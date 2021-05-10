California Summer Anthem from Alexander James Rodriguez

Just in time for summer, British singer-songwriter Alexander James Rodriguez releases a blue-sky and fun-packed California anthem.

The new pop song is a Venice Beach sun-drenched track the teen wrote based on his own experiences since spending time in Los Angeles and is definitely set to dominate the summertime airwaves.

“My new song, California’ is all about my favorite things to do in the State of California. From my favorite footwear Vans and skateboarding to surfing on Sundays. I love to get outside and explore and have been so lucky to experience the drive from Venice Beach to San Francisco, with the breathtaking views of the Big Sur and the salty air on the ferry to Alcatraz. I wanted this song to be a celebration of all things Cali. From star-spotting along the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its amazing outdoor experiences.” said Rodriguez.

The music video for California was filmed in Venice Beach, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Boulevard, and the Hollywood Sign. The teen also selected some of his favorite California tourist spots to incorporate including Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, the Big Sur, and other noticeable landmarks.

Alexander James Rodriguez rose to fame at the top of 2021 when he received the ‘Rising Star Award’ at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, alongside music giants John Legend, Justin Timberlake, and Kenny Loggins. Predominantly known as an actor, the teen turned to music at age 12 during the height of the pandemic last year and has been releasing music consistently since.

'California' from Alexander James Rodriguez is out and available for download on iTunes and all digital streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, TikTok, Pandora, DEEZER and more!

