Appeal To American Voters

For some inexplicable reason that simply makes no sense, many American voters, especially Jews cannot get off their addiction of voting for the Democrat party. The Democrats love Jews, but only when it’s time to vote. At all other times, they either act against Jews, or do nothing.

Democrats and American Voters

Voting for such a party reinforces the Democrat party’s immense disdain for Jews and the Jewish people’s state, Israel.

What usually happens is that many American voters, and most Jewish voters just check off any name on the ballot with a ‘D’ next to it.

This coming November is not just another election day. It is an election day of reckoning.

So this is an appeal to all Americans, Jews in particular, but essentially to any American who has not yet realized we are heading for an increasingly dire situation if Democrats control the Presidency and the Congress. The United States’ day of reckoning is less than three months away.

The way I see it, either Americans vote for people who will steer away from the collision course the American Republic is currently on, or, they will vote for the same kind of people responsible for the current disaster we have with Joe Biden and his administration. Voting for Democrats this time will result in them driving the Republic straight into the looming iceberg that will sink it and radically change it. Maybe forever.

Judging

Remember, you can judge a person by the company they associate with and keep. If someone goes to lunch with the mafia, they will be working for the mafia, not you.

If your representatives associate with the Communist Party and visit Moscow and Beijing a few times, they’re not doing it for your benefit.

Now, look at who Kamala Harris is associated with and who her friends are: the infamous Congress “SQUAD.” These people exchange the word communism/Marxism for progressive-liberalism or socialist-democrats.

Democrats Set Up Against Israel, America

Also, look at Nasrina Bargzie, born in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Kamala Harris’s new outreach assistant assigned to engage Muslim and Arab voters. This move has already sparked controversy due to Bargzie’s past statements about Israel and Jewish students. Bargzie previously served as a policy adviser in Vice President Kamala Harris’s White House office and is best known for her contentious views on issues related to Israel and “Palestine.”

Should Harris occupy the White House, the openly anti-Israel Bargzie may be advising the White House on policies that affect Israel terribly while Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, Iran and her proxies from Hezbollah to Fatah and the Houthis in Yemen will enjoy her affinity.

It is likely Bargzie will be duly supported by Minnesota’s Tim Walz, Harris’s pick for Vice President. Tim Walz has a unique connection to the Islamic radicals in his own state.

Who Is Nasrina Bargzie?

In 2013, Bargzie served as the Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus attorney. She was one of the attorneys who caused the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) to close three investigations against three University of California schools, which alleged that Arab-Palestinian rights activism created an anti-Semitic climate in these schools.

Bargzie called any concern about the violent anti-Israel pro-Hamas and pro-Muslim Brotherhood (CAIR) protests in American city’ streets “legal bullying.” She supports the vile anti-Israel Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organization and any group calling for the destruction of the State of Israel. She refers to this destruction policy as “legitimate free speech.”

So here I am speaking directly to those Jewish voters who would check off any name on the ballot if they have a ‘D’ next to their name.

Please pay attention – doing that is not in your best interest.

Christians Help Israel

Christians United For Israel (CUFI) or the Chabad followers have the right message: do not vote for those who do not like you or worse. While Israel is in a long war, young Christian volunteers are in Israel helping Israeli farmers, short of working hands, picking fruit, vegetables and milking Israeli cows.

In this current Democrat-run USA government key security advisors are overtly or covertly pro-Hamas and that includes in the National Security Agency (NSA), Department Of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Anti-Semitic Takeover

It seems that Jews in America and Europe are all of a sudden seeing a repeat of the 1930s all over again. That was the time when Adolf Hitler gained power. The consequence was the Holocaust.

The enemy, whether Muslims or anti-Semites of all sorts, have taken over key US universities. This makes it unpleasant for Jewish students to get an advanced education without looking over their shoulders. It applies whether going to attend a Hillel House event or going to the campus library bathroom.

It seems that this state of affairs is not going away and it is being institutionalized. Every Democrat-blue city, most of them a sanctuary for illegal invaders, is now deluged with support for the Democrat party, the most destructive force to the constitutional republic.

To see this, you only need to look at New York City (NYC), Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia and even the US capitol, Washington D.C.

Confirmation

Confirming the day of reckoning here is what President Donald Trump said on August 15, 2024 at an event to address antisemitism in New Jersey:

“If you hate America and want to eliminate Israel, we don’t want you in our country.”

“There will be no Islamic-jihad coming to America under Trump,” VINNews reported.



“If Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are elected, the radical left flag burners and Hamas sympathizers will not just be causing chaos on our streets. They’ll be running U.S. foreign policy in the White House, and Israel will be gone.”

The US day of reckoning is fast arriving for American voters. You, the reader, the caring American citizen, have the power to stop the progression of this calamity.