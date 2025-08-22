Study reveals the leading causes of car accidents in Canada

The study, conducted by personal injury lawyers at Preszler Law Alberta, analyzed the number of deadly crashes over a five-year period (2018–2022) and examined the main contributing factors behind these incidents. Specialists calculated the percentage of fatal collisions caused by each factor to identify which behaviors and conditions pose the greatest risks on Canadian roads.

Human factors – the dominant cause

Human factors are by far the leading cause of deadly car crashes in Canada, accounting for 65.9% of all accidents that occurred between 2018 and 2022. Driver errors that lead to collisions include following too closely, failing to obey traffic lights, neglecting to come to a full stop at stop signs, misjudging the speed of approaching vehicles, and miscalculating the ability to stop, turn, or merge safely.

The data highlights how common mistakes, which may seem minor in isolation, can have devastating consequences when vehicles are traveling at high speeds. Many of these errors are preventable with proper driver education, caution, and attentiveness.

Impaired driving

The second most significant contributing factor is impaired driving, which was responsible for 25.7% of fatal motor vehicle collisions during the five-year period. Alcohol and drugs continue to play a major role in Canadian road deaths. Impairment affects a driver’s coordination, reaction time, and ability to accurately judge distances and speed. Blurred vision, slower decision-making, and poor reflexes increase the likelihood of severe crashes not only for the impaired driver but also for passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists.

Speeding

Speeding ranks third, contributing to 24.1% of fatal crashes across the years studied. Driving at excessive speeds reduces a motorist’s ability to steer safely, lengthens the distance traveled while reacting to hazards, and significantly increases stopping distances. The higher the speed, the more severe the consequences of an impact. Road safety experts emphasize that even driving slightly above posted limits can increase risks, particularly in residential areas or during poor weather conditions.

Environmental factors

Environmental conditions are the fourth-leading cause, responsible for 21.7% of deadly collisions. Hazards such as icy or slick roads, standing water, obstructed views, fog, or glare can make it difficult to navigate safely. While drivers cannot control the weather, they can adjust their behavior by reducing speed, maintaining greater following distances, and ensuring their vehicles are prepared for seasonal conditions, such as with winter tires.

Distraction

In fifth place is distracted driving, which caused 20.7% of fatal collisions. Distraction includes any activity that diverts attention away from the road, such as texting, talking on the phone, eating, or adjusting in-car controls. With the widespread use of smartphones, distracted driving has become one of the fastest-growing causes of crashes. Studies consistently show that even a few seconds of inattention can have catastrophic consequences.

Other contributing factors

It is noteworthy that five of the seven leading causes of car accidents in Canada stem from human behavior.

Vehicle-related issues are the sixth factor, contributing to 3.7% of fatal accidents. Mechanical failures such as brake malfunctions, tire blowouts, or steering issues highlight the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and safety inspections.

Finally, fatigue is the seventh cause, responsible for 3.2% of deadly crashes between 2018 and 2022. Tired drivers suffer from slower reaction times, impaired judgment, and in some cases may even fall asleep at the wheel. Pulling over to rest when drowsy remains one of the simplest yet most effective ways to prevent fatigue-related accidents.

Expert conclusion

“The leading causes of fatal car accidents in Canada are a complex mix of factors. Human error, including following too close, failing to obey traffic lights, impaired driving, distraction, and fatigue, remain dominant contributors. Speeding increases the risks posed by these behaviors.

“Environmental conditions like road quality and weather can also play a significant role. While car safety technology has improved, one cause is still vehicle-related. It’s crucial to recognize that the most effective way to prevent fatal crashes is to address human behavior, environmental conditions, and vehicle factors,” personal injury lawyers at Preszler Law Alberta conclude.

The leading causes of car accidents in Canada