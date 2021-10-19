‘Outlier’ Thriller Out November 2

By
Liz Rodriguez
-

Film festival favorite thriller film ‘Outlier’, starring Jessica Denton, Thomas Cheslek, Logan Fleisher, Dwight Alan, and Nate Strayer, is releasing on all digital streaming platforms November 2nd via Random Media.

Directed by Nate Strayer, and produced by Nate Strayer, Isabel Machado, and Dwight Alan, ‘Outlier‘ follows Olivia Davis who escapes her abusive ex-boyfriend with the help of a kind stranger, but his intentions are not yet clear. Tensions rise with Olivia and her “savior” as she stumbles upon a mystery project, he has been keeping her in the dark on. She must figure out the situation and escape her nightmare. This is a story about fear, control, freedom, and the relationship between those three things.

Written by Nate Strayer, ‘Outlier’ has collected multiple awards on the film festival circuit including; Best Feature Film New York International Film Awards, Best Director – Feature New York International Film Awards, Best Feature Film Oniros Film Awards, Best Thriller Oniros Film Awards, Best First Time Director – Feature Los Angeles Film Awards and Best Feature Film Crown Wood International Film Festival.

The movie releases on all digital streaming platforms November 2nd, 2021.

Liz Rodriguez
http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 50 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @iamLizRodriguez – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR