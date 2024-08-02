Kamala Harris, Dangerous Political Rebel Through and Through

Kamala Harris came to her prominence by conforming, not leading.

Five days prior to Trump’s assassination attempt and two weeks before Joseph Biden was forced to “retire,” Vice President Kamala Harris and aspiring presidential candidate gave an interview to the American left-wing magazine “The Nation,” in which she AGREED with the interviewer that 2024 could be the last US democratic election.

What? What are they planning?

The Democrats got behind Harris like a spreading fire flame. They are using the DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) mindset. They appear to think that Harris, being a woman of color, makes her an able politician. They work hard to bury the fact that all along her career Harris rose to the top of the political echelon by conforming. Harris does not stand out, her reviled character does.

What is rather worrisome about Harris is her positions on protests. In 2020 Harris expressed support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests that burned US cities.

In 2024 Harris expressed sympathy for the out of control, somewhat violent and lawless demonstrations on US campuses supporting the terror organization Hamas.

Though Harris said, “there are some things they say that I am completely opposed to, so I don’t intend to express complete support for them, but we have to navigate. I understand the emotion behind it.” She in fact understands the support for the vicious murderous acts in which hundreds of innocent people lost their lives and left Israel with no option but to go to war to fight for its existence. Is that an American mindset?

America must recognize and reckon with Kamala Harris for who she is. It will be a politically tough five months until November 2024. I sincerely hope that sensibility and the love of country will guide the American public to vote Kamala Harris out of the political arena.

Harris-Amhoff and the American Jews

Kamala is married to “second gentleman” Douglas Amhoff who is of Jewish roots.

In a visit to a Jewish summer youth camp in 2023 Amhoff urged the Jewish youth attendees to be proud of their Judaism, demonstrate it and fight antisemitism while his wife’s party shows deep cracks in its support for Israel and among its ranks there are many anti-Israel members. Amhoff also told the kids “We have your back,” while protesters terrorized Jewish student at Harvard, Columbia and UCLA and other university campuses.

I wonder if American Jews really believe that the Harris-Amhoff duo have their back. I also wonder what American Jews and Israelis think of the couple when they hear the US vice president says that anti-Israel student protesters “are showing exactly what the human emotion should be” while in their yelling they call for the destruction of the state of Israel, the Jewish nation state. What moral compass does this approach offer when Harris suggests to “navigate” between the attacked Jews and the pro-terror attackers? The answer is naught.

Kamala Harris and Israel

Harris says: “I will not be silent on Gaza suffering”; Israel replies: “her words harm chances for a deal [to get the hostages back].”

The speech Harris delivered after meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday, July 25, 2024 was extremely disappointing to the families of American hostages who were present at the White House. There is a growing sense that Harris may have damaged all the work they’ve done towards a possible deal rescuing the hostages.

Harris’s opinion, expressed publicly, deflated optimism and disappointed the hostages’ relatives who clung to the hope there would be a ceasefire – in exchange for hostages – deal. Some of these relatives who joined PM Netanyahu on his trip to Washington, met with Biden and Netanyahu and expressed their hope for a would-be deal.

After what Harris claimed to have been a “frank and constructive” meeting with Netanyahu, at the White House, she told reporters that it was time to end the “devastating” war started by the Hamas terror group’s brutal October 7 2023 attack on Israel. End how? With Hamas remaining in power?

Some saw Harris’s comments a clear sign of an upcoming shift in Washington’s relations with Israel if the presumptive Democratic nominee for President Harris takes the center stage.

Harris told the media, “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent.”

But in his speech to the US Congress on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Netanyahu stressed the need for a “total victory” over Hamas. This translates to not being frank and constructive as Harris claimed to be.

The Supra-Partisan World Has Gone

The supra-partisan world is long gone. Through the demeanors and talks which Netanyahu held with Joseph Biden, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, during his July 2024 official visit to the US, one truth stands out shining and which is almost impossible to remain ambiguous: Israel silently prays for Trump’s presidential victory.

Netanyahu’s speech in the Congress plenum catered well to both sides of the isle. However, with his personal invitation extended to Elon Musk and Douglas Murray to attend his appearance in Congress, one can read between the lines where his heart is.

Does Harris Understand It Is a War Israel Had to Enter?

I do not think Kamala Harris has the minimum grasp of this conflict. I see her total avoidance of the reason for the war. She is totally devoid of the fact that most Gazans are not impartial, rather they are complicit with the outbreak of the war.

Harris said that “Israel has a right to defend itself. And how it does so matters.” What does that mean? Besides, who are you to decide what is Israel’s right?

By pressing Netanyahu on the “dire” situation in Gaza, the scale of human suffering, at no fault of anyone but Hamas, while also stressing the importance of reaching a deal [any deal Harris?] to free hostages and end the war, Harris makes it clear that she does not understand the essence of the conflict and she is guided by obliviousness, rather than facts.

“It is time for the Palestinian people to exercise their right to freedom, dignity and self-determination,” Harris said, ignoring the fact that the Gazans’ freedom, dignity and self-determination was handed over to Hamas in 2007. Empty word Kamala, just empty words.

For Israel it must be troubling to think that Harris may become the next US president. “I hear stories that they [the Gazans] eat animal food, grass, so what I think is the same about sanitary equipment for women,” she uttered. Is Harris aware that the average caloric intake in Gaza is 3,163 per person per day, which is 40% higher than the accepted humanitarian standard for daily calorie intake?

Harris views Israel’s war with Hamas as an issue of humanitarian aid, not a security threat to the country’s existence. Not even in a broader context of a widening conflict the West now has with Iran, Russia, China, North Korea and their tentacles in many forsaken lands.

America’s Path Is Becoming Clear

The United States of America is not united, never was. In the past the two sides of the isle had good and bad times, whereby they either worked somewhat well together or simply could not.

With the Democrat party veering to a new political sphere, unfamiliar to those Americans who still hold to their Constitution, Bill of Rights and true Americanism, the rift is growing.

Since its inception in 1948 and even before, Israel grew in the bosom of American Jewry and the support of Capitol Hill. Much of that cohesion grew stronger because of the Holocaust and US participation in WWII. Also because basically the US’s inception was greatly based on the Old and New Testament. US has been the Bible’s child, the Bible of the Jews.

For years, the US and Israel have been talking about long term Israel-US relations, when Israel is recognized as the US’s “only reliable and trustworthy democratic ally in the Middle East.”

Yet, there was always that thought [fear] that one day there will be a US president from a new generation – either a Democrat or Republican – who will be lacking that old fashioned bond. He or she will not have that old fashioned emotional US commitment to Israel.

With Kamala Harris contending for the White House spot, if she is elected president of the United States that event [fear] may be for real.

November 2024 is around the corner; the need for an emotional and reality check arrived.