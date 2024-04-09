Israel, The Undying Mea Culpa

It is clear, Israel is the scapegoat of the world. The world loves to hate Jews. No matter what happens, Israel is pushed into a permanent mea culpa.

For days, people around the world have been occupied with the tragic and unfortunate deaths of seven aid workers. This incident has caused me to think through what makes the world constantly scapegoat Israel and always point fingers at Israel for any and all ills that occur in the world.

The Case

Seven volunteers with World Central Kitchen (WCK), a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that provides food relief, were unintentionally killed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fire. WCK was founded in 2010 by Spanish American chef and restaurateur José Andrés. The organization had been active in delivering food in Gaza.

According to reports, the seven WCK employees were killed in the late hours of the night due to misidentification. Only one report I saw mentioned a time and that was 9:30pm.

Responding to the sad news on former Twitter ‘X’, chef Andrés said he was “heartbroken.” “These are people … angels,” he wrote. “They are not faceless …they are not nameless.” He went on to castigate Israel in blunt terms: “The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon,” all these pointing fingers at Israel are totally untrue.

I heard that the IDF soldiers spotted a gunman accompanying the WCK convoy and the IDF having clear instructions to shoot at anyone carrying an RPG, a gun or any other weapon. After all, Hamas operatives do not wear uniforms. They hide behind civilians and carry out their attacks from civilian infrastructure.

The war that erupted in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas perpetrated a barbaric massacre in Israel was brought upon the Gazans by Hamas, not Israel. However the world already conveniently forgot the reason the war started. A month into the war the streets of Europe and the US were already filled with fiery protests demanding that the war end. Demanding an immediate ceasefire.

But the slaughter that took place in Israel on October 7, the murder of entire families and innocent people taken as hostages, for Hamas’ bargaining chips seem forgotten. All that has all been buried under the constant attacks on Israel defending itself. In the US, the anti-Israel media that takes orders from and serves the Biden regime and the Democrat party has gone all out to paint a picture as though the IDF shot these virtuous WCK workers on purpose.

The WCK incident was the cause the world was looking for to go after Israel and it came as a gift. Now the world could unabashedly show their dislike for Israel. This incident was the crescendo that broke the impasse to hold Israel the guilty party for the Gazan suffering, for the destruction in Gaza, for the war. As if Israel wanted this war, asked for it.

The suffering the entire Israeli society has been going through these past six months was simply wiped out. Jews must suffer, they have no right to peace, that is the message.

Informed of the WCK workers’ death, furious President Joseph Biden yelled from the White House: “Israel has not done enough to protect the workers. This is not a one-off. Incidents like this are simply not supposed to happen.”

Has Joe Biden ever been to a war zone where a soldier’s entire biological alarm system is on high alert to make sure he is not the target of enemy fire? I am here to state, certainly NOT!

Israel Invites Criticism By Its Own Behavior

A major part of the problem lies with Israel. Israel’s Prime Minister and his government reacted without taking enough time to think it through. They abruptly moved into a state of Mea Culpa.

Herzi Halevi, Israel Chief of the General staff immediately took to the airways and said, “A serious mistake was made. We will implement the conclusions from the investigation immediately. The difficult incident is the result of wrong identification in complex conditions – at night during war.”

Without any thorough investigation Mr. Halevi also dismissed two officers in charge of the incident. He irked their troops a great deal.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the countries of the WCK workers, the United Kingdom, Australia and Poland, to apologize. He also called Mr. Biden to apologize and to explain the circumstances under which such an incident during war commonly occurs.

Jews can apologize all they want, but their apologies are unacceptable. Jews cannot make unpunishable mistakes. Every mistake must carry a punishment.

And threats for punishment from the White House were broadcast – fast.

No More Mea Culpa

Israel should never apologize and cry Mea Culpa for what it is not guilty of, when the facts are unknown.

How to Tackle Such Incidents

First and foremost, steps such as immediately firing IDF officers should not be taken in a knee-jerk action. Such actions can wait for the full story to unfold. And it may not be necessary.

Here is what should have happened:

Israel should have issued an immediate statement: We apologize for the unintended tragic incident. We send our condolences to the families of the WCK and we have opened an investigation. We ask all parties involved to be patient. There will be time for accountability.

Then let the investigation proceed and the fiery criticism of Israel simmer down. Time is a player in such cases. In time other headlines will take the front stage.

This is how the US and other countries handle such situations. The US recently had its own unfortunate situation, and to make things worse, they tried to cover it up.

Israel Must Learn to Never Jump the Gun

Unless Israel learns to keep its head high and end its reactionary Mea Culpa behavior, it will always end up being the guilty party whether it is or not.

Israel must always remember that it is the scapegoat of all the world if it lets the world scapegoat it. Also to remember that the world loves to hate Jews, a social disease called Antisemitism.

Another important message to Israel: Jews, like all other human beings, have the right to defend themselves whether anyone likes it or not. The days of the Holocaust when Jews went into the Nazi gas chambers quietly are over.

Normalization of Jew hatred is unacceptable and must be fought with the whole body and soul.

Emotional Regulation

The one skill Israel needs to master is emotional regulation. If it cannot find the power to regulate emotions around a situation, around something that happened, an event, then that event has the power over Israel. Through its mea culpa responses, Israel allows events and her enemies to take control.

This is also known as controlling the frame. Losing the frame hands your power over to someone else, and it is not easy to get back.

When Israel’s leaders react so strongly with a knee-jerk response, they hand their power to others. Those “others” are not only Hamas. They are also those on the left side of politics who don’t have any solution. All they have is a desire to overpower the mea culpa knee-jerking party they attacked and be in the power seat.

Getting that power back will not be easy. If only there was someone in Israel who could advise the government how to control the frame.

Israel’s leaders need to ask themselves, why am I triggered and so strongly react to a moment that I lose the case and mission.