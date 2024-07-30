Kamala Harris, Member of Left-Progressive Wing Cult That Lost Contact with Reality

Kamala Harris is one of those people who break through any security fence or border, bringing a flood and destruction upon it.

Kamala Harris Moral Compass

Kamala Harris’ moral compass is calibrated to support rapists and child murderers and pressure to tie the hands of a peace-loving country that is fighting for its life.

Harris did not develop this moral distortion after years of studying and delving into the conflict in the Middle East. She simply digested and is now regurgitating the “accepted truths” from the progressive elite’s circles.

This so-called “elite” believes that the Arabs, who are wrongly addressed as “Palestinians” are an indigenous people of the land of Israel who were dispossessed of their land by a colonialist movement [Jews]; that the source of the conflict between Israel and the Arabs in Gaza and Judea and Samaria is the occupation of the land by the Jews and the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, a territory Israel liberated in the 1967 Six Day War from the illegal occupier Jordan. And that the Arabs, wrongly called “Palestinians” are peace-loving teddy bears who fight for their freedom.

The position of the elites in the United States of America is not much different. For them, the most glorious constitutional-republic democracy in the world is an imperialist, racist and chauvinist nation that was born, grew and still lives in the sin of ethnic cleansing, genocide and discrimination against minorities.

These are those with “advanced” mindset among most of the academic, media and cultural establishment in the US as well as in the community of “human rights” and “social justice” organizations.

Reciting these slogans is the membership fee that anyone who wants to be part of progress – of the so-called enlightened and progressive forces – must pay.

The greatest challenge of our time, in the entire West, as well as Israel, is to overcome this intellectual and ideological virus.

And before people in Israel allow themselves to despise and mock Harris for her historical ignorance and her inability to distinguish between good and bad, I think it is worth remembering and mentioning two things:

The majority of the academic and cultural establishment in Israel are not far in their outlook positions on Zionism and the Arab-Israeli conflict from those of their counterparts in the US and Europe. And so are bodies such as the far left Ha’aretz newspaper and the New Israel Fund (NIF) organization, and others like them. The propaganda mechanism that turned Harris into a brainwashed zombie who stands up for the defense of rapists and child murderers, is also working in Israel and with great force.

They have a simple and effective trick which is: the hegemony in academia, culture, media, big money and civil society organizations. Together, they determine what the “correct” positions are. And whoever wants to belong and be accepted into the “elites” is obliged to recite these “correct” positions.

Sadly, Kamala Harris is a brainwashed and ignorant zombie who recites nonsense disconnected from reality. She suffers from extreme moral distortion and the total inability to distinguish between absolute good and evil.

The degenerates who burned Israel for months as well as the US (Antifa, Black Lives Matter [BLM] and anarchists], dismantled the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and weakened the US army, and led Israel to the brink of civil war because of what they call the “regime coup” – the election of a right-wing government – are no good at anything and are no less ignorant than Kamala Harris.

In Israel these people succumbed to similar drivel, through similar manipulations by the local branch of the same propaganda apparatus.

Kamala’s middle name could easily be PATHETIC Harris

The question all Americans should ask: who has the lowest brainpower? Biden or Harris?

Elon Musk @elonmusk says this AI parody video is “amazing.” I say she is pathetic.

Though this may put a smile on Americans’ faces, it is however a sad testimony of US reality. An Americanism test for all Americans.

It is the duty of US citizens and people of the free world to denounce the twisted moral preachers of the left, who Kamala Harris reflects.