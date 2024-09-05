Benjamin Netanyahu’s Churchillian Hour After Hamas Murders Six Hostages

On August 31, 2024, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) rescued the bodies of six Israeli hostages – Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat – who were murdered, execution style, by Hamas monsters ONE DAY before the IDF could reach them to rescue them alive.

Hamas admits that they murdered the six hostages because the IDF soldiers came too close to the area where they kept the hostages imprisoned.

The Churchillian term is characteristic of the former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill: “a Churchillian figure in time of war.”

Hamas spokesperson (why is he still alive?) Abu Obaida: “The instructions issued to the guards (of the hostages) are clear on what to do if the ‘occupying army’ (IDF) comes close to the site of detention.”

On September 2, 2024, Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the nation (in Hebrew) and the media:

Here is what could be learned from Netanyahu’s speech:

A general message to the Israeli public is that unity is a key issue and a vital component to win this war on all fronts. The blame game must be over; the ‘just not Bibi’ protests must be over or they will keep on giving Hamas the tail wind to keep on doing what these monsters do best.This message is in the wake of the erupted protests, with minimum participants, and the call for a labor strike that failed, a testimony that the majority of Israelis understand the situation and will not fall into these anarchists’ anti-Bibi or anti- anything and everything net. A detailed explanation of the history and why it is so important to keep the Philadelphi Corridor in the hands of the IDF and the state of Israel. Netanyahu made it clear that the Philadelphi Axis is Hamas’s oxygen line to rearm and survive and it must be cut off and die 1000 deaths. Settling accounts with the harming behavior of Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and US President Joseph Biden and responding to the lies promoted and perpetrated by the left-wing media in Israel. As usual, the media threw at Netanyahu many hostile questions in order to try to trip him. Netanyahu responded masterfully to all of them. A crystal clear message to Yahya Sinwar: no pressure from the US or far-left elements in Israel or elsewhere will change Israel’s stance on the Philadelphi Axis. No regional war will come and save Sinwar.

In the meantime, Netanyahu instructed the IDF and the Mossad to work on a response to the murder of the six Israeli hostages.

By Netanyahu going public and declaring in front of the entire world that under no circumstances will Israel withdraw from Philadelphi Axis, he has “locked in” that position as a public promise that he can never renege on.

Indirectly, Netanyahu also sent a clear message to the Biden/Harris duo administration: in any possible “deal” with Hamas the Philadelphi Axis is now a non-negotiable aspect. This firm stance leaves no room for further negotiation on this issue.

Netanyahu is willing to go soft on several issues in order to have the remaining hostages released but will remain steadfast on issues that will weaken Israel’s security and deterrence.

In conclusion, this speech/press conference was probably one of the best, if not the best, Netanyahu has given as Prime Minister.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Churchillian Hour

In November 2023, a month after the October 7th massacre and destruction, I visited Israel as part of a solidarity group who felt the need to be in the country and show support for people whose souls were ripped apart.

At that time, I met with Boaz Hat’zeni, a certified mechanical engineer from Ben Gurion University, responsible for VIP tours and lectures at Shomron (Samaria) and my key guide in that fascinating region.

Boaz and I discussed Netanyahu’s performance over the years and his opinion of the Prime Minister was more negative than positive.

Though I wanted to publish our discussion as an op-ed, I could not bring myself to criticize Netanyahu who found himself a leader of a nation literally fighting for its survival.

The notes I made to write the op-ed were left unattended on my desk.

As I have been watching Netanyahu’s performance, a leader of a nation at war since October 7, 2023, I have become certain that such conduct has nixed Boaz Hat’zeni’s opinion of Netanyahu.

A Changed Opinion of Netanyahu

Today, Boaz Hat’zeni issued an opinion piece that affirms my opinion on Netanyahu. Here is the write-up with some elaboration on my part:

Throughout his many years in office Netanyahu has done many things that in my opinion, the balance of failures versus achievements tipped the scales against him.

However, Netanyahu is now playing a fateful, Churchillian role. He has been facing ongoing terrible pressure from the hostile Biden American government and the Democrats, who have been using some of the domestic Israeli subversion against him.

Netanyahu has also been facing sedition attempts, outlandish incitement, unbridled slander, and a public, which, although it is a minority, tries to burn the country down in time of an existential war, as if there is no tomorrow and there are no enemies.

Netanyahu does all this in front of the hostile media majority, defeatist Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Minister of Defense Yoav Galant who coordinate too many moves with the hostile American administration and the corrupt Israeli justice system. That injustice system does not lift a finger against the thieves of the state, the rebels, and the instigators, in a blatant display of hypocrisy and standing in favor of the rebels themselves.

This war could be Netanyahu’s great and historic hour. His whole life so far, his whole career, all the mistakes he had to have learned from – everything is now leading to a climax. A climax that is insisting on eliminating Hamas, destroying Gaza, and guaranteeing that it does not pay to massacre Jews in the State of Israel. More so, a climax on the Iranian threat issue, which is now reaching the final stage of developing a nuclear arsenal which will be aimed at Israel.

If Netanyahu stands firm against the pressure he is facing and does what he has been assigned to do, which he knows all too well, he will go down in history alongside Winston Churchill as a remarkable statesman and leader.

Because not only the fate of Israel, vis-à-vis Islam, is now at stake, but also the fate of the Western world that is facing and must fight the radical Islam enemy.

By Netanyahu leading Israel to defeat Hamas may provide proof and a personal example that extreme Islam can be defeated.

Therefore, Netanyahu’s role is now twofold.

Israel is now in a critical period and it has the ability to turn it into a great period, the Jewish nation’s best of the best hour.

Today I am strengthening Netanyahu’s hand and keeping my fingers crossed for him.

I join Boaz Hat’zeni’s finger crossing for Netanyahu and pray for him to remain steadfast in this Jewish nation’s crucial time.