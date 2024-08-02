Israel Faces a New Type of Judicial Reform Effort

This new type of Judicial Reform effort comes from the citizenry of Israel who have earned their right to stand up.

New Judicial Reform Effort Begins

Appearing on Israel TV channel 14, Galia Hoshen the mother of 28-year-old Hadar, murdered with so many others on October 7, 2023, at the Supernova Dance Festival, in Re’im, southern Israel, said: “the Israeli Supreme Court-Court of Justice is eating our democracy.”

In the last decade, Israel’s High Court of Justice has been in the process of a legal and political coup. The judicial system of the State of Israel, headed by the Attorney General’s Office and the High Court, took upon themselves freedoms that they do not have under the law and began to alienate the country’s Jewish nationalism and its Jewish people and the ability of the people to express their sovereignty through their elected officials.

Wives and mothers of bereaved and wounded soldiers, and those serving in the army decided to put an end to the promiscuous conduct of the High Court.

At the hearing in the Supreme Court on how to transfer patients from Gaza to a third country through the State of Israel petition, these were Galia’s words to the judges who decided that they had no respect to hear her words and simply got up from their seats and left the courtroom as if she did not exist:

“I am not here by your grace,” is how Galia began her speech. “I am here by my right as a citizen in a democratic country. I acquired this right at a heavy price because of political, military, and legal negligence of the country in which I am a citizen.

“You sit high up there on your thrones, dressed in your black robes and are mistaken in thinking that this gives you the right to decide on everything that happens and moves in this country. It does not.

“You can easily be removed from your chairs and be replaced with three people standing behind me in this hall; they could sit in your seats, dressed in black robes and they will look the same, as important as you think you are.

“The fact that you have read more judicial cases does not make you wiser than the people. The people have decided that they are no longer silent that the Supreme Court of the State of Israel is debating delusional matters; debating the petitions submitted by entities that hate the state of Israel and its existence and discuss them, when such petitions do not at all belong to the deliberation duty of the High Court.

“Instead of the High Court throwing these entities out and refusing to discuss their petitions, because behind these bodies are hiding anti-Semitic people who hate Israel, the High Court discusses their petitions at length, getting down to details and giving them the stage and further telling them, we are at your disposal.

“That is why mothers of soldiers on active duty, wounded soldiers and the fallen decided to put an end to the promiscuous conduct of the State of Israel’s Supreme Court.”

What Was Until October 7, 2023?

Galia has an answer:

“Until now, the High Court’s judges have never heard an Israeli citizen standing in front of them and telling them, ‘Shame on you!’ It is not within your authority what you are debating. Up to here and no further!”

Before October 7, 2023, the State of Israel faced legal reform and failed in the process. The time has come for the necessary changes. The High Court’s judges allowed the bereaved mothers to stand before them and address them with the aim of telling the judges to stop the debates against soldiers and against the people. They must stop listening to and debating the petitions presented to them by the enemies of Israel.

Galia’s question is, “is this the High Court of a country hostile to Israel or it is the High Court of the State of Israel?”

“If the High Court belongs to the State of Israel, then where is their Jewish heart? Where is the place of the people of Israel in the eyes of the High Court of the State of Israel’s judges?

“What does Israel actually have to show and prove to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague? Actually nothing, because after all the people of Israel are the most exceptional people in the world. The people of Israel know very well who they are. History proves their essence.

“Why is the State of Israel the only country in the world that needs to prove in The Hague and to the world that it is a moral country, that its army is moral?

“As one judge said, the State of Israel needs to show the world that it does not behave like its enemies. After all, it is clear and known that Israel does not behave like its enemies, so why is proof even needed?”

“Besides, the High Court of Israel is discussing matters that are not within its jurisdiction; it has taken upon itself, and not from today, powers that are not its own.

“As long as it happened before October 7, 2023, it was fine. The citizens saw the conduct of the High Court and remained silent as much as they could, even though they should not have remained silent.

“The experiment to make judicial reform failed then, but today it is after October 7. Today there are expectations that this body will behave and conduct itself differently, with more sensitivity and logic. But no. They are opaque and speak in imaginary legal terms. They claim that the citizens do not understand the legal language.

“Why not,” asks Galia. “What is this legal language of reasonable, proportionate, constitutional avoidance? The judges just invented new words that mean nothing and use them and everyone is silent.

