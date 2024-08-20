Israel’s Righteous War Against Hamas, Mudded by World’s Yardstick

There is no doubt, the world has no inclination to respect Jewish life and hunting the Jews to many is a pastime. Israel is currently involved in a righteous war to crush Hamas, the Iranian proxy.

“In Gaza, Israel Is Doing What Any Country Would Do” ~ Matthew Schultz

Mainstream Media Is No Longer Journalism

Ha’aretz newspaper August 14, 2024 report title: “Gaza War Is One of the Bloodiest in the 21st Century.” As the death toll in Gaza reached 40,000. This number is fake news.

The author himself provides other numbers that disprove his own claim. In Syria, 405,000 dead; in Iraq, 210,000 dead; in Yugoslavia, 100,000 dead; in Ukraine, 172,000 dead while Israel is already winding down its operations in Gaza.

The Washington Post, in January called the displacement of Gazans “the largest displacement in the region since 1948.” But it’s not, not even close. There are only 1.9 million people living in Gaza when 13 million people were displaced by the Syrian civil war; 4 million were displaced in Yemen; 9 million were displaced in Iraq and there are other cases to disprove this claim.

And why say “since 1948”? Is that to allude to Israel’s founding and existence is the problem, or to point out that Israel acts immorally?

The world is insisting that Israel is bloodthirsty. That it is doing something other than what any country would have done after suffering the kind of invasion and carnage that Israel suffered on October 7, 2023. This isn’t true and it’s not “what the numbers show.” ~ (Israel Hayom newspaper)

“No Genocide, No Famine in Gaza” ~ Maj. (ret.) Andrew Fox

Some are still claiming a genocide in Gaza, in the face of all other available evidence.

The definition of genocide is the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.” No one has shown evidence of a clear plan to destroy all Gaza-Hamastinians. The Israeli military’s unquestionable attempts to remove civilians from an area they are attacking is fully documented. Remember how Hamas filmed all their gruesome murders in Israel? The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) know how to film its activities, in real time, as well.

For example, the IDF delayed its planned assault on Gaza City until some million people had relocated to the southern part of Gaza. Certainly that is not the action of an armed force determined to commit genocide.

Hamas – Legitimate Targets

Hamas fighters are legitimate targets; they are the terrorists responsible for the October 7, 2023 carnage in Israel.

So far Israel has killed some 15-20,000 Hamas fighters and many were taken prisoner. The goal of the war is to rid the world of Hamas, as an army and as the Gaza governance authority.

Hamas fabricates numbers in their weekly casualty figures. We can safely take Hamas’ reported “40,000 dead civilians” and bring that total down to 5-15,000 at most. It has been reported that in the war in Gaza the ratio is 2:1 between civilians and militant forces, by far among the best ratio in any conflict.

The question one needs to ask is, were those claimed to have been killed civilians legal collateral damage? I don’t know and you don’t know, especially when Hamas fighters are dressed in civilian clothes while they carry out an attack. They also use civilians as human shields during their attacks. One can easily assume that many civilians were killed by Hamas fighters.

Israel is now into the 10th month of this war. The conditions, while clearly awful for Gaza civilians, demonstrably are not bringing about physical destruction to any greater extent than one would expect in a war zone. Most recent reports say there is no famine in Gaza as some like to claim.

Dead civilians are appalling. This war started with Hamas’ deliberate attack on Israeli civilians. The IDF is not targeting and attacking Gaza civilians. It is fighting Hamas members only. A war is a war. There is collateral damage due to fighting with lethal weapons.

Dead civilians are an appalling scene on any side of a conflict and that is the correct human reaction. However, the deepest shame is on those who disregard all available evidence and twist facts, accusing the victims – Israelis – of being the perpetrators.

Israeli Security

“Israel’s Primary Consideration Is Restoring Deterrence” ~ Meir Ben Shabbat.

Israel cannot afford to end the war with Hamas with the impression that it cannot topple the terrorist organization. If this becomes the conclusion of its enemies and other actors in the region, it would significantly harm Israel’s efforts to restore deterrence, which is a most significant factor to its existence.

Moreover, Israel cannot relinquish the gains it has made in the last 10 months at any cost. Certainly Israel cannot hand Hamas a lifeline or provide conditions that would enable its recovery. Hamas must be destroyed.

Much work still remains to destroy Hamas’ military and governance capabilities. As long as the IDF controls the Philadelphi Corridor and continues to operate within Gaza, it is constantly eroding Hamas’s capabilities, undermining its public standing, and forcing it to focus all its efforts on whatever is left of its survival.

The US’s ability to influence Hamas to change its positions is minimal, if it at all exists. All US pressure is put on Israel for basically achieving some legacy for the Biden regime.

US compromise formulas are intended to erode Israel’s position. Israel must not capitulate to them. The very idea of offering concessions to “calm” Iran and Hezbollah contradicts the objective of deterring them.

Iran

“Why Are We Playing by Iran’s Rules?” ~ Seth Mandel

Hezbollah is not a separate entity from Iran; it is an Iranian occupied force, an Iran proxy just as Hamas is. So are the Houthis in Yemen and so are the Iraq-based terrorists who recently killed three American service members in Jordan.

US Middle East regional diplomacy is a farce. It is an embarrassment for a super power. More inexcusable, it is one that legitimizes Iranian terror groups and leaves Iran to conduct and navigate them.

Currently the Arab-Palestinians have two governments: Hamas and Fatah. Israel is at war with Hamas, the one that isn’t recognized as the official representative of the PalArab people. Gaza under Hamas is essentially a rogue statelet controlled by Iran and Qatar. Israel is not at war with the Arabs mistakenly called “Palestinians” and their Palestinian Authority (PA) government, based in Ramallah, in the Samaria region which they share with sovereign Israel.

US Kabuki For Iran

Iran is at war with Israel.

The US has constructed a bizarre Kabuki theater production in which resolving the Israeli-PalArab conflict is being billed as front-and-center. The fact is that Israel is currently not speaking with anyone who is interested in resolving the Israeli-PalArab conflict. This is a war Iran has launched against the US and Israel. Gaza is one front in this war. Hezbollah is another front. Israel, the US, the West, have let Tehran hijack the narrative and set the terms of the conflict.

Good leadership would turn it around and against Iran. Currently, there is no “good leadership” in the USA.

“Iran’s Apocalyptic Shi’ite Dream” ~ Col. Lawrence Franklin

The Republic of Iran holds a theocratic worldview shaped by the Muslim Shi’ite belief that Muhammad’s will was betrayed by the Sunni Caliphs who succeeded the prophet immediately after his death.

Yet, Shi’ite Iran’s efforts, focused on recruiting both Shi’ite and Sunni Muslims to join the anti-Zionist “resistance” conflict have succeeded. They have captured the passion of some Sunni extremist groups, Hamas and others like it.

For centuries Sunni Muslims dominated the Islamic world in both power and population. That equation changed when the US destroyed Saddam Hussein’s Sunni Iraq dictatorship. The demise of Saddam liberated Iraq’s Shi’ite majority, many of whom felt an affinity for neighboring Shi’ite Iran. These Shi’ites, who make up the several terrorist gangs in Iraq, do Iran’s extremist regime’s bidding.

Iran’s Shi’ite clerics overarching goal is to replace Sunni dominance in the Muslim world; first action is in the Middle East and eventually throughout the Islamic world spreading into the infidel world.

Iranian muscle in the Persian Gulf has now surpassed the Arabian Peninsula’s monarchy-autocratic Sunni states.

In geopolitical terms, in the foreseeable future, these Sunni monarchies will require protective guarantees from the cavalry of states like America, Britain, Israel or even China.

The Middle East is a powder keg ready to explode even more.

The first step to mitigate the situation, is that Hamas must be vanquished. Hezbollah’s power must be greatly reduced and its forces moved far away from Israel’s border. And lastly, Iran must be brought to its knees and the Mullah’s regime must be toppled.

Then we can look at the Middle East with a clear lens.