New Brunswick Has Highest Smoking Rate in Canada, Study Reveals

A recent study by Preszler Injury Lawyers has identified the provinces in Canada where smoking is most prevalent, with New Brunswick emerging as having the highest smoking rate in the country.

The study analyzed smoking rates across Canadian provinces, breaking them down by age groups to highlight where smoking is most common and which demographics are most affected. The findings shed light on both regional differences and national trends, providing insight into how smoking behaviours vary across the country.

Which provinces are home to the most smokers?

1. New Brunswick

New Brunswick leads with an overall smoking rate of 15.8%, significantly higher than the national average of 10.9%. The highest prevalence is among adults aged 25 and over, where the smoking rate reaches 17.2%. Among individuals aged 45 and over, the rate is 14.8%, showing that smoking remains common among older adults in the province. These figures suggest that despite public health campaigns, New Brunswick continues to struggle with high levels of tobacco use.

2. Manitoba

Manitoba ranks second with a smoking rate of 14.1%. The highest prevalence is again among adults aged 25 and over, at 15.1%. Young adults aged 20–24 have a smoking rate of 11.1%, while teenagers aged 15–19 report a rate of 5.9%. While the teen rate is lower than among adults, it still raises concerns about early exposure to smoking habits.

3. Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reports a smoking rate of 13.4%. What stands out is that adults aged 45 and over in Saskatchewan have a smoking rate of 19%, the highest percentage in this age group across all provinces. This highlights that in Saskatchewan, smoking is especially entrenched among older residents, potentially reflecting generational differences in attitudes toward tobacco use.

4. Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island has a smoking rate of 13.1%. The highest prevalence is among adults aged 25 and over, at 14.6%. While data for younger age groups is limited, the overall rate shows that PEI ranks among the higher-smoking provinces, suggesting that efforts to reduce smoking may need to target adults more directly.

5. Quebec

Quebec’s overall smoking rate is 12.3%. Among adults aged 25–44, the rate is 13.1%, while those aged 45 and over record 13.4%. Young adults aged 20–24 smoke at a rate of 6.1%, and teens aged 15–19 at 4.1%. While Quebec’s teen smoking rate is below the national average, smoking remains widespread among older age groups.

Provinces with the lowest smoking rates

1. British Columbia

British Columbia has the lowest smoking rate in Canada, at 8.7%. Among adults aged 25 and over, the rate is 9.1%, while young adults aged 20–24 smoke at 7.1%. Teenagers aged 15–19 report a rate of 5.3%. British Columbia’s consistently lower rates suggest that public health policies, cultural factors, and lifestyle choices may play a role in reducing smoking prevalence.

2. Ontario

Ontario records a smoking rate of 9.9%, slightly below the national average. Adults aged 25 and over smoke at 10.6%, while young adults aged 20–24 have a rate of 8.2%. Teens aged 15–19 report one of the lowest rates in the country at just 2.9%, which may reflect stronger youth-targeted prevention campaigns in Canada’s most populous province.

3. Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador report a smoking rate of 10.2%. Adults aged 25 and over have a smoking rate of 10.9%, while those aged 45 and over record 11.9%. Although data for younger groups is limited, the figures indicate that smoking remains more common among middle-aged and older adults.

4. Alberta

Alberta’s overall smoking rate is 12%, placing it closer to the middle of the rankings. Adults aged 45 and over have a smoking rate of 15.4%, while adults aged 25 and over smoke at 13.1%. Among young adults aged 20–24, the rate drops to 6.4%, and among teens aged 15–19, it is 5.2%. Alberta’s data suggests that smoking is more concentrated among older age groups, with younger demographics reporting significantly lower rates.

5. Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia also has a smoking rate of 12%. However, what makes Nova Scotia stand out is that young adults aged 20–24 smoke at a rate of 12.8%, the highest in this age group nationwide. Teens aged 15–19 also report a high smoking rate of 10.7%, far above the national teen average. These figures suggest that smoking prevention initiatives in Nova Scotia may need to focus more heavily on youth.

National smoking trends

Across Canada, the overall smoking rate is 10.9%. The highest prevalence is among adults aged 45 and over, at 12.3%, followed by adults aged 25–44 at 10.9%. Young adults aged 20–24 have a national smoking rate of 7.7%, while teens aged 15–19 report 4.2%.

The data highlights that while progress has been made in lowering smoking rates compared to previous decades, regional differences remain significant. Provinces such as New Brunswick and Manitoba continue to report high smoking levels, while British Columbia and Ontario demonstrate that lower rates are possible through effective public health policies and cultural shifts.

Overall, the study underscores the importance of continued education on the dangers of smoking, prevention, and support programs tailored to both younger and older age groups in order to further reduce smoking rates nationwide.