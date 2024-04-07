Mexico President Threatens Biden Administration

Give Billions to Latino Countries, Remove Cuba's Sanctions, Or More Illegal Migrants Will Flood US

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador threatened the U.S. Government about the potential ongoing influx of unauthorized immigrants into the United States.

Obrador insists the Latino migrants are likely to keep crossing the border unabated into the United States unless there is a mutual agreement with President Joe Biden’s administration.

Obrador outlined his conditions, which include the following

Substantial financial support to Latin American nations,

The lifting of sanctions against Venezuela,

End cessation of the Cuban embargo,

Issue work visas to undocumented immigrants residing in the United States.

The day after the interview on March 25th, according to the New York Post, Republican Congressman Mike Johnson reiterated his call to coerce Mexico into being more cooperative in reining in the border mayhem.

“The President of Mexico is coddling cartels and demanding the United States bankroll even more mass migration into our country. President Biden needs to confront the fact that employing leverage, as President Trump did, and not empty rhetoric, is the only way to compel Mexico to do its important part in securing the border,” Johnson said.

“We should be using every tool at our disposal to secure our border and stem the flow of aliens into the United States, including the Migrant Protection Protocols. And we should be bringing every bit of leverage to compel the Mexican government to cooperate,” Johnson added.

60 Minutes Interview With Mexico President

In a recent segment of the popular T.V. program “60 Minutes,” Mexican President López Obrador addressed the highly controversial illegal immigration besieging the United States under the leadership of President Biden.

Responding to a question posed by CBS News correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi about whether Mexico intends to curb migration, President López Obrador expressed his country’s commitment to doing so while emphasizing the importance of addressing underlying causes with a serious approach.

“Everybody thinks you have the power in this moment to slow down the migration. Do you plan to?” she pressed him.

“We do, the Mexican president said in his native Spanish. But we do want the root causes be attended to, for them to be seriously looked at.”

Conditions Stated

Obrador suggested to Alfonsi that in order for Mexico to assist in reducing the flow of illegal immigration into the United States, the Biden administration would need to allocate $20 billion annually to support initiatives in Latin American and Caribbean nations.

During the interview, the Mexican president reiterated proposing the legalization of numerous undocumented immigrants within the United States, the lifting of the U.S. embargo on Cuba, and the removal of sanctions against Venezuela as essential steps toward achieving this goal.

He also told reporter Alfonsi that the number of illegal immigrant crossings decreased between December and January because Mexico was “more careful” about its own southern border. Obrador said his administration “spoke with the presidents of Central America, the president of Venezuela, including the president of Cuba.”

“We asked them for help in curbing the flow of migrants,” he said. “However, that is a short-term solution, not a long-term one.”

Asked what would happen if the Biden administration did not agree to his list of demands, the Mexican president warned, “The flow of migrants … will continue.”

In response to the president’s threat, Alfonsi said that critics have accused him of engaging in “diplomatic blackmail” by refusing to address the illegal immigration crisis unless his demands are met.

“I am speaking frankly,” López Obrador told Alfonsi. “We have to say things as they are, and I always say what I feel. I always say what I think.”

As of this writing, no news media outlets reported whether President Joe Biden has commented on the proposal by the President of Mexico.

Reporter CJ Walker can be reached at [email protected]