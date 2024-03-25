Genesis Accelerates into the Future with Powerful Neolun, GV60 Magma Concepts

By
Alan Gray
-

Genesis made a resounding statement in the automotive industry today by unveiling the Neolun and GV60 Magma concepts at Genesis House New York, propelling the brand into a new era of electric vehicles and high-performance engineering.

The Genesis Neolun Concept, a full-size electric SUV, epitomizes luxury and technological advancement, heralding a new chapter for the marque. Meanwhile, the GV60 Magma Concept introduces the Magma program, blending high-performance with luxury in a move made to ignite excitement among enthusiasts.

Neolun: A Glimpse into the Future of Luxury Mobility

Embracing the future with its innovative design and luxurious features, the Neolun Concept is a testament to their commitment to exceptional hospitality and technological prowess. Named to reflect new innovations under the moonlight, Neolun is inspired by Korea’s moon-shaped porcelain jars, embodying timeless design and sophisticated craftsmanship.

One of the concept’s most striking features is its B-pillarless coach doors, enhancing passenger accessibility and interior spaciousness. The vehicle also introduces a radiant heating system inspired by Korea’s traditional “ondol,” providing warmth and comfort in a novel way.

Inside, passengers are treated to a luxurious cabin featuring natural materials and a state-of-the-art sound system, ensuring a serene and immersive driving experience.

Genesis Neolun concept car. Image by Genesis PR.
GV60 Magma: Where Performance Meets Passion

The GV60 Magma Concept marks a bold foray into the high-performance segment, with a focus on delivering exhilarating driving experiences.

Spearheaded by racing legend Jacky Ickx, the Magma program aims to produce high-performance models across Genesis’ lineup, blending aesthetics, speed, and driving pleasure.

Featuring enhanced battery and motor technology, the GV60 Magma Concept promises ample power and dynamic performance. Its design prioritizes aerodynamics and cooling, with widened and lowered proportions for improved stability. The interior boasts bucket seats in nappa and suede leather, embodying the fusion of luxury and sportiness that defines the Magma concept.

Genesis Magma. IMAGE BY GENESIS PR.
A New Chapter for Genesis

Today’s unveiling not only highlights the company’s innovative direction but also its commitment to redefining luxury and performance.

The Neolun and GV60 Magma concepts are set to be displayed at the upcoming 2024 New York International Auto Show, alongside other models in the Genesis lineup, showcasing the brand’s vision for the future of automotive design and engineering.

Genesis’ move into high-performance territory with the GV60 Magma Concept and the luxurious innovation demonstrated by the Neolun Concept signal a significant milestone in the brand’s evolution.

With these developments, Genesis is poised to redefine the standards of luxury and performance in the automotive industry.

Inspired by Korean tradition and designed for future innovation, these concepts showcase the company’s commitment to technological advancement and exceptional hospitality.

Alan Gray