“So we, the wives and mothers have decided this has gone as far as it could.

These women will not allow the High Court of Israel to continue to conduct itself this way. They will fight as long as it is possible because they inherited this right from their husbands, brothers, fathers who fight for the defense of the country, who are also fallen or wounded.

“We are fighting an enemy that murdered 1400 civilians in one day and the world continues to behave as usual. Enough!,” Galia says.

Another Galia question: “does the High Court of Justice want to be a supreme court with a supreme legal decision or be a body of arrogance and superiority, a body that thinks, ‘I exist, the others are not important’?”

The High Court judges have turned the place of justice into the place of evil. These women are not ready for it to continue this way.

These wives and mothers will come to every discussion about these delusional petitions and have their say. And if the permission given to them to enter the courtroom stops, they will think of another way, but staying silent is not an option.

After all, Galia represents the voice of her daughter Hadar who was murdered because of the security, military and legal failure of the state that started years ago.

“Israel’s legal system is sick,” says Galia. “This is a system that is run by moral distortion and we must put an end to it.”

Who Was The Late Hadar Hoshen?

“Hadar, almost 28 years old, was a happy person, radiating light, loving and kind,” Galia describes her late daughter. ”When she entered the room she was like a magnet, everyone was drawn to her. She loved life, celebrated the life that ended in her being murdered by Hamas terrorists. Hadar had ambitions and dreams that were cut short without fulfilling them.”

What Happened on October 7, 2023?

As far as Galia knows, Hadar and four of her friends went to the Supernova Festival dance party. When the Hamas rocket attack from Gaza began, that early morning, Hadar and one of her friends went to get the car in which they drove to the party from the parking lot. The three other friends remained behind waiting for them.

Meanwhile the three found a ride and hoped they would catch up with Hadar and her friend later.

In the meantime the rocket attack intensified. Hadar and her friend stopped the car and entered the public safe room at the entrance to Re’im, the area of the Festival. The other three friends entered a different safe room. In a phone call, the three told Hadar that they had decided to leave the area. Hadar thought that it was too dangerous and that they should stay in the safe rooms. The three friends left the place and managed to escape and survive. Hadar and her friend stayed in the safe room and were murdered.

Some 40 young people who participated in the Nova party hid in that safe room, of which only 11 survived; among the murdered were two pairs of sisters.

Galia was not allowed to identify Hadar’s body.

In Conclusion

The High Court of Israel’s issue is the issue of Galia Hoshen’s daughter.

What does it mean?

The Palestinian Authority (PA), the enemy of Israel, is more acceptable in the corridors of the Supreme Court of the State of Israel than an Israeli citizen who sends her children to fight the war of existence of the country in which they serve.

But the judges of the High Court do not care. For them, Galia and the citizens of the country are dirt and dust; as far as they are concerned, tyranny, arrogance and basic immorality rule the roost. As far as they are concerned, Galia has no legitimate standing to speak her mind in the Supreme Court.

But Galia will stand and fight. She will demand her right to stand. Because it cannot be that anti-Semitic entities that oppose the existence of the State of Israel have the right to stand in the court of the State of Israel and not the citizens of the State.

The picture is clear: it is the destruction of the Supreme Court of the State of Israel.

The State’s High Court prevents Israel from defending itself, nor does it allow what is accepted in any reformed democratic country, which is to defend itself.

The tragedy of the Jewish people is that within it are its destroyers.

In Israel it is an upside down and twisted world.

Writer’s Note:

Is Israel witnessing the beginning of the end of the era of elite rule in Israel?

The cries of the bereaved mothers before the judges of the High Court of Justice are another and welcome step in the civil uprising against the rule of the elites in Israel.

We are talking here about the legal, media, security, academic and economic elite – whom the public has had enough of – with their opacity, arrogance, detachment from reality, hypocrisy and even criminality.

Israel’s attorney General’s office is a criminal body. It has corrupted every good part of the country by instituting legal apartheid of blatant discrimination; by creating class A and class B of citizens, by cruel treatment of people who do not line up with them, by systematic trampling of human rights and by behaving as if they are above all law and can overthrow a government through legal means.

It is possible this new judicial reform effort can succeed, as it is being led by the people, not by politicians.

Is the public in Israel now saying to the elites: “That’s it! Your dictatorship is over” ?