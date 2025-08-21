American-Black Jewish Veteran: My Fight For Israel, U.S. And The Free World

There is no better way to promote Judaism, the Jewish people and Israel than with boots on the ground and from a non-Jew-to becoming a Jew perspective.

Mark Hardie, a Southern California resident, is a war veteran who served in both the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for nearly two years and the United States Army.

Mark, a veteran of two armies, literally fought for human rights, fairness, democracy, and freedom on two different military battlefields, on both sides of the globe, and for which he now fights in the town square.

This is a personal story of a black American man who took upon himself a rather challenging life passage to fight for a better world.

How It All Started

Born in the city of Long Beach, Southern California, Mark earned a Bachelor of Arts degree (BA) in Political Science from UC Riverside. Then he earned his Doctor of Law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, now known as UC Law SF. It was California’s first law school, located in the city of San Francisco.

After passing the California bar exam, Mark went on to serve for almost two years, as a special assistant and staff attorney for then- California Governor Pete Wilson.

Moving on, Mark also served for six months as special assistant for former US Senator Barbara Boxer.

Mark’s Journey to Judaism

While taking his freshman steps in the political arena, born to a non-Jewish Black-African American family, in December 1995 Mark made a life decision to convert to Judaism.

At Temple Beth Israel Judea in San Francisco*, led by the late Rabbi Herbert Morris, Mark was anointed a Jew.

* Temple Beth Israel Judea in San Francisco no longer exists as a separate entity; it merged with Congregation B’nai Emunah in 2021 to form Congregation Am Tikvah, located at the former Temple Beth Israel Judea building.

From embracing basic Judaism, in June 1997, Mark took on the greater challenging step and extended his Jewish conversion path. At the Rabbinical Court of Los Angeles, led by Rabbi Abner Weiss, Mark took upon himself to be an Orthodox Jew.**

** An Orthodox Jew is a person who adheres to a conservative branch of Judaism, emphasizing strict observance of Jewish law (halakha) and traditional practices as outlined in the Torah.

At a time of rising tensions in the Middle East when Israel’s security was at risk, Mark Hardie, now Jewish, decided to go help the Jewish state Israel.

The Israel Experience

While contemplating risking his life and enlisting to protect Israel, his first step was to move to Israel which Mark did and he settled in Jerusalem.

After arriving in Israel, Mark joined the then City of Jerusalem mayor Ehud Olmert administration as the mayor’s public affairs assistant, English-language correspondence, a post he held for six months.

Mayor Olmert highly recommended and encouraged Mark to enlist in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces). In August 2000 the Californian who took upon himself a very unusual life passage enlisted to serve in the IDF; he showed up at the IDF main recruitment base, known by the name BAKUM*, located near the city of Tel Aviv, and took the oath to serve.

*Hebrew acronym for a military base or permanent military camp, a permanent facility operated by the military.

The IDF Experience

After undergoing a Hebrew basic language course and going through elementary combat training, Mark was accepted into Israel’s elite anti-terror unit known as Sayeret* Golani, headquartered near the Arab town Jenin**.

*Reconnaissance unit

**The Arab town Jenin, located in Samaria, Israel, was under Jordan’s illegal occupation for 19 years, which Jordan addressed as “West Bank.” In the 1967 Six Day War Israel recaptured the area, and the original legal name Samaria was returned to colloquial use. Upon signing the Oslo Agreements (1993) Jenin became part of the Palestinian Authority (PA) jurisdiction.

“I was serving on the frontline of Israel’s battle for survival; I participated in sensitive missions; however, our unit was always respectful and keeping human rights ethics,” Mark describes his IDF military duty.

From serving with the reconnaissance unit Mark was transferred to the IDF Armored Division Academy, located in Southern Israel. There he was trained as the Israeli-made Merkava superior battle tank driver.

“I felt a huge adrenaline rush when I first drove the Israeli tank,” Mark recalls.

Back Home In The USA

Upon completing his IDF service Mark returned to the United States. After the 9/11, 2001, terror attack on America his citizen’s duty to protect and defend drove him to enlist to serve in the United States Army.

“I underwent combat training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; then advanced training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. In 2006, I was awarded the National Defense Service Medal by the Pentagon, which I consider a high honor,” Mark proudly mentions his military achievements.

The International Veteran

Having served in both the IDF and the United States Army makes Mark Hardie, the international soldier-veteran, see himself as a “diplomat of peace.”

Mark believes that he is the first African-American Jew to have served in both the Israeli and the US armies. This makes Mark a warrior for peace through strength.

Present Activities

Mark Hardie is currently an active member of both the American Legion Veterans’ Organization and The Jewish War Veterans’ organization.

“I love my homeland, the United States, and I am a loyal American citizen. However, I also have international experience fighting for human rights, fairness, democracy, and freedom in another part of the world, for the state of Israel. In the past, I was a soldier during a war; now I am a soldier for lasting peace,” Hardie explains his current conviction.

Aspiration

Mark does not slumber. He aspires to become more involved in local California government and politics.

“I want California, in particular, and America as a whole, to be strong, prosperous, and secure. I also want to help people in need, particularly veterans and their families. Also to promote women’s rights,” Hardie lists his goals.

In the planning for Mark is also to engage in public speaking tours to speak to audiences in synagogues, churches, schools, and organizations and perhaps to also produce a feature film based on his unique life experiences.

Mark Hardie is a man of action, a man of valor.

Can We Compare Mark Hardie To Sammy Davis Jr.?

We read that Sammy Davis Jr.’s conversion to Judaism in 1960 was a deeply personal decision influenced by various factors throughout his life. The Sammy Davis Jr. – a black-African American – embrace of Judaism reflects a multifaceted personal journey that intertwined with his experiences as an African American man in the mid-20th century, highlighting his commitment to both his faith and the fight for civil rights.

It could be said here that Mark Hardie’s embracement of Judaism emulates Sammy Davis Jr.’s embracement of Judaism. Then and now both men – black-African Americans – put their life’s fight for a better world ahead of all else.