel. It has designated itself to be the civilians’ voice, to protect the small citizen. ‘My Israel’ is engaged in doing Zionism.

My Israel is power, empowered by the National Camp’s Civilian Force. As the national camp’s civilian force movement, it plays a key role for Jewish missions.

My Israel – The Movement

The movement was founded in early 2010 by Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, who previously worked together in Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. The movement cooperates with the Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Council in the fields of logistics and PR.

‘My Israel’ Facebook page has 172,544 followers.

With several branches around the country, on September 2014, the movement was registered as a nonprofit organization run by attorney-activist Sarah Haetzni-Cohen.

The Case of Eitan Zeev, a Farmer

Get to know, Eitan Zeev, a farmer, his farm located near Karnei Shomron, in the Samaria Region.

About a year ago, dozens of Arabs equipped with batons, pickaxes and stones attacked him. In order to escape being lynched, Eitan fired into the air. Consequently, one of the attackers was wounded from the shooting. As it is well known, the way the Israeli “media” behaves, it was clear that he would immediately be exposed to a media lynching. From My Israel’s dismal experience with the law enforcement system, it was clear that the next step would be legal lynching for Eitan.

Here, ‘My Israel’ movement entered the picture; they prepared Eitan for the media onslaught, because land farming and cattle grazing are not necessarily well prepared how to conduct in the media and usually agriculture is also not the industry that provides economic backing for legal battles. Therefore, ‘My Israel’ organized funds for Eitan, adequate for the appropriate legal defense.

‘My Israel accompanied Eitan throughout the legal period and provided him with the best public, media and economics conditions to withstand the ongoing legal process.

So What Else Does ‘My Israel Do?

During May 10-to-21, 2021 Israel conducted Operation Guardian of the Walls, one other military operation against Hamas that fired over 4000 rockets and mortars at the Israeli civilian population. The Arabs in Israel saw the sirens and tension an opportunity to do in Israel what Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa did in the United States during the 2020 summer. They looted, burned, attacked and even killed Jews in Jews-Arabs mixed population cities, i.e. Lod, Ramle, Jaffa, Haifa, and Acre.

In the City of Lod during Operation Guardian of the Walls Arabs went on violent riots rampage. ‘My Israel’ set up a civilian headquarters and together with the city’s residents it managed the emergency situation, by recruiting armed volunteers to protect life until the police began to function; they guarded apartments and synagogues, accompanied residents, recruited multirotor owners and documentary teams, brought a bullet-proof bus and even helped extinguishing burning cars.

Recently ‘My Israel established the “Mixed Cities Forum,” and together with the residents it works in the Knesset to change legislation at the police and legal level; it trains residents for up-to-date media conduct, provides advertising and documenting for nationalist events and establishes an effective civilian force for time of an emergency. This, after the police already publically “promised” that it has no solution if another wave of riots take place.

Other Activities ‘My Israel’ Is Proud Of

Other activities include accompanying the “Negev Rescue Committee,” disseminating information of widely burning issues – literally – into the public agenda, creating awareness of Arab encroachment and takeover of Area ‘C’ in Judea and Samaria, mobilizing the residents of southern Mount Hebron for their struggle against the anarchists and Arab onslaught, accompanied by the mainstream media campaign that is sympathizing with the attackers. All activities are done around the clock, according to the multiple needs.

In addition to its ongoing activities, ‘My Israel’ now intends to expand its activities. It intends to start conducting “Citizens conducting Media and Communication” training for proper media and communication conduct; provide advanced training on the subject of international law that applies to Judea and Samaria, which is in fact in favor of Israel, and establish a Zionist call center for any and all calls that have a national tone.

‘My Israel’: “We have no choice but to defend our existential national needs in a situation whereby the state’s institutions that are supposed to protect life and property, prevent land takeover and fulfill the mission of a Jewish state, barely fulfilling their role, and all this in the face of Left-wing organizations’ activities that are enjoying an ongoing flood of European funds.

Facing this pool of troubles are a line of civilian-nationalistic organizations, operating with devotion but under difficult conditions. Nevertheless, without them the Jewish state is in danger. The citizens have no choice but to contribute to these organizations, in addition to the taxes paid to the state. There is simply no other choice.

These days the ‘My Israel’ movement is conducting a fundraising campaign that will allow it to expand activities. Donations will be most welcome.

It is important to know that the donations do not go to salaries paid for the current volume of activity, rather to expand and increase the movement’s activities.

Suggestion:

The most effective donation is a monthly reoccurring sum that will provide financial security for ‘My Israel’ activities, starting with $10 a month, less than $1.00 a day, not to mention that a larger sum is always most welcome as well as one time donations – HERE.

Tel.: 054-7776380 | E-mail: [email protected]

‘My Israel’ is the gatekeeper of the State of Israel. Consistent donations will allow ‘My Israel’ to step on stable ground for all the current issues that challenge the State of Israel and the lives of every citizen.