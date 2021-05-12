Alexander David Manns is Launching a new Cryptocurrency, ‘Fantaz Coin’

By
Liz Rodriguez
-

Fashion Fantasy Founder and CEO, Alexander David Manns, is launching a new crypto currency, ‘Fantaz Coin’ to give customers a unique buying experience. The YouTube Entrepreneur is developing the coin as part of the Fashion Fantasy e-commerce empire.

Can you tell us about the ‘Fantaz Coin’?

Fantaz Coin is a new cryptocurrency we created for everyone who would like to use it as a payment system. Many people don’t even have a bank account, and a lot of people are not ready to adapt to the banking world of today. So, we came up with the idea of why not start something that everyone can feel safe and comfortable using. A coin that not just one country will use but the entire world!

What is the story behind the new crypto coin?

I am a big fan of crypto-currency and I really believe we can use it as a new way to make a payment.

How are you developing the coin?

We have a software engineering team who are developing and building our blockchain and the system so I believe it will come out soon, but I still cannot give out too much information right now – but it’s coming!

Where can people buy the coin?

The plan is to release the Fantaz Coin on Coinbase and CoinMarketCap.

Alexander David Manns is Launching a new Cryptocurrency, 'Fantaz Coin' 1
Fantaz Coin

How are you tying in the coin to the Fashion Fantasy clothing brand?

We want people visiting our brand, and buying any of our products, to have the option to use crypto currency in the real world, with real tangible products. We hope to give our customers and new visitors a memorable buying experience, that’s easy and efficient. Stay tuned for more details!

To find out more about Alexander David Manns visit: www.instagram.com/alexanderdavidmannswww.instagram.com/fantazcoin or watch his YouTube Channel: Alexander David Manns – YouTube

Liz Rodriguez
http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 50 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @iamLizRodriguez – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR