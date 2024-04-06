Israel, Become The Master Of Your Own Home

Israel has put herself in the position whereby the United States is its master for better or for worse.

Depending on the United States for support, is good at times and not at all good many other times. Whether it is aid Israel receives from the US or US local politics gets involved, it is clear that Israel marches to the tune of the US command.

For his local rather tenuous political gain, the Biden administration plowing machine is opening a losing groove for Israel’s war in Gaza. “No Jews No News” also seems to be a recurring theme.

Flip-flopping Joseph Biden:

October 2023: “Israel must eradicate Hamas that hides behind civilians.”

April 2024: “Israel must surrender to Hamas because Hamas hides behind civilians and civilians must be fed and protected no matter what.”

The Biden administration’s far stretched tentacles are now around Israel’s neck. They expect Israel to feed, clothe and house the Gazan supporters of the murderous, barbaric Hamas. That is the enemy Israel is at war with. Such demands and expectations were never before set in the history of warfare. But leave it to a hostile, duplicitous White House, and anything goes.

US Aid to Israel

Israel receives approximately $3.3 billion in defense aid from the United States. It is provided as grants under the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, funds that Israel must use to purchase U.S. military equipment and services. In other words, the money Israel receives is spent back in the United States. However, when Israel is at war these grants do not cover war necessities.

After the Hamas October 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel that also caused disruption in Israel’s sovereignty, Israel had no other option but to enter into a war with Hamas for which Israel appealed to the US to supply it with a lot more arms. The US complied with certain limitation.

The US complied till the Democrat party base, mostly Muslims and the anti-Israel crowd, began to pressure the administration not to support Israel and push Israel to end the war. In fact this constituent base took actions in several US states. During the recent election primaries in Michigan this base left the customary vote for the Democrat Party card empty of its commitment.

Subsequently, Biden was seeking a reason to end his support for Israel and appease his political base. After all, remaining in power is his only concern. His luck came when the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) mistakenly fired at and killed seven WCK (World Central Kitchen) volunteer-workers who were poorly protected while doing their work in an unstable warzone.

On April 3, 2024, an Israeli strike on a WCK car convoy in Gaza killed seven workers citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took immediate responsibility for the incident and explained that in a war such unintentional accidents happen. But Biden, to his joyful base, had his Israel fish all fried and ready to chew on.

Netanyahu immediately apologized for the mistake in which the WCK workers were killed. Israel immediately started an investigation, released from duty two of the officers involved and reprimanded others which it should be accredited for.

The entire case is being investigated and will produce final professional conclusions. Of course its standard will be much more reliable than the one of Hamas. There is no equivalency here.

Whatever the case is, a mistake was made and such a mistake is not an aberration during a war with highly intense fighters under stress are working in a combat zone.

Israel will hold itself accountable; Hamas will not, never will.

Here, US Forces Drop Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

US Mistakes Conveniently Ignored

Mr. Biden seems to conveniently forget his own mistaken missile strike on innocent people. Under the Biden administration, during the abrupt August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, as civilians thronged around Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate, a suicide bomb went off, killing 13 U.S. troops. Biden ordered retaliation against ISIS-K.

On August 29, 2021, thinking it was targeting the bomber who blew up so many at Abbey Gate, the US fired a Hellfire missile that struck a car at a family home in Kabul. They killed ten civilians, including seven children. The man who was killed was simply loading water jugs.

At the beginning the US called that attack a “righteous strike.” It took the Biden administration weeks before they divulged to the American and Afghan people that a horrible mistake was in fact made.

“Almost everything senior defense officials asserted in the hours, and then days, and then weeks after the August 29 drone strike turned out to be false. The explosives the military claimed were loaded in the trunk of a white Toyota sedan, struck by the drone’s Hellfire missile, probably water bottles. A secondary explosion in the courtyard in a densely populated Kabul neighborhood where the attack took place was probably a propane or gas tank,” the New York Times reported.

Should Netanyahu have reminded Biden of this incident? Should he have reprimanded Biden in return for Biden reprimanding him for the WCK incident?

No, because apparently what is good for the goose – US – is not good for the gander – Israel.

NATO Airstrikes Killed 60 in Libya

In the 2011 during NATO forces, in which US is a member, bombing of Libya, at least 60 civilians were killed by NATO bombs. An estimated 55 were injured.

The Biden Administration Disconcert With its Hostages

One of the key traits of the Biden Administration is inconsistency.

Some of the people taken hostage by Hamas on October 7th were American citizens.

Where is Biden’s demand and pressure on Hamas, Qatar and other players in this conflict to immediately release those American hostages held in Gaza? Crickets.

But concern for the condition of Gazans, many of whom are Hamas supporters has reached new heights. Even though this situation was brought on by Hamas.

Moving The Gazans Around

Israel has submitted to the Biden administration its plan to evacuate the Gazans from the Rafah area, Hamas last stronghold, and negotiations are ongoing.

It is becoming clear that the Biden administration is intentionally sabotaging Israel’s war effort to eliminate Hamas. It appears the US wants to save Hamas. It has also escalated its support for Hamas’ funder, the state sponsor of global terrorism, Iran. They recently poured billions of dollars into Iran’s coffers.

Biden demanded Israel declare an immediate ceasefire. Thats tells a vivid story of where they loyalty lies. Hamas will not adhere to any ceasefire and will escalate its attacks on IDF troops. More Israeli lives are about to be sacrificed on the US altar of discombobulated intentions.

John F. Kirby, the White House National Security Communications Advisor, said that the White House’s support for Israel remains unwavering. This conflicts with their threat to reconsider policy choices. In the White House daily press meeting, Kirby said: “Both can be true,” telling the press that Biden told Netanyahu in their phone call, after the unfortunate WKC incident, that US support for Israel’s right to self-defense remains ironclad.

What Does Immediate Ceasefire Mean?

It appears to mean calling a ceasefire and making concessions to Hamas.

Netanyahu has had a ceasefire offer on the table for weeks. Hamas ignored that offer while counter-offering its own ludicrous ceasefire conditions. After all Hamas’s end goal is to survive.

With the demand for an immediate ceasefire, the US, rather dramatically, has strengthened Hamas’ hand.

The US should stay out of this war and give Israel the credit it deserves. Instead Israel is being wire brushed in public and is forced to concede to US advisory in negotiations.

Israel did not start this war, it never wanted to go to war in Gaza. Israel is currently fighting in the most brutal environment on the planet. But these facts have been washed away from the Biden administration’s concern. This is a horrible war following a horrific large scale massacre of Israeli civilians. But for Biden and his cronies, local politics set the tune.

Israel faces huge challenges from several enemy fronts. The US must not force Israel to make any concessions to Hamas beyond the scope of what it can without sacrificing more of its security and its deterrence factor, and while it tries to get its hostages back.

If Biden tries to end the war without vanquishing Hamas so it no longer exists, that would mean Hamas wins. However, a majority of people in Israel want Hamas destroyed and they are behind their prime minister and his cabinet to achieve this existential goal. The future of Israel depends on this win.

As for Hamas, they want to make security in Israel so volatile that people will not want to stay and live there. That would means the end of Israel. That is Hamas’ end goal, and Biden appears to be assisting Hamas to achieve this goal.

How Fast Israel Forgot

October 7, 2023 is a déjà vu of October 1973 Yom Kippur.

In 1973, Israel was unexpectedly attacked. Then, as now with Jewish Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President Richard Nixon’s Jewish Secretary of State Henry Kissinger demanded a ceasefire, a humanitarian corridor and threatened not to send needed supplies if Israel moved its troops all the way to Cairo, then as close as 100 kilometers away.

US Demands

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s National Security Advisor came out and said Israel must:

provide tents for 1.4 million refugees;

increase and continue providing humanitarian aid in the form of food, water for all of Gaza and then distribute the aid in a territory in which Hamas uses civilians as a human shield

defend the trucks delivering humanitarian aid, which Hamas steals, at gunpoint, for its own use as well as reselling it at exorbitant prices;

facilitate sanitation for 1.4 million people;

be super cautious and reduce to minimum Gaza civilian casualties;

be responsible to defend a temporary floating pier on the coast of Gaza built to offload and deliver up to 2,000,000 humanitarian aid meals per day, as per the US Pentagon;

before entering the military operation in Rafah, evacuate 1.4 million Gazan refugees to a destroyed North Gaza rather than to Egypt one mile away from their current location.

Palestine State, the Day After

Israelis are always in a hurry, impatient and edgy. Not even two months into the war, having not a faint idea how the war would continue, never mind how it would end, they already began talking about its outcome; the day after. What will Gaza be at the end of this war? Who will rule it? How much of Gaza will become part of sovereign Israel.

Several ideas came up, none could be followed through until the war was over. However Biden threw his idea into the hat of ideas: he said he would recognize Palestine; he is for establishing another Arab state that wants to destroy Israel.

Due to Biden, Hamas Is Winning

Due to Biden, Hamas is winning and there is no other way to see it.

The US has given Hamas a clear message: keep rejecting any hostage deal; do whatever you can to worsen the humanitarian situation in Gaza; carefully watch Biden’s behavior swings on Israel and his blame and pressure while totally ignoring what took place on October 7, 2023.

There was never a US demand that Hamas unconditionally release the hostages; now the US is getting closer to demanding that Israel unconditionally stop fighting, in other words, surrender to Hamas demands.

Reverberating Repeated Chorus

The reverberating repeated chorus is: 30 thousand civilians were killed in Gaza; Israel must be accused of genocide.

However, there are three things we know about the number of dead in Gaza.

That number was provided by the Gaza health authorities. Those health authorities work for Hamas Hamas cannot be trusted with one true word – or statistics.

No Jews No News

We also know what the US and the rest of the world did about high numbers of deaths in other recent conflicts.

5.5M killed in Congo: crickets;

500K killed in Syria: crickets;

500K killed in Sudan: crickets;

400K killed in Yemen: crickets;

300K killed in Iraq: crickets;

250K killed in Afghanistan: crickets;

50K Christians hacked to death in Nigeria: crickets;

15K to 19K killed in Libya: crickets.

How much aid did the US demand be given in any of these conflicts?

But now, with 30K killed in Gaza (reported by Hamas propaganda machine): GENOCIDE!

No Jews, No News

It makes sense now why people in the US and elsewhere “care” about Gaza. It is the Jews they wish to harm and subvert. No Jews involved, no news.

This sub-header drew inspiration from the story at honestreporting.com by Akiva Van Koningsveld, in which he noted the mainstream media’s bias against Israel. His story was titled “No Jews, No News: The Deadly Gaza Explosion Media Didn’t Report On.”

As mentioned above, for the past five decades Israel has received US aid and thus greatly depends on US support. Many have already strongly suggested that Israel reduces its dependency on the US to the very minimum. Remain the good friends and allies without the ability of the US to twist Israel’s arm at will.

From this write-up it can become clear that this dependency on the US is simply puncturing a hole in Israel’s existence. It also seems to me that it has become kind of an addiction Israel cannot sober from. Thus, Israel is not the master of its own home.

It is time for Israel to yank its lips from the fake largesse udders of the United States. The less Israel depends on the US the healthier its existence will be.