Jews Are God’s Perpetual Groundhog Day Reality

God lives in His own, perpetual Groundhog Day reality. Each several years His Children – the Jews – go through an annihilation act.

Perpetual Groundhog Day

Whether it was Haman in the kingdom of Achashverosh-Ahasuerus the Biblical name to an ancient Persian King, translates to either Xerxes I or Artaxerxes; both are names of multiple Achaemenid dynasty Persian kings. Haman had a plan to kill all the Jews in his master’s kingdom. God Saved His people.

Then it was Nebuchadnezzar, the King of Babylon who destroyed the 1st Jewish Temple, in 586 BC, when he conquered Jerusalem. The Jews were exiled from their homeland to Babylon.

Then, in 70 CE, the Roman legions, under Titus, conquered and destroyed much of Jerusalem and the 2nd Jewish Temple and killed or exiled most of the Jews living in the land of Israel, an exile that lasted 2000 years.

During the 2000 years of exile, there were the Spanish Inquisition, Pogroms and the Holocaust and various other attempts to get rid of the Jews. All of this happened through the 2000 years of their exile.

Throughout these attempts to annihilate the Jews, the Jewish nation regrouped and remained alive.

Arabs Attempted to Destroy Israel

Since 1948, the year the 3rd Jewish commonwealth was established, the state of Israel, Arabs attempted to destroy Israel. There was the 1956 Sinai Military Operation, 1967 Six Day War, 1973 Yom Kippur War, and many military operations in between and a long line of Arab terrorism attacks on Jews in Israel yielding ongoing bloodshed and many Jewish victims, whilst creating many Islamic-Shahids.

The last attempt to begin destroying Israel took place when thousands of Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on October 7, 2024 and perpetrated a one-day-mini Holocaust.

Here is what the world simply does not want to get a grasp of or, because when it involves Jews all goes.

After the October 7 attack, in which Hamas terrorists perpetrated an unprecedented massacre in Israel, the vocal saying became: speak Arabic. Israelis (and the rest of the world) must speak Arabic and thus be able to hear and understand what the Arabs (Palestinians) say very clearly. Everyone must understand that they mean what they say!

1/ These Arabs worship death. They teach murder and death. But only when they die can they become a shahid – a Muslim who dies while fulfilling a religious commandment. That commandment includes jihad – exertion or struggle, here is the caveat, for murdering a Jew.

2/ Mainstream media avoids the crucial point of the conflict in Israel and beyond; it is not a fight over a piece of land. It is principally a religious conflict, in Israel’s backyard and expanded to regional when not only Hamas but Hezbollah, Palestinian Authority (PA) Syria, and Yemen-Houthis are all attacking Israel at the same time.

The West is next.

3/ This death “culture” begins when a muslim child is born.

4/ The main subject for these Jew-hating Muslims who want to destroy Israel is al-Quds. Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem. There, in Jerusalem, where the two Jewish Temples stood, during their invasion of the land the Muslims built the Al-Aqsa Mosque; the mosque that was in fact built by Christians in the structural formation of a church. For respect of Temple Mount’s holy significance on which the Muslims built a mosque, they left the Dome of the Rock Shrine, located near the Al-Aqsa Mosque as a non-Islamic venue.

Hamas justified their October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel for al-Quds. They call for more and more October 7s, until al-Quds is theirs.

5/ Terror perpetrators against Jews, in the name of Allahu-Akbar Islam, by Hamas, Hezbollah, even Iran have taken control over innocent people; 70% of Arabs and their supporters, worldwide, even some members of US congress, support the October 7 massacre and deny that Hamas committed genocide that day.

Most Gazans agree with Hamas’s policies. They are not innocent victims of Hamas.

Hamas, ISIS, Taliban, Houthis, represent the opinion of the larger part of the Muslim world.

6/ All of the propaganda media follow the same line: the Arabs in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority (PA), the most active in terror actions against Israel and Jews, are suffering because of Israel. All of them are victims of Israel.

7/ The Dome of the Rock Shrine on Temple Mount was built over the Foundation Stone on which the first Jewish temple was built, bearing great significance in the Jewish religion/the Abrahamic religion – Islam, as the place where God created the world as well as the first human, Adam. It is also believed to be the site where the Jewish Patriarch Abraham, upon God’s command, attempted to sacrifice his son Yitzchak – Isaac, meaning the first man to have put absolute trust in God. Also, the Dome of the Rock site is where the Jewish people’s God’s divine presence is manifested more than in any other place on earth and towards which Jews turn during prayer.

If the muslims conquered Israel and had al-Quds to themselves, it would mean the Jews and their state were destroyed.

8/ It has been said that listening to the other side, the Muslims, and not imposing your views on them may bring about better policies for the West. However, what if the other side is telling you that it wants to annihilate you and is acting on it, like the October 7, 2023 invasion and massacre in Israel? This is the situation Israel found itself in on Saturday, October 7, 2023, a really dark day.

It is not about colonialism or claims of occupation. All these are propaganda and lies meant to demonize and subvert Israel.

This war is about values: Israeli Jews value life; Hamas and others like them cherish death. This is their claim, which they say loud and clear, over and over again. And that is why Israel, the West, must learn, understand, and speak Arabic.

Israelis want peace; Israelis want the other side to want peace; but peace cannot be imposed on people who do not want to live in peace with Israel. If you really listen to the Arabs, all they want is to annihilate Israel. And the West is next.

To create a better future, Israel and the West must get rid of their delusions, eradicate radical Islam, Hamas and their jihadist minions. We are not there yet!

Former Israel Prime Minister, Mrs. Golda Meir summed it up well: “Peace will come when the Arabs love their children more than they hate us (Jews-Israelis).”

My Take on This Video Presentation

This video is for a first grader, a person who lives the 3-monkeys’ style life: do not hear, see, and speak.

The presenter made one huge mistake: there are no “Palestinians,” they are Arabs always have always will be. To call them Arabs is the first step to get rid of the entire first mistake Israel put itself into by switching from calling them Arabs to calling them Palestinians.

By Israel and then the rest of the world buying into the “Palestinian” scam these Arabs have become entitled to make a claim to have been a nation from time immemorial, entitled to land-the land of Israel, they never had, never was theirs.

Yes, these demented people love death, a death cult, and teach their kids to live in order to die on the kill a Jew stake; but that love of death is only to die while murdering a Jew.

Yes, it is a religious war; these Arab do not want Jews and Christians to exist, they want an Islam Ummah-Arabic word meaning “community,” where the entire world is a Muslim Ummah and if not they will viciously force people to convert and if not convert they will kill the dissidents. The infidels-non believers in Islam who will remain alive will become a second class citizens, just as the Jews were in exile for 2000; also the infidels will have to pay Jizya, a tax historically levied on dhimmis-non-believers, Jews and Christians, in the Islamic world, acted as a source of revenue and a pact of protection for non-Muslim subjects of a state governed by Islamic law.

The west must wake up because appeasing Islam is self-imposed death. Israel had gone through this verdict on October 7, 2023. The Muslims – Qatar, Saudi Arabia – via hefty funds, have already penetrated deep inside US universities and the results, American students hate America and hate Israel, shouting in the streets, “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free,” translates to death to Israel long live Hamas.

Remember, they first come for the Saturday people, the Jews; then they will come for the Sunday people, the Christians.

The world has gone very dark.