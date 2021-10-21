Alexander David Manns Net Worth 8 Million

Net Worth: $8 Million

Date of Birth: July 21st, 1993 (27 years old)

Gender: Male

Height: 5 ft. 9 in (1.753 m)

Profession: Entrepreneur, Business Coach, YouTuber, Influencer, Singer, Actor

Nationality: United States of America

Last Updated: 2021

Background

Alexander David Manns is 27. He was born in on July 21st, 1993, in Detroit, Michigan, but he grew up in Farmington Hills, Michigan. He played football at Harrison High School, and in 2010 won a State Championship and graduated in 2011 with Honors.

He was born to Anthony Manns and Anita Manns, a normal upper-middle-class couple living in the city of Detroit. He is the only son of his parents, as all the other siblings he has are his four sisters named Arial, Jada, Olivia and Shandia. Alexander met his wife Kamolwan in the town of Destin in Florida state. They quickly developed a bond and had a tattoo of each other names after a month of getting together. They got married on May 17, 2018.

Education

In 2006, Alexander and his family moved to the suburbs of Farmington’s Hills in Michigan. He developed a liking for sports while studying at Harrison High School and ended up winning a state championship in soccer in his junior year in 2010. He graduated with the achievement of Honors in the year 2011.

Manns was accepted into Oakland University and began to study medicine. At just 19 years of age, he had to spend nights sleeping in a fitness center or his car on the account of being homeless. However, he did not let it turn into an undefeatable obstacle for himself and devoted time and efforts to studying to achieve his desire to become a doctor. During his college years studying pre-med, Manns noticed his female peers skipping class for shopping, and so the vision for his online brand, Fantasy Fashion was conceived inspiring him to change career direction.

Career:

Manns online e-Commerce business, Fantasy Fashion was conceived during university on seeing the success of some of the fashion industries popular online brands for women, wanted to create his own e-Commerce brand, with a twist. He wanted to develop the ideals of a traditional online women’s clothing store, to a one-stop-shop for women, giving his diverse target audience the solution to purchase from anywhere comfortable and fashionable clothing, as well as respected make-up and face treatment brands, all at an economical price. Manns main goal behind Fashion Fantasy is simple, one brand that every color and type of person on this Earth will like. A brand for everyone and that is to empower women.

To find out more about Alexander David Manns visit: www.instagram.com/alexanderdavidmanns or watch his YouTube Channel: Alexander David Manns – YouTube