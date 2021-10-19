‘Outlier’ Thriller Out November 2

Film festival favorite thriller film ‘Outlier’, starring Jessica Denton, Thomas Cheslek, Logan Fleisher, Dwight Alan, and Nate Strayer, is releasing on all digital streaming platforms November 2nd via Random Media.

Directed by Nate Strayer, and produced by Nate Strayer, Isabel Machado, and Dwight Alan, ‘Outlier‘ follows Olivia Davis who escapes her abusive ex-boyfriend with the help of a kind stranger, but his intentions are not yet clear. Tensions rise with Olivia and her “savior” as she stumbles upon a mystery project, he has been keeping her in the dark on. She must figure out the situation and escape her nightmare. This is a story about fear, control, freedom, and the relationship between those three things.

Written by Nate Strayer, ‘Outlier’ has collected multiple awards on the film festival circuit including; Best Feature Film New York International Film Awards, Best Director – Feature New York International Film Awards, Best Feature Film Oniros Film Awards, Best Thriller Oniros Film Awards, Best First Time Director – Feature Los Angeles Film Awards and Best Feature Film Crown Wood International Film Festival.

The movie releases on all digital streaming platforms November 2nd, 2021.