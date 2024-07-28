Sam, The Talkpush AI Voice Interviewer Redefines Candidate Experience

Talkpush, the high-volume recruitment automation platform, recently launched Sam, the first generative AI-powered voice interviewer, revolutionizing the recruitment process with real-time, personalized interactions. Built on advanced NLP and machine learning technologies, Sam is a human-like experience, engaging actively, processing candidate profiles instantly, and operating 24/7.

This innovation marks a return to Talkpush’s roots in voice technology, enhanced by modern advancements.

Voice: Where Talkpush Started

Talkpush was founded nearly a decade ago as a voice-based phone interviewing system leveraging Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology. Initially, AI technology required a pre-scripted candidate journey, which many found invasive and impersonal. This led Talkpush to develop the first recruitment chatbots on Messenger in 2016 and WhatsApp in 2018, allowing candidates to interact via their preferred channel 24/7. Voice quickly fell out of favor as a result.

2024: The Inflection Point in AI Voice Technology

In 2024, advancements in natural language processing (NLP), large language models (LLMs), and machine learning significantly enhanced voice AI systems.

OpenAI’s voice assistant technology, utilizing models like Whisper for speech recognition, combined with generative language models and advanced text-to-speech systems, enabled seamless, human-like interactions.

ElevenLabs, with substantial Series B funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, set new standards in AI voice technology across various sectors.

Recognizing these advancements, Talkpush reintroduced voice as a preferred communication channel through Sam.

Sam: On-Demand AI Recruiter Outperforms Humans

Sam, built on the latest Generative AI and AI voice technology, delivers a superior candidate experience and makes recruiting easier:

Real-Time Interaction : Sam processes candidate profiles instantly and engages the minute they apply.

: Sam processes candidate profiles instantly and engages the minute they apply. Active Listening : Unlike humans, Sam remains focused and attentive with every candidate.

: Unlike humans, Sam remains focused and attentive with every candidate. Versatile Knowledge : Trained on vast amounts of written material, Sam can expertly interview candidates on any topic.

: Trained on vast amounts of written material, Sam can expertly interview candidates on any topic. 24/7 Availability : Sam is always ready to interview, benefiting candidates with scheduling constraints.

: Sam is always ready to interview, benefiting candidates with scheduling constraints. Simultaneous Interviews : Sam can conduct multiple interviews at once, reducing candidate wait times.

: Sam can conduct multiple interviews at once, reducing candidate wait times. Bias-Free : Sam treats every candidate objectively, free from any prejudices.

: Sam treats every candidate objectively, free from any prejudices. Instant Feedback: Sam provides immediate feedback and detailed reports, integrating seamlessly with various ATS platforms.

Easy Activation and Adaptation

Creating an account with Sam on talktosam.ai is straightforward – and free. The company says within minutes, Sam can start interviewing candidates, leveraging Gen AI to generate contextually relevant questions on the spot, minimizing user configuration.

Sam Adapts to Every Customer

Partnering with ElevenLabs, Talkpush says Sam offers numerous voice options or can clone voices from past recordings. Beyond voice adaptation, Sam learns to tailor its interviewing style, candidate rating, and note-taking to each customer’s preferences, using their feedback to fine-tune future interactions.

Sam balances advanced technology with a human touch while ensuring critical and final decisions remain with humans.

Speaking about customization, Max Armbruster, CEO and Founder of Talkpush, said, “the longer you work with Sam, the more Sam will sound and act like your perfect recruiter. We believe that hiring is a very personal experience and that every employer should find their own voice to attract the right talent. The future belongs to employers who start working with AI today to find their voice.”

Sam transforms the recruitment process.

About Talkpush

Talkpush is a high-volume recruitment automation platform. Using technologies like chatbots, conversational AI, and automated workflows, Talkpush creates a seamless, efficient recruitment experience for candidates and recruiters.