What to Do If the Other Driver Doesn’t Report the Accident

There were 85,917 car accidents on Chicago roads – that’s over 200 per day! Getting into a car crash is stressful enough without having to worry about the other driver failing to report it properly. Unfortunately, this happens occasionally, whether it’s because the other driver wants to avoid taking responsibility or simply doesn’t know the proper protocol.

According to Muhammad Ramadan, a Chicago auto accident attorney, If you find yourself in this situation as a driver in Chicago, there are several steps to take to protect yourself.

Call the Police and Remain at the Car Accident Scene

First, remain at the scene and call the police – you can receive a fine of between $5,000 and $20,000 if you don’t and were at fault. Even if the other driver is trying to leave or claims everything is fine, it’s important to remain on site until the police arrive so that an official report can be filed. Be sure to gather as much information as possible beforehand, including the other driver’s name, contact details, license plate number, and insurance information. If injuries are involved, call for medical assistance as well. Having the police come to the scene provides important documentation and evidence if further disputes arise later.

Document the Car Accident Thoroughly

Next, document everything about the car accident. Take photos of damage to both vehicles, the location, any injuries, and more. Write down objective details like the date, time, road and weather conditions, and exactly what happened leading up to and during the crash. If there are witnesses, get their contact information too. The more evidence you have to support your version of events, the better.

Contact Your Insurance Company After A Car Accident

You should then call your insurance company and file a claim. Give them all the information and documentation collected and explain that the other driver is refusing to report it properly. They may be able to contact the other driver’s insurance company directly to sort things out. Having the insurer involved creates a record that you did what you were supposed to do and starts the claims process rolling.

Follow Up on the Police Car Accident Report

If police were called to the scene, follow up to get a copy of the car accident report. Review it for accuracy, and file for any corrections if errors were made. The official police report will be a key piece of evidence if any disputes arise later on. You may have to pay around $15 dollars for a copy requested from the local traffic division.

Contact the Other Driver’s Insurance

Should the other driver continue to avoid reporting the auto accident to their insurer, you may need to file directly with their insurance company. Look up their policy information based on their license plate in many cases. Provide the same documentation and evidence and explain that their policyholder is refusing to report the loss. Their insurer will likely investigate and follow up appropriately.

Contact a Car Accident Lawyer if Necessary

If significant time has passed without resolution, consider taking legal action by filing a claim in civil court. The court can compel the other driver to provide their insurance information and award damages for uncompensated losses. It’s best to consult an attorney to deal with any car accident in Chicago if it reaches this point, as the laws and procedures can be complex.

The key is to remain proactive following the auto accident, promptly contacting the authorities, documenting evidence, filing insurance claims, and following up at each stage. With persistence and the right paper trail, you can resolve the situation properly, even when the other driver initially refuses to make a report. Taking the right steps provides vital leverage and protection.