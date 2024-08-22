Do Democrats Realize Under Biden-Harris Border Policy At Least 12.5 Million Migrants Entered US Illegally?

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection released its monthly border apprehension data, highlighting the lowest southwest border encounters in nearly four years. But that’s not the whole story; the devil is always in the details. Democrat voters may not realize that under Biden-Harris border policy, at least 12.5 million migrants entered the US Illegally. Does it matter? Republicans think so. Do voters care?

According to the report, illegal border crossings dropped by 34% from June to July, credited to a presidential proclamation issued in June. Despite claims made by Troy Miller, a senior official performing the duties of the CBP(Customs Border Patrol) Commissioner, that recent Biden-Harris policies led to the lowest number of encounters along the southwest border in more than three years.

What Miller doesn’t discuss are the real numbers which show under Biden-Harris border policies millions of illegal migrants poured into America like a 10.0 tsunami. The totality of apprehended illegal border crossers surpassed 10.5 million in July, with two months left in the fiscal year, scheduled to end on Sept. 30.

Effect of Illegal Immigration on Chicago

As Democrats take the stage for the DNC Chicago convention this week the overriding question is: do most Chicagoans realize the Biden-Harris border policies have allowed at least 12.5 million illegal migrants into America?

Chicago residents have vocalized outrage over the migrant crisis in the windy city because the migrants are first in line to receive government benefits which leaves Chicago citizens gasping for air hoping to get a break to get their benefits as well.

The estimated figure of undocumented immigrants in the United States stands at over 10.5 million, disregarding the additional 2 million individuals known as “getaways” – those who entered the country illegally and escaped detection – thereby pushing the total count to exceed 12.5 million.

The addition of 12.5 million low-skill low-income people is a huge imposition everywhere, but especially on big cities like Chicago.

If Illegal Border Crossing Were a State

If illegal border crossing were a state, it would be the sixth most populous state in the U.S.

The combined number of illegal border crossers in the United States exceeds the population of 45 states. If classified as a state, illegal invasion into the U.S. would rank as the sixth most populous state, surpassing Illinois.

This figure marks a significant increase from March, when illegal border crossers outnumbered the populations of 43 states, and a notable rise since June 2022 when this comparison was initially drawn. The reported total of 12.5 million illegal border crossers under the current administration’s tenure is unprecedented in U.S. history, surpassing any previous administration’s disclosures by a considerable margin.

For example, the total number of apprehended illegal border crossers since fiscal 2021 was 10,522,029, excluding the two million getaways. Illinois’ population is an estimated 12,516,863.

Meanwhile tens of thousands identified as “inadmissible” were released into the country through a CBP program and tens of thousands were released through parole programs created by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

64.3 Million Migrant Requests Via App



More than 64.3 million migrants made requests to enter U.S. by using smartphone app “CBP One.”

Migrants in Mexico have made more than 64.3 million requests to enter the U.S. using a smartphone app that the Biden administration has tried to establish as the main gateway to the American asylum system at the southern border, internal federal government documents obtained by CBS News show.

During the initial year of the program’s launch, migrants utilized the mobile application called CBP One extensively, making tens of millions of requests for a sought-after appointment to undergo processing by U.S. immigration authorities at an official border entry point, as revealed in internal documentation.

Close to 450,000 migrants have been granted access to the U.S. through this process, as depicted in the records. Spanning a period of 13 months from January 2023, when the Biden administration started permitting migrants to seek appointments via CBP One, up to February 8, 2024, the documents reveal that migrants have been submitting an average of almost 5 million appointment requests each month.

“It’s a staggering number,” said Theresa Cardinal Brown, a former U.S. immigration official during the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. “There’s a lot of people who would love to migrate to the United States. In essence, they see CBP One as sort of a self-petitioning mechanism that we’ve never had before.”

Biden-Harris Border Policies May Take Decades to Remedy

Most programs were identified as illegal by the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security and used as evidence to impeach Mayorkas in February.

The CBP apprehension data total also excludes the hundreds of thousands brought in through parole programs from eight specific countries, including after the administration opened processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala to facilitate entry to the U.S.

“Despite the false narrative they’re attempting to project, the unprecedented border crisis the president and his ‘border czar’ have created continues to rage on,” U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., said. “This administration is orchestrating a massive shell game, encouraging otherwise-inadmissible aliens to cross at ports of entry instead of between them – thereby creating a façade of improved optics for the administration, but in reality imposing a growing burden on our communities.”

“Total encounters at our ports – land, sea, and air – are up exponentially this fiscal year compared to the Biden-Harris administration’s first year in office, and are on track to surpass last year’s total,” Green added. “Since January 2023, more than 1.28 million inadmissible aliens have been granted entry to our country at official ports of entry through just the CBP and the CHNV mass-parole programs Biden and Harris created.”

American Women Murdered By Foreign Nationals

Green said Biden-Harris border policies “Have done damage that will take decades to remedy. And for the families of Americans like Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray, murdered by illegal aliens allowed into the U.S., that damage will never be undone,” referring to two women and a 12-year-old girl who were murdered by criminal foreign nationals released into the country by the Biden-Harris administration.

Nationwide encounters show that 2,597,784 illegal foreign nationals have been apprehended this fiscal year, after 3.2 million in fiscal 2023, the highest number on record. In fiscal 2022, over 2.7 million were apprehended, breaking records at the time, after nearly 2 million were caught illegally entering the U.S. in fiscal 2021, the first historic record.

The majority apprehended every year are single adults, according to news media outlets.

Southwest border encounters show 1,925,773 illegal border crossers were apprehended this fiscal year through July, after a record nearly 2.5 million were in fiscal 2023. That is after nearly 2.4 million migrants were apprehended in fiscal 2022 and over 1.7 million in fiscal 2021, both records.

This fiscal year, 162,865 illegal border crossers were apprehended at the northern border. That’s after a record nearly 190,000 were apprehended in fiscal 2023, and nearly 110,000 in fiscal 2022. Both were record setters and a massive increase from 27,000 in fiscal 2021.

In April, we reported llegal crossings at the U.S. border on the verge of catastrophe as mainly Latino migrants entered in hopes of a better life in America. Another threat to Americans is the terrorist threat, as we reported the apprehension of a terrorist bomb-maker.

NewsBlaze Political Reporter Clarence Walker can be reached at [email protected]